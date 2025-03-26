Citron tea for weight loss: 3 ways it can help you get back in shape

Chat with
In the quest for natural and effective weight management solutions, traditional remedies are getting more popular day by day. Among these, citron tea, a fragrant and tangy beverage, is gaining attention. Originating from East Asia, particularly Korea, this tea is crafted from the citron fruit, also known as yuja. More than just a soothing drink, citron tea boasts a wealth of potential health benefits, sparking interest in its role in weight loss. What makes citron tea for weight loss so effective? It’s rich composition. It has high levels of vitamin C, antioxidants, and dietary fibre, all of which are essential to losing weight and overall well-being. However, while consuming citron tea for weight loss, proceed with caution. Overconsumption of this beverage may have negative consequences.
Citron tea, also known as yuja tea (yujacha) in Korean, is a traditional beverage made from the citron fruit or rough large lemon, a fragrant citrus fruit native to East Asia. “It’s not a tea in the traditional sense of being brewed from tea leaves; rather, it is prepared by mixing preserved citron slices or a citron marmalade with hot water,” says dietician Gauri Anand. This results in a warm, sweet, and tangy drink, often enjoyed for its soothing properties and potential health benefits, particularly its high vitamin C content.
Here’s why it is beneficial to drink citron tea and how it can help you lose extra kilos.
Drinking this tea is a great way to shed extra kilos. Its ability to provide low-calorie sweet craving satisfaction is key, offering a flavourful alternative to high-calorie sugary drinks and desserts, thus aiding in overall calorie reduction. Additionally, the tea’s rich vitamin C and antioxidant content support metabolic function, while potential digestive benefits and hydration contribute to well-being, as found in a study published in the journal Animal Nutrition. The fibre in the citron peel can also increase sensations of fullness.
Even while it doesn’t directly cause quick weight reduction, the constituents—especially vitamin C and antioxidants—of the tea support general metabolic activity, which is essential for effective calorie burning, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition Reviews. Plus, the antioxidants present in the tea promote overall well-being, which is essential for leading a healthy life. This, paired with citron tea’s low-calorie content and potential digestive advantages, can indirectly assist in weight management.
Drinking the tea for weight loss works as the drink has potential digestive benefits. The properties of citron are believed to aid digestion, which is crucial for efficient nutrient absorption and overall well-being. “Good digestion can provide a sense of lightness and relaxation, thereby lowering cravings and promoting better health,” points out the expert. This, paired with the tea’s low-calorie content and other healthy components such as vitamin C and antioxidants, can aid with weight control efforts.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make the tea at home.
1. Prepare the citrons
2. Combine and preserve
3. Making the tea
Important Notes
While the tea offers potential health benefits, it’s essential to be aware of potential side effects.
Also, it is important to consult with your healthcare provider before consuming citron tea in your daily routine.
Moderation is key. 1-2 cups a day is generally considered safe. However, excessive consumption could lead to side effects like heartburn or tooth erosion.
People with citrus allergies, digestive issues, or those taking certain medications should consult a healthcare professional before consuming citron tea regularly.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.