7 tea tree essential oils for hair growth and dandruff control

Add the right tea tree essential oil to your hair care kit and say goodbye to dandruff and itchiness. These options can be your saviour!

Do you ditch your favorite black outfits just to hide those annoying white flakes on your shoulders? Dandruff can be a real confidence killer and a bad influence on your hair health, but what if we told you there is a natural solution hiding in a tiny bottle? Try tea tree essential oils, which are known for their antifungal and soothing properties. They help fight dandruff, relieve itchiness, and keep your scalp fresh and flake-free. Include this elixir in your kit and say goodbye to awkward head-scratching or worrying about visible flakes. These 7 options can transform your hair care routine and give you the flake-free scalp you have always wanted!

7 tea trees essential oils

Tea tree essential oils might be the natural solution your hair needs! Check out these tea tree essential oils for hair that you may try:

1. Myupchar Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil

Steam-distilled from premium-quality tea tree leaves, this 100% pure and undiluted tea tree oil for hair is a powerhouse for skin and hair. It is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help tackle acne, dandruff, fungal infections, and even stress. Additionally, it is paraben-free, sulphate-free, and cruelty-free!

Reasons to buy:

100% pure and undiluted therapeutic-grade oil

Steam-distilled for maximum potency

Helps reduce acne, dandruff, and fungal infections

Non-toxic, paraben-free, and cruelty-free

Reasons to avoid:

The strong scent may not be suitable for everyone

Requires dilution before use

Customer reaction: Customers love the refreshing scent and effectiveness against acne. Many mix a few drops into their moisturizer for clear skin.

2. Soulflower Tea Tree Essential Oil

Backed by 22 years of trust, Soulflower Tea Tree Oil is an ECOCERT-certified organic essential oil designed for a dandruff-free, healthy scalp and clear skin. This steam-distilled tea tree essential oil deeply nourishes, fights scalp flaking, and promotes hair growth. Additionally, this multipurpose oil also reduces acne, blemishes, and redness.

Reasons to buy:

Certified organic and therapeutic-grade

Reduces dandruff and promotes hair growth

Clears acne, blemishes, and dark spots

Comes in a glass bottle with a dropper for easy application

Reasons to avoid:

Fragrance wears off quickly

Slightly expensive compared to alternatives

Customer reaction: Users love the light, non-greasy texture and quick absorption of this tea tree essential oil.

3. Exotic Aromas Tea Tree Oil

Exotic Aromas Tea Tree Oil is a versatile essential oil that is ideal for skincare, haircare, and aromatherapy. It promotes relaxation, relieves stress, and can be used in diffusers, humidifiers, or as a room spray. Its antibacterial properties also make it a great natural cleanser and deodorizer.

Reasons to buy:

Multipurpose oil for skincare, haircare, and home use

Steam-distilled for purity and effectiveness

Great for DIY beauty and wellness products

Strong antimicrobial properties

Reasons to avoid:

Not specifically targeted for dandruff treatment

Customer reaction: Users appreciate the versatility and scent of this tea tree oil for hair.

4. Earth N Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil

Earth N Pure Tea Tree Oil is a high-quality, therapeutic-grade essential oil that is designed for scalp care, skin care, and acne relief. Its potent antibacterial properties make it an excellent choice for those looking for a natural, chemical-free way to maintain clear skin and a healthy scalp.

Reasons to buy:

Large quantity

Effective in controlling acne, dandruff, and scalp irritation

Natural deodorizer with a fresh scent

Can be used in DIY skincare and home cleaning

Reasons to avoid:

Slightly expensive for some users

Requires proper dilution before topical use

Customer reaction: Customers love the premium packaging and long-lasting quality of this best tea tree essential oil.

5. Rey Naturals Tea Tree Essential Oil

Rey Naturals Tea Tree Oil is a powerhouse for tackling dandruff, acne, and skin issues. It offers a refreshing aroma while nourishing the scalp, improving hair texture, and leaving the skin blemish-free. Moreover, it is perfect for those looking for a natural remedy to enhance hair and skin health.

Reasons to buy:

Effective for dandruff control and scalp health

Multipurpose use for skin, hair, and face

The pleasant, refreshing aroma

Natural antibacterial and antifungal properties

Reasons to avoid:

Not the best choice for those looking for a strong fragrance

Requires mixing with carrier oil for safe use

Customer reaction: Customers praise the antimicrobial properties of this tea tree essential oil.

6. Khadi Natural Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil

Extracted from the finest tea tree leaves, Khadi Natural Tea Tree Oil is a multipurpose essential oil with antibacterial and antifungal properties. It helps reduce acne, inflammation, and dandruff while also offering a soothing, refreshing aroma that uplifts the mood.

Reasons to buy:

High-quality essential oils for skincare and haircare

Natural antibacterial properties for acne and blemishes

Helps soothe redness and inflammation

Can be used as an air freshener or cleaning agent

Reasons to avoid:

Fragile glass packaging prone to breaking

Slightly expensive for the quantity

Customer reaction: Users enjoy the purity of this tea tree essential oil. However, some showed concern about the bottle quality.

7. Mamaearth Tea Tree Anti Dandruff Hair Oil

Formulated with tea tree oil and ginger, this dermatologically tested tea tree essential oil effectively reduces dandruff, soothes itchy scalps, and promotes healthy hair growth. Additionally, the brand claims that this product is free from harmful chemicals. Regular use nourishes the scalp and leaves hair soft and manageable.

Reasons to buy:

Effective in reducing dandruff and itchiness

Nourishes the scalp and promotes hair growth

Free from sulfates, parabens, and artificial preservatives

Suitable for all hair types

Reasons to avoid:

Mixed customer opinions on hair fall control

Slightly heavy texture for oily hair types

Customer reaction: Users find this tea tree essential oil useful for dandruff control but have mixed opinions on its oiliness.

Are tea tree essential oils beneficial for hair?

Fights dandruff and scalp issues: Tea tree oil has antifungal properties that help combat dandruff, itchiness, and scalp infections, promoting a healthier scalp. A study published in the Current Cosmetic Science states that tea tree oil infused products can treat dandruff.

How to choose the right tea tree essential oil?

When choosing tea tree essential oil, look for 100% pure, undiluted, and therapeutic-grade oil extracted through steam distillation from Melaleuca alternifolia leaves. Opt for organic, paraben-free, and cruelty-free options that come in dark glass bottles. Check for certifications like ECOCERT or USDA Organic to ensure quality. Always read customer reviews to verify authenticity and effectiveness.

Related FAQs Can tea tree oil be applied directly to the skin? No, always dilute tea tree oil with a carrier oil to prevent irritation. Does tea tree oil help with dandruff? Yes, the antifungal properties of this tea tree essential oil reduce dandruff, soothe the scalp, and control itchiness effectively. Can tea tree oil treat acne? Yes, it fights acne-causing bacteria, reduces inflammation, and helps clear blemishes naturally. Is tea tree oil safe for daily use? Yes, but in diluted form. Overuse may cause dryness or irritation on sensitive skin.