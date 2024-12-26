Is HIIT not working for you? You might be making these mistakes

If you are not getting the desired results from HIIT workouts, ensure you are not making these mistakes during the routine..

When it comes to a workout regime, HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is touted to be one of the most common and effective one. This exercise routine alternates between short phases of intense training with periods of rest or low-intensity workouts. While HIIT can be effective in not only helping you lose weight, it can also help promote better heart health, make your lungs stronger, and keep you away from chronic disease. However, you need to be doing it right. If the workout has not been giving you the results that you need, you might be making these mistakes.

What is HIIT?

HIIT is high-intensity interval training. This is a form of exercise that alternates short bursts of intense exercise with brief periods of rest or low-intensity activity. A study, published in the journal Environmental Research and Public Health, states that the repeated short bursts of intense activity are performed with a “near maximal” or “all-out” effort. These bursts are typically 30 seconds to 4 minutes long. These are followed by periods of lower-intensity exercise, such as walking or jogging slowly, explains fitness expert Dhruva Sivakumar. Some of the examples of HIIT include sprinting, burpees, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and resistance training exercises like push-ups and squats.

How does HIIT help you?

There are many benefits when it comes to HIIT. Here is a brief description of how HIIT can help your body.

Can be done quickly : These are time-efficient workouts, often lasting 10-30 minutes. So you do not need to set hours aside from your busy schedule.

: These are time-efficient workouts, often lasting 10-30 minutes. So you do not need to set hours aside from your busy schedule. Increases metabolism : These workouts can boost your metabolism, leading to increased calorie burn even after your workout. This would help with faster weight loss.

: These workouts can boost your metabolism, leading to increased calorie burn even after your workout. This would help with faster weight loss. Better heart health : Regular HIIT workouts can strengthen your heart and lungs. It helps to improve cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart muscle. It increases the heart’s pumping efficiency, allowing it to pump more blood with each beat.

: Regular HIIT workouts can strengthen your heart and lungs. It helps to improve cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart muscle. It increases the heart’s pumping efficiency, allowing it to pump more blood with each beat. Increases muscle strength : When it comes to muscle endurance and strength, HIIT can help build muscle and improve your overall fitness level. These workouts trigger the release of growth hormone, which plays a crucial role in muscle growth and repair.

: When it comes to muscle endurance and strength, HIIT can help build muscle and improve your overall fitness level. These workouts trigger the release of growth hormone, which plays a crucial role in muscle growth and repair. Reduces risk of chronic diseases: Regular workouts can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and arthritis.

What are the common mistakes that people make while doing HIIT?

While HIIT can help us in many ways, there are some common mistakes that people make while performing this workout. Here are some of them:

1. Ignoring adequate rest between exercises

Insufficient rest between exercises can result in overtraining and injury, whereas excessive rest can lower the intensity and effectiveness of the workout. Getting adequate rest periods is a big part of HIIT. It helps us benefit more from the workout. A study, published in the Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness, states that 3:1 and 2:1 work-to-rest ratios can improve aerobic power.

How to prevent:

Follow a structured HIIT workout plan that includes proper rest intervals. A common work-to-rest ratio is 1:1 or 2:1, depending on your fitness level.

2. Neglecting warm-up or cool-down

A good warm-up session has been shown to improve subsequent performance in a workout, states this study, published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Without proper warm-up, the muscles and joints are less prepared for any intense activity, which will lead increased risk of injury. Cooldowns help keep the muscles flexible and stop them from getting tight after exercise. Without them, the muscles can become stiff, which can reduce flexibility over time.

How to prevent:

Take 5-10 minutes for light cardio, such as jogging or cycling, and stretches, like leg swings or arm circles, to get the body ready for high-intensity exercise.

Perform lower-intensity versions of the exercises that will be done in the HIIT workout during the warm-up to prepare the body for the high-intensity style of workout.

3. Overtraining

High-intensity interval training puts a lot of strain on the body, and pushing too hard can result in burnout or workout injuries . This can lead to decreased performance. A single HIIT session can also lead to exercise-induced muscle damage, states this study, published in the journal Environmental Research and Public Health. A common mistake is believing that more is always better. Ultimately, this leads to fatigue, injuries, and a loss of motivation or enjoyment in exercising.

How to prevent:

Limit the HIIT sessions to 3 to 4 days a week with at least one recovery session between each HIIT session. Include strength training and steady-state cardio on alternate days to incorporate a well-rounded fitness routine.

Things to keep in mind while doing HIIT

If you want your HIIT training to work well for you, make sure to follow these points:

Pace the workout: Avoid pushing too hard too soon. Begin with a comfortable intensity and gradually increase the intensity.

Avoid pushing too hard too soon. Begin with a comfortable intensity and gradually increase the intensity. Prioritise form over volume or repetitions: It is essential to focus on the exercise technique rather than speed or intensity to prevent injuries.

It is essential to focus on the exercise technique rather than speed or intensity to prevent injuries. Pay attention to the body‘s signals: If anyone experiences dizziness, fatigue, or pain, take a break or adjust the intensity.

Summary

While HIIT workouts can be incredibly effective, these common mistakes can hamper our bodies. Things such as overtraining, which can lead to injuries and burnout, neglecting proper warm-up and cool-down routines, which can increase the risk of injury, as well as an incorrect form during exercises, can also reduce their effectiveness and potentially lead to injuries. HIIT includes rest periods in between when a person does less strenuous activities. This should not be taken lightly. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can maximise the benefits of HIIT workouts and achieve your fitness goals.