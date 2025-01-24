Minimalist vs Foxtale: Find the best night serum for your face

Night serum for face can help rejuvenate your skin This comparison guide between Minimalist and Foxtale can help you make your decision.

A night skincare routine is the key to healthy and glowing skin. Did you know the skin repairs itself during the night after getting exposed to pollution and other external factors? Including a night serum for the face in your routine can be a good way to prevent clogged pores, reduce moisture loss and repair the skin cells. When choosing a night serum that can revitalise your skin, Minimalist Multi Peptide Night Face Serum and Foxtale 0.15% Beginner Friendly Retinol Night Serum can be good options. While both claim to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, boost collagen and rejuvenate the skin, they differ slightly in terms of ingredients and texture. This detailed comparison guide can help you choose the best night serum for your face.

Night serum for face: Product overview

1. Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum

Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum may be a good choice. This night serum for face claims to boost the collagen level of the skin. It is infused with 7% Matrixyl 3000 and 3% Bio-Placenta, which may help reduce wrinkles and enhance elasticity through peptide technology. This serum may also help improve skin moisturisation. The brand claims that this product is sulphate-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic.

Specifications of Minimalist Mulyi-Peptide Night Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Serum

Material feature: Natural, fragrance-free

Why choose:

It may target collagen production and cell growth for long-term anti-ageing benefits.

This serum is suitable for sensitive, ageing, and UV-damaged skin.

Why avoid:

It may not deliver instant results for reducing spots or pigmentation.

This serum is slightly more expensive than its competitor.

2. Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum

Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum is a beginner-friendly retinol serum. It claims to boost collagen production and cell turnover and improves skin texture without causing purging or irritation. The brand claims this dermatologically-tested and cruelty-free product can hydrate your skin and reduce inflammation.

Specifications of Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum:

Item form: Serum

Special feature: Travel size

Skin type: All

Why choose:

A beginner-friendly retinol serum that reduces wrinkles and dark spots quickly.

It may prevent purging and minimise pores for smooth skin.

Why avoid:

Retinol may not suit extremely sensitive skin despite its gentle formulation.

It may not be as hydrating as the peptide serum.

What are the benefits of night serum for face?

1. Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum

This night serum for face may help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, especially under the eyes and crow’s feet.

It may boost collagen synthesis for firmer skin.

This night serum for glowing skin may hydrate and moisturise your skin.

Regular use of this night serum for skin may promote cell growth and skin rejuvenation.

It may even repair UV damage for all skin types.

2. Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum

This night serum for face may boost collagen production to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

It may promote cell turnover, minimising pore size and improving texture.

This serum may even reduce dark spots and acne scars.

Regular use of this night serum for face may hydrate and soothe skin with allantoin and betaine.

It may tackle inflammation and skin healing with kokum butter.

Night serum for face: Know your ingredients

1. Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum

It contains matrixyl 3000 7%, a potent peptide blend, which helps with collagen production and elasticity.

This night serum for face contains microbial-fermented peptides that mimic human placenta for skin rejuvenation.

The brand claims that it is free from fragrance, silicones, sulfates, parabens, essential oils, and dyes, which makes it one of the best night serums for women.

2. Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum

This best night serum for combination skin or any other skin type contains Retinol (0.15%). This may enhance elasticity, reduce fine lines, and improve skin tone.

It also contains kokum butter, which is packed with anti-inflammatory and healing properties.

This night serum also contains allantoin & betaine, which may help to hydrate and soothe irritated skin.

The brand claims that this product is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

Night serum for face: Suitability for skin

Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum is suitable for all skin types, ranging from dry, and oily to normal. It is especially effective for ageing or UV-damaged skin.

Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum is ideal for beginners with sensitive or combination skin. Its formulation may help to prevent purging, which makes it safe for retinol novices.

How to use a night serum for face

1. Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum

Start by cleansing and hydrating your skin.

Then, use a dropper to spread the serum evenly.

After that, wait 1-2 minutes before layering with moisturiser.

Avoid using facial acids immediately before or after this serum.

2. Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum

Perform a patch test before use.

Apply a pea-sized amount on cleansed skin at night.

Follow with a moisturiser for hydration.

Night serum for face: Texture

1. Minimalist Multi-Peptide Serum

This night serum for face is lightweight, hydrating, and easily absorbable. It may leave the skin feeling smooth without any greasy residue. The brand claims that it is suitable for layering with other skincare products.

2. Foxtale Retinol Serum:

This night serum for face has a lightweight cream texture that feels gentle on the skin. It contains hydrating ingredients like Kokum Butter and Betaine, which may provide moisture while promoting a radiant skin finish.

Night serum for face: Customer experience

1. Minimalist Multi-Peptide Serum

Customers report improved skin texture, elasticity, and hydration. Many appreciate its lightweight and fragrance-free formula. However, some users feel it is pricey for the results and note mixed reviews on skin glow enhancement.

2.Foxtale Retinol Serum

Customers praise it for its beginner-friendly and non-irritating nature. They notice a reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and pore size without causing purging. Many users consider it one of the best retinol products for first-time users.

Night serum for face: Price point

Minimalist Multi-Peptide Serum is priced at Rs 664 for 30 ml. It is positioned as a premium product with high-quality ingredients like Matrixyl 3000 and Bio-Placenta. This justifies the higher price.

Foxtale Retinol Serum is priced at Rs 449 for 30 ml. It is more affordable and beginner-friendly, which makes it accessible for users looking for effective anti-aging benefits at a budget-friendly price.

Night serum for face: Which one is better between Minimalist and Foxtale?

Both serums cater to different skin concerns and types. If you are new to anti-aging products and want a gentle, affordable option, the Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum may be a good choice. However, if your focus is on intensive collagen boosting and hydration with peptide technology, the Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Serum is worth the investment.

