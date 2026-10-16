A global conference on autoimmune disorders is shattering myths and inspiring action

Kshamatvam conference united global experts on autoimmune disorders, inspiring collaboration and practical solutions for a healthier future.

The recent Kshamatvam conference offered hope and a chance to collaborate on health challenges. Hosted by SDM College of Ayurveda Medical Sciences and Research Centre, this international event brought together teachers, doctors, researchers, and students from different fields. The focus was on sharing knowledge about autoimmune disorders.

Kshamatvam is more than just a conference; it’s a global gathering where people share ideas, experiences, and new perspectives. The name Kshamatvam means capability and resilience, setting the stage for discussions aimed at inspiring change in healthcare.

Dr Nagaraj S, Vice Principal (Academics) at SDM, shared insights during the conference’s closing session. He highlighted the event as a platform for sharing knowledge. He said, “Knowledge has come from different parts of the world,” pointing to the diverse discussions over the days.

Bridging borders with knowledge

Kshamatvam attracted over 1,400 participants from 25 countries. This diverse group fostered an environment for teamwork and understanding, which is vital for addressing complex health issues like autoimmune disorders that are often misunderstood and under-researched. More than 522 abstracts were submitted, reflecting strong interest and engagement at the event. The conference featured 40 parallel sessions, allowing participants to explore specific topics while also discussing broader issues.

Participants shared feelings of connection and friendship, creating an environment for meaningful discussions. The hands-on training sessions before the conference were a highlight, with many calling them “eye-opening.” These practical experiences gave participants essential knowledge and encouraged them to go beyond a basic understanding of autoimmune conditions.

A collaborative light on autoimmune disorders

During the event, Dr Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, spoke about the complexity of treating autoimmune disorders. He thanked Kshamatvam for bringing together different viewpoints and praised SDM for selecting such an important theme. Autoimmune disorders affect millions of people around the world, with about 50 million Americans living with these conditions. By encouraging discussion on this issue, Kshamatvam highlights the urgent need for new solutions and greater awareness.

Dr Siddanna Gouda A. Patil, Chairman of the Board of Studies at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, emphasised the need to turn what we learn at Kshamatvam into practical actions that help society. He said, “What we have learned should reach society.” He highlighted that academic exploration comes with a duty to apply knowledge in real life. Knowledge is truly powerful only when we use it to make a difference.

Celebrating young researchers

Kshamatvam recognised young researchers leading future scientific exploration. Dr Rakesh announced the winners of the Best Paper Award, honouring representatives from 27 colleges across India for their excellent work. Celebrating academic success acknowledges hard work and motivates others to push boundaries and explore new research areas.

During the closing ceremony, important guests recognised key contributors such as Dr Prajapati and Dr Patil. They received applause for their leadership. This recognition enhanced the event and supported the collaborative spirit Kshamatvam promotes.

The mission of Kshamatvam

Dr Mamatha K.V., Kshamatvam’s Chief Organising Secretary, delivered an open and sincere speech at the conference. She talked about the journey that led up to the event, mentioning the months of planning and hard work the team put in. Dr Mamatha explained that they chose to focus on autoimmune disorders because they are a major global health issue. She said, “This area for research can open new avenues for future researchers,” reflecting the conference’s hopeful outlook.

Kshamatvam was more than just an academic event. It brought together scientific discussions and hands-on learning with the excitement of young researchers. This dynamic space blended knowledge and experience, connected research with compassion, and united different perspectives around a single goal: improving healthcare.

Moving forward with intent

As the conference ended, participants felt inspired and motivated. Dr Arhanth Kumar A. delivered a thoughtful vote of thanks that captured Kshamatvam’s spirit of teamwork. Dr Arun Kumar and Dr Shubha P.U. hosted the event with charisma, adding to the conference’s lively atmosphere.

Kshamatvam shows us that we can work together to tackle complex health issues. The conference highlights our ability to collaborate and think creatively with compassion. The discussions that began at Kshamatvam can deliver real benefits for society by turning knowledge into practical action.

Kshamatvam is an important event in global health. It provides a platform to discuss autoimmune disorders and highlights the importance of community involvement. The event advances our understanding of these disorders and inspires new researchers and practitioners in the field.