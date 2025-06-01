How to get rid of vaginal skin tags?

Vaginal skin tags are small growths of excess skin down there. Their removal is not necessary, but if you wish to, there are a few options that you can explore.

Seeing fleshy growths on any part of the body can be alarming. Imagine noticing small growths on the inner and outer vaginal lips or near the vaginal opening. They are vaginal skin tags, which are often associated with obesity but are usually harmless. They are non-cancerous in nature, but if they cause cosmetic concern, you can seek option for vaginal skin tag removal. Let us tell you about ways to get rid of skin tags down there.

Vaginal skin tags are small, benign (non-cancerous) growths of excess skin that appear in or around the vaginal area, but not inside the vagina. They are typically soft, flesh-coloured and painless. These skin tags down there are usually harmless growths made of loose collagen fibres and blood vessels. Though medically harmless, they can cause cosmetic concern or mild discomfort, especially during activities like shaving down there or having sex.

What are the symptoms of vaginal skin tags?

Here are some of the signs of these skin tags on private parts:

Vaginal skin tags typically appear as small (usually under 5mm), soft protrusions that match the surrounding skin tone.

They are usually painless.

They can cause discomfort or itching if rubbed by clothes, during sex, or while shaving.

They often hang from the skin on a small stalk, which distinguishes them from flat lesions.

What causes vaginal skin tags?

Some of the common causes include:

1. Friction

It is one of the most common causes of vaginal skin tags, especially in areas where skin rubs against skin or clothes. Tight underwear, leggings or regular shaving can create continuous friction in the vaginal and groin area, triggering the skin to respond by forming small overgrowths like skin tags. Over time, this repeated irritation causes the skin to form soft, hanging extensions as a protective response.

2. Hormonal fluctuations

Changes in hormones, especially during pregnancy, perimenopause or menopause, can lead to the development of vaginal skin tags. Hormonal shifts can affect skin elasticity, thickness and oil production. These changes may stimulate the growth of benign skin tags in sensitive areas like the vaginal area. Pregnant women often notice these tags forming due to the combined effect of weight gain, friction, and hormone changes.

3. Obesity

Excess body weight increases the amount of skin folds and moisture in the genital area, leading to more rubbing and sweating. Obesity is directly linked to higher skin tag formation, not just in the private parts but across the body. The increased skin-on-skin friction makes the delicate vaginal skin more vulnerable. Obese people may also have insulin resistance, which is another risk factor for skin tags.

4. Skin irritation from shaving or waxing

Frequent hair removal methods, such as shaving, waxing, or using depilatory creams, can irritate the vaginal skin. The repeated microtrauma causes the skin to thicken and grow abnormally in some areas. Using dull razors down there can worsen the risk.

5. Genetics

Some people are more genetically predisposed to developing vaginal skin tags, regardless of their lifestyle or skincare habits. If your parents or other members in your family tend to get skin tags, there is a higher chance you will develop them too, even in intimate areas like the vaginal area.

6. Ageing

Growing older means the skin naturally losing collagen and elasticity, making it more prone to folding and friction. With ageing, the skin’s structure changes. These subtle shifts can cause minor skin protrusions to form in areas like the neck, underarms or genital region. The decreased ability of the skin to repair minor damage also plays a role in the development of tags with age.

How to diagnose vaginal skin tags?

Diagnosis of vaginal skin tags is typically straightforward.

A gynaecologist or dermatologist can identify vaginal skin tags just by looking at them. These tags typically have a characteristic soft, fleshy appearance and hang loosely from the skin. Doctors will assess their size, texture, and colour to rule out other conditions like genital warts or moles.

Dermatoscope evaluation can help to rule out malignancy. A dermatoscope is a special magnifying tool that allows a close-up view of the skin’s surface. Using it helps the doctor examine the internal structure of the tag and confirm that it’s benign. This non-invasive tool is helpful in distinguishing skin tags from lesions like warts, moles or melanomas.

What are the ways to get rid of vaginal skin tags?

Since skin tags are benign and often asymptomatic, they don’t typically require treatment unless they interfere with daily life or self-esteem. When needed, you can consider the following removal methods:

1. Cryotherapy

It means freezing the tag with liquid nitrogen, which causes the tissue to die and fall off over a few days. It’s a quick and minimally painful procedure. It is safe and effective, but it may take more than one session, especially for larger or thicker tags.

2. Cauterization

It is the burning of the vaginal skin tags with electricity. In this method, electricity is used to burn off the skin tag, sealing the wound and minimising bleeding. It is performed under local anesthesia and usually takes just a few minutes. It is ideal for people with bleeding concerns, as it closes off blood vessels during removal.

3. Surgical excision

It is the cutting off the tags with sterile surgical tools under local anesthesia. It allows precise removal, especially if the tag is large or has a broad base. Excision gives immediate results and is preferred for vaginal skin tags that are irritated, twisted or frequently traumatised.

4. Laser removal

It uses a focused beam of light to vaporise the vaginal skin tags with extreme precision. This technique is bloodless, virtually scar-free, and especially suitable for intimate or hard-to-reach areas like private parts.

Vaginal skin tags are harmless, but sometimes they may affect hygiene, clothing comfort or sexual activity. In such cases, your doctor may advise you to opt for removal methods like laser and surgery.