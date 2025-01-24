Minimalist vs Foxtale: Find the best night serum for your face

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
A night skincare routine is the key to healthy and glowing skin. Did you know the skin repairs itself during the night after getting exposed to pollution and other external factors? Including a night serum for the face in your routine can be a good way to prevent clogged pores, reduce moisture loss and repair the skin cells. When choosing a night serum that can revitalise your skin, Minimalist Multi Peptide Night Face Serum and Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum can be good options. While both claim to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, boost collagen and rejuvenate the skin, they differ slightly in terms of ingredients and texture. This detailed comparison guide can help you choose the best night serum for your face.
Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum may be a good choice. This night serum for face claims to boost the collagen level of the skin. It is infused with 7% Matrixyl 3000 and 3% Bio-Placenta, which may help reduce wrinkles and enhance elasticity through peptide technology. This serum may also help improve skin moisturisation. The brand claims that this product is sulphate-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic.
B08MVD6T8V
Specifications of Minimalist Mulyi-Peptide Night Serum:
Skin type: All
Item form: Serum
Material feature: Natural, fragrance-free
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum is a beginner-friendly retinol serum. It claims to boost collagen production and cell turnover and improves skin texture without causing purging or irritation. The brand claims this dermatologically-tested and cruelty-free product can hydrate your skin and reduce inflammation.
B0BDVMYDJN
Specifications of Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum:
Item form: Serum
Special feature: Travel size
Skin type: All
Why choose:
Why avoid:
B09RZPZCHS
Also Read: Unable to pick the right night serum? These dermat recommendations might come in handy
B0CW1M65YC
Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum is suitable for all skin types, ranging from dry, and oily to normal. It is especially effective for ageing or UV-damaged skin.
Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum is ideal for beginners with sensitive or combination skin. Its formulation may help to prevent purging, which makes it safe for retinol novices.
Also Read: Pick the right night cream for your skin type with this skincare guide
This night serum for face is lightweight, hydrating, and easily absorbable. It may leave the skin feeling smooth without any greasy residue. The brand claims that it is suitable for layering with other skincare products.
This night serum for face has a lightweight cream texture that feels gentle on the skin. It contains hydrating ingredients like Kokum Butter and Betaine, which may provide moisture while promoting a radiant skin finish.
B096PJMGPL
Customers report improved skin texture, elasticity, and hydration. Many appreciate its lightweight and fragrance-free formula. However, some users feel it is pricey for the results and note mixed reviews on skin glow enhancement.
Customers praise it for its beginner-friendly and non-irritating nature. They notice a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and pore size without causing purging. Many users consider it one of the best retinol products for first-time users.
Minimalist Multi-Peptide Serum is priced at Rs 664 for 30 ml. It is positioned as a premium product with high-quality ingredients like Matrixyl 3000 and Bio-Placenta. This justifies the higher price.
Foxtale Retinol Serum is priced at Rs 449 for 30 ml. It is more affordable and beginner-friendly, which makes it accessible for users looking for effective anti-aging benefits at a budget-friendly price.
B0DGXXT1VZ
Both serums cater to different skin concerns and types. If you are new to anti-aging products and want a gentle, affordable option, the Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum may be a good choice. However, if your focus is on intensive collagen boosting and hydration with peptide technology, the Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum is worth the investment.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
You can include face serums in your morning and nighttime routine. Apply it once in the morning after cleansing your face and once before bedtime.
It depends on your skin type and serum. Products that are infused with vitamin and hyaluronic acid can be used daily to keep your skin hydrated. Consult your dermatologist to get a better understanding of serums and how often you should use them.
If you have acne breakouts, certain ingredients of the serums can cause irritation and discomfort. In such situations, avoid using serums that contain plant extracts.
Regular use of skin serums can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It can also reduce skin pigmentation, and improve elasticity, radiance, tone and overall appearance of your skin.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.