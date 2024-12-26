Is HIIT not working for you? You might be making these mistakes

When it comes to a workout regime, HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is touted to be one of the most common and effective one. This exercise routine alternates between short phases of intense training with periods of rest or low-intensity workouts. While HIIT can be effective in not only helping you lose weight, it can also help promote better heart health, make your lungs stronger, and keep you away from chronic disease. However, you need to be doing it right. If the workout has not been giving you the results that you need, you might be making these mistakes.
HIIT is high-intensity interval training. This is a form of exercise that alternates short bursts of intense exercise with brief periods of rest or low-intensity activity. A study, published in the journal Environmental Research and Public Health, states that the repeated short bursts of intense activity are performed with a “near maximal” or “all-out” effort. These bursts are typically 30 seconds to 4 minutes long. These are followed by periods of lower-intensity exercise, such as walking or jogging slowly, explains fitness expert Dhruva Sivakumar. Some of the examples of HIIT include sprinting, burpees, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and resistance training exercises like push-ups and squats.
There are many benefits when it comes to HIIT. Here is a brief description of how HIIT can help your body.
While HIIT can help us in many ways, there are some common mistakes that people make while performing this workout. Here are some of them:
Insufficient rest between exercises can result in overtraining and injury, whereas excessive rest can lower the intensity and effectiveness of the workout. Getting adequate rest periods is a big part of HIIT. It helps us benefit more from the workout. A study, published in the Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness, states that 3:1 and 2:1 work-to-rest ratios can improve aerobic power.
How to prevent:
A good warm-up session has been shown to improve subsequent performance in a workout, states this study, published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Without proper warm-up, the muscles and joints are less prepared for any intense activity, which will lead increased risk of injury. Cooldowns help keep the muscles flexible and stop them from getting tight after exercise. Without them, the muscles can become stiff, which can reduce flexibility over time.
How to prevent:
High-intensity interval training puts a lot of strain on the body, and pushing too hard can result in burnout or workout injuries . This can lead to decreased performance. A single HIIT session can also lead to exercise-induced muscle damage, states this study, published in the journal Environmental Research and Public Health. A common mistake is believing that more is always better. Ultimately, this leads to fatigue, injuries, and a loss of motivation or enjoyment in exercising.
How to prevent:
If you want your HIIT training to work well for you, make sure to follow these points:
While HIIT workouts can be incredibly effective, these common mistakes can hamper our bodies. Things such as overtraining, which can lead to injuries and burnout, neglecting proper warm-up and cool-down routines, which can increase the risk of injury, as well as an incorrect form during exercises, can also reduce their effectiveness and potentially lead to injuries. HIIT includes rest periods in between when a person does less strenuous activities. This should not be taken lightly. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can maximise the benefits of HIIT workouts and achieve your fitness goals.
Beginners or anyone who is resuming workout after a long time, people with heart or respiratory conditions, pregnant women and individuals who are recovering from injuries or surgeries or have joint issues should avoid HIIT.
No, you shouldn't do HIIT every day. While HIIT is a highly effective workout, it's important to allow your body sufficient time to recover between sessions. Overtraining can lead to injuries, fatigue, and decreased performance.
