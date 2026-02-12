Hot flashes during your period? A gynaecologist explains why it happens and how to manage it

Hot flashes are not just a menopause symptom, some women experience them during their periods too. A gynaecologist explains why hormonal shifts can trigger sudden heat and what you can do about it.

Hot flashes are usually linked to menopause, but they are not limited to women in their 40s or 50s. Some women notice sudden waves of heat, flushed skin, sweating, or even a racing heartbeat right before or during their period. If this sounds familiar, you’re not imagining it. Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can briefly affect the body’s temperature control system. While it may feel uncomfortable, it is often a natural response to shifting estrogen levels. Understanding why this happens can make it less worrying and easier to manage. The key lies in how your hormones interact with your brain’s internal thermostat.

What are hot flashes, and how do they feel?

Hot flashes are sudden, intense sensations of heat that usually begin in the face, neck or chest. They may be accompanied by sweating, flushed skin and a rapid heartbeat. Some women even feel chills once the episode passes.

According to Dr Sadhna Singhal, Gynaecology, these symptoms are similar to menopausal hot flashes but can also appear during menstruation due to hormonal fluctuations. While menopause remains the most common cause, affecting over 80 percent of women, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Mid-Life Health, period-related hot flashes are not unheard of.

Why do hot flashes happen during your period?

1. Hormonal fluctuations, especially low estrogen

The menstrual cycle involves constant changes in estrogen and progesterone. Just before and during your period, estrogen levels dip. This drop can confuse the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates body temperature.

“When estrogen levels fall, the brain may mistakenly sense that the body is overheating, triggering a hot flash,” explains Dr Singhal.

2. Perimenopause or premature ovarian insufficiency (POI)

If hot flashes occur frequently, it could signal an early hormonal transition. Perimenopause can begin in the 40s, while premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) may affect younger women. According to the US National Institutes of Health, POI affects about 1 in 100 women under 40 and may cause menopause-like symptoms, including hot flashes.

3. Stress and anxiety

Stress activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing adrenaline. A 2017 study in the journal Menopause found that women who had stronger physical reactions to anxiety were more likely to experience hot flashes. Stress can interfere with temperature regulation, making episodes more frequent.

4. Low blood sugar and dehydration

Irregular eating during periods can cause blood sugar dips, leading to warmth or discomfort. Dehydration, especially with menstrual fluid loss, can also make it harder for the body to regulate temperature.

5. Caffeine and hormonal birth control

Caffeine stimulates the nervous system and may raise heart rate, triggering heat sensations. Hormonal contraceptives can also influence estrogen and progesterone levels, sometimes mimicking perimenopausal changes.

How to manage hot flashes during your period

1. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps regulate internal temperature and prevents dehydration-related heat episodes.

2. Eat a balanced, hormone-friendly diet: Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. “Flaxseeds, soy, and leafy greens can support hormonal balance,” says Dr Singhal.

3. Reduce caffeine and spicy foods: These may increase body temperature or stimulate the nervous system.

4. Manage stress levels: Mindfulness meditation and breathing exercises may help. The US National Institute on Aging notes that relaxation techniques can ease hot flash intensity.

5. Consider supplements carefully: A 2018 study in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion found that evening primrose oil reduced the severity of hot flashes in participants. However, Dr Singhal advises consulting a doctor before starting any supplement.

When should you see a doctor?

If hot flashes are frequent, severe, or begin before age 40, it’s wise to consult a gynaecologist to rule out underlying hormonal issues.

Hot flashes during your period can feel surprising, but in most cases, they reflect temporary hormonal shifts. With simple lifestyle adjustments and medical guidance when needed, they can usually be managed effectively.