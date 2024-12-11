Pick the right night cream for your skin type with this skincare guide

Night cream offers the most effective way to rejuvenate the skin, leaving it fresh. Follow this guide to pick the right one.

If you’re going to flaunt the “I woke up like this” aesthetic, you will have to follow a night skincare routine religiously. With a hectic schedule, night is the only time when your skin can rejuvenate itself without getting bombarded with the harmful effects of environmental pollutants, stress and more. This is why it is important to use night creams for proper nourishment and hydration as it can leave your skin cells regenerated. A good night cream that contains active ingredients and one that suits your skin type can keep it fresh, radiant and healthy. If you are getting confused about how to choose the right one for your skin type, follow this expert-backed guide and enhance your skincare routine.

What is a night cream?

Night cream is a skincare product that is specially designed to rejuvenate your skin overnight. Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Mikki Singh says,” It is a moisturiser formulated with a richer, more nourishing texture compared to day creams. They are designed to be applied after washing your face at night, before you sleep to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin overnight when cell regeneration is at its peak.”

A study published in the Journal of Patchouli and Essential Oil Products mentions that this skincare product can safeguard your skin against nocturnal moisture loss and promote smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Another study in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences states that night cream can keep your skin hydrated and restore its elasticity.

What are the benefits of night creams?

Night creams are designed to offer a wide range of benefits. By applying this skincare product before bed, you can wake up to hydrated, nourished and rejuvenated skin. “They also often contain ingredients that work better when the skin is at rest, addressing concerns like fine lines, dryness, and hyperpigmentation,” says Dr Mikki Singh. They may lock in moisture and leave your skin feeling soft and supple. According to a study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences states that night creams can boost collagen production, promote better blood circulation and soothe your skin.

5 ingredients to look for in night creams?

1. Retinol: Retinol night creams can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. A study published in Clinical Interventions in Aging states that retinoids are one of the most promising agents for the treatment of ageing.

2. AHA & BHA: Alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids can improve your skin’s appearance. They provide gentle exfoliation and allow the night cream to reach a deeper layer of the skin. According to Molecules, at low concentrations, AHAs may be beneficial for the skin because of epigenetic modifications of inflammasome complexes.

3. Hyaluronic acid: It may help to lock in moisture, reduce fine lines and leave the skin looking plump. As per the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, this ingredient can boost collagen production and elastin stimulation.

4. Vitamin E: “Packed with antioxidant properties, vitamin E may help to fight free radicals,” says the expert. As per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal, vitamin E can help in the treatment of acute and chronic skin disorders.

5. Ceramides: By offering protection against the outer layer of the skin, it can lock in moisture and keep the skin healthy. The American Journal of Clinical Dermatology states that ceramides can improve skin barrier function.

Besides these, you can also look for ingredients like lactic acid, glycerin and resveratrol. They may help to repair damage, remove the outer layer of dead skin cells and reduce the effects of stress on your skin.

What ingredients to avoid when choosing night cream?

Apart from beneficial ingredients, it may also contain harmful ingredients that may cause adverse reactions. Some things suggested by the expert that you should avoid:

Alcohol based products, especially denatured alcohol as these products can dry out the skin.

Products containing fragrance or essential oils as these can irritate, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Steer clear of strong acids like glycolic acid as excessive use at night without proper skin tolerance.

Read the label of the product carefully and avoid these ingredients to keep your skin healthy.

How to choose night cream for your skin type?

Now that you know what ingredients can work best, you must be wondering how to pick a night cream to suit your skin type. Follow this step-by-step guide to choose the right product for your nighttime skincare routine:

1. Best night cream for dry skin

When choosing a night cream for dry skin, look for a rich and creamy texture. “Look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or oils like argan or jojoba,” says Dr Mikki Singh. They can repair the skin barrier, lock in moisture and nourish your skin overnight.

2. Best night cream for oily skin

“Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic night cream for oily skin with mattifying ingredients like niacinamide or oil-free formulas,” adds the expert. Look for non-greasy and non-comedogenic products that can control oil production and prevent breakouts.

3. Best night cream for combination skin

“Choose a balanced night cream with hydrating and oil-controlling ingredients like glycerin and niacinamide,” says Dr Mikki Singh. Look for a gel-based cream texture that can provide moisture to dry areas.

4. Best night cream for sensitive skin

Opt for a night cream for sensitive skin that contains ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile or colloidal oatmeal. “Opt for fragrance-free, calming formulas that can minimise irritation while repairing and strengthening the skin barrier.” adds the expert.

5. Best night cream for normal skin

For normal skin, opt for a rich, moisturizing night cream that contains ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid. They may help to lock in moisture and lead to smoother and nourished skin overnight.

What is a healthy night skincare routine?

To maintain the health of your skin, you must follow a healthy nightcare routine. Dr Mikki Singh suggests a few tips that you can follow for a healthy skin:

1. Start by cleansing your face to remove makeup and impurities.

2. Use a gentle and alcohol-free toner (optional).

3. After that, apply a serum for targeted treatments (e.g., for wrinkles, hyperpigmentation).

4. Use a night cream to lock in moisture and aid skin repair.

5. You can also use an eye cream (optional) to address specific concerns like puffiness or dark circles.

