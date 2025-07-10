Dr Manvi Verma is the best cosmetic gynecologist and female sexologist in Mumbai with a good 6+ years of experience. She is a Master of Chirurgiae (Surgery) in Cosmetic Gynecology in India. She is available at Motherhood Hospital Mumbai, Kharghar. Her achievements include the IASRM Excellence Award (2024), second prize in the Aesthetic & Regenerative Category in a poster presentation at INSARG 2022, Agra, and the Varinder Goel Memorial Gold Medal (2013) from the University of Jammu for securing the highest marks in ophthalmology and ENT. She also secured Second position in the MBBS examination at the University of Jammu