What happens during the follicular phase of your menstrual cycle?

You must have noticed a series of changes your body goes through each month, during the menstrual cycle. You may experience cramps, bloating, breast tenderness, and mood swings. These symptoms apart from vaginal bleeding may last for three to five days. However, the end of bleeding does not mean that there would be no more changes in your body the rest of the month. The menstrual cycle does not conclude with the end of a period, rather it carries on a for a long time. It starts from day one of your period and goes on till the time your next one arrives. The follicular phase is the one that takes up the first half of your menstrual cycle. Read on to know more about this phase of your menstrual cycle.
In most cases, a menstrual cycle ranges from 21 to 35 days. The average length of this cycle is 28 days, according to research published in StatPearls in 2022. The follicular phase, which is the second phase in your menstrual cycle, starts with your period. There is a little bit of overlap with the first stage, which is the menstrual phase. You get your period during both the phases, but in the menstrual one an egg from the previous cycle does not get fertilised.
“During the follicular phase, the follicles in the ovaries grow and mature under the influence of follicle-stimulating hormone or FSH,” shares gynaecologist and In vitro fertilization expert Dr Shobha Gupta. Produced in the pituitary gland in the brain, the hormone controls sexual development and fertility in women as well as men. “In the follicular phase, your body gears up to release an egg. Estrogen levels also rise, thickening the uterine lining for potential pregnancy,” says the expert.
Some of the follicular phase symptoms are:
The average follicular phase usually lasts for approximately 16 days. It can also range from 11 to 27 days, according to research published in the Journal Of Women’s Health in 2010.
A longer follicular phase can be caused by:
A slightly longer follicular phase may not be a problem if ovulation occurs. “However, if the phase is too long, it can indicate poor egg development or inconsistent ovulation, reducing your chances of getting pregnant,” says the expert.
A short phase, usually less than 10 days, means that the egg may not have enough time to mature properly. “This can affect the egg quality and negatively affect chances of pregnancy,” says the expert.
Here are some reasons why this phase is short:
When it comes to your menstrual cycle, you should consult a doctor if you experience:
Understanding your menstrual cycle, especially the follicular phase, is important to maintain your reproductive health and overall well-being. A balanced follicular phase ensures proper egg development and prepares your body for pregnancy. If you have plans of getting pregnant, make sure this phase is not too long or short.
The follicular phase plays a significant role in mood regulation, largely due to the gradual rise in estrogen levels. During the first few days, your mood may be low due to the drop in estrogen and progesterone from the previous cycle. In mid to late follicular phase, your mood will improve as estrogen rises, boosting serotonin and dopamine levels.
Follicular phase begins with menstruation, and ends with ovulation. During this phase, estrogen dominates, promoting egg development and uterine lining growth. Mood is generally better, and energy levels rise. Luteal phase starts after ovulation, and is dominated by progesterone, which prepares the uterus for pregnancy.
Yes, menstrual bleeding occurs at the beginning of the follicular phase. This is your body's way of shedding the previous cycle's uterine lining when pregnancy has not occurred. The first few days of the follicular phase coincide with menstruation. This is completely normal and marks your body's natural cycle of renewal, preparing for potential pregnancy in the upcoming ovulatory phase.
