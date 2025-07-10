How to maintain a healthy vaginal smell naturally? Gynaecologist shares 9 tips

If you think your vagina should smell like fragrant flowers, think twice. The vagina is self-cleaning and has its own natural scent, which can change during your menstrual or ovulation cycle. A mild, slightly musky vaginal smell is completely normal and a sign that your lady bits are healthy and doing their job. However, if the odor becomes strong, unpleasant, or fishy, you need to do something about it. A gynecologist shares some easy, expert-approved tips to maintain a healthy vaginal smell. She also warns that a sharp or foul odor could be due to an infection, hormonal imbalance, or poor hygiene, so do not hesitate to see a doctor if needed.
Here are 9 tips that can help you get rid of foul vaginal odour:
Your intimate area should be cleaned daily with lukewarm water. “Always wash from front to back to prevent bacteria from the anus entering the vaginal area, which can lead to infections,” suggests Dr Manvi Verma, cosmetic gynecologist and female sexologist. After washing, gently pat dry with a clean towel to avoid moisture buildup, which can cause bad vaginal smell or fungal infections.
Certain hygiene habits may be doing more harm than good when it comes to your vaginal health. So, make sure you are not making these mistakes:
Cotton is more breathable and absorbs more moisture than synthetic fabrics. “It keeps your vaginal area dry and lowers the risk of bacterial infection, which can lead to bad vaginal smell,” according to Dr Verma. Also, avoid wearing tight clothes for long hours and let your skin breathe.
Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins from your body. Staying hydrated also keeps your vaginal tissues healthy and maintains the right pH level, which in turn helps prevent foul vaginal smells.
Be mindful of products that can irritate the vaginal area. This includes scented pads, coloured toilet paper, bubble baths, and certain laundry detergents. Always go for mild, unscented options.
Menstrual care plays a big role in vaginal health, so follow these tips to maintain it:
Here are some tips to maintain good sexual hygiene to avoid foul vaginal smell:
Apart from maintaining vaginal hygiene to avoid foul smell, you need to focus on your diet as well. Add these foods to your diet:
“DIY tricks like applying apple cider vinegar or inserting probiotic yoghurt are not safe. They can lead to burning, rashes, and infections,” explains Dr Verma. If you are experiencing foul odor, unusual discharge, itching, or irritation, it is best to see a doctor instead of relying on home remedies.
Mild, unscented intimate washes can be used externally, but overuse or using them inside the vagina is not recommended. Water is often enough for daily cleansing.
Daily! Wearing clean, cotton underwear every day helps reduce moisture and keeps the area fresh.
No, douching can upset the natural balance of bacteria in your vagina and increase the risk of infections and bad odor.
No, using scented products can irritate the sensitive vaginal area and disrupt its natural pH, leading to infections or worse odor.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.