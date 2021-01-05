Eating too much honey? 5 ways it can harm your body

Honey can improve digestion and skin health. But too much of it can lead to weight gain as well as stomach issues. Read on to know more about the side effects of honey.

Honey is one beneficial kitchen ingredient that can be consumed and applied. It is good for your gut, skin, hair and more. Made by bees from the nectars of flowers, this natural sweetener is considered to be a healthy alternative to sugar. That’s why many people like to use it in oatmeal, milk and desserts. It’s one of the superfoods that is healthy and tasty. So, making it part of your regular diet seems like a no-brainer. But have you ever wondered if too much honey is bad for you? It is healthy, but there are also side effects of honey.

What are the benefits of honey?

Before moving on to the side effects of honey, check out its benefits:

Good for immunity: The natural sweetener contains enzymes and peptides that can improve the body’s defenses against infections. With better immune system, you won’t fall sick often.

Helps with wound healing: It has antibacterial properties that can aid in wound healing. It inhibits bacterial growth and reduces inflammation in the body.

Supports digestive system: It can promote healthy digestion by acting as a prebiotic, and helping with issues like bloating and constipation.

Provides relief from sore throat: Its antimicrobial properties can help to soothe sore throats and reduce irritation.

Good for skin: It is particularly beneficial for people with dry skin, as it works as a natural moisturiser.

How much honey should you have per day?

If you are wondering how much honey is too much honey, then we have the answers right here for you. According to the American Heart Association, nine teaspoons of honey, 36 grams per day, is enough for men, while women and children can consume upto 6 teaspoons or 24 grams of honey everyday.

What are the side effects of honey?

Is too much honey bad for you? Yes, here are some of the side effects of honey:

1. It can increase your blood sugar level

Honey also has sugar and carbohydrates—that too in large amounts. So when you go overboard with honey, your blood sugar level tends to shoot up. If you are diabetic, you can see an abnormal rise in your blood sugar levels with can be dangerous. A study, published in Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, states that high sugar diets, such as one with abundance of honey, can lead to insulin resistance.

2. Honey can lower blood pressure

Honey is considered a great ingredient to help control blood pressure. But eating too much honey can also put you at the risk of low blood pressure or hypotension. In the long run, this can affect the functioning of your heart, making it one of the side effects of honey. This study, published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences, states that too much honey can reduce systolic blood pressure.

3. It can lead to stomach issues

If you suffer from constipation, then honey can make it worse. And even if you don’t, too much honey can block you up, thanks to the high content of fructose in it. Moreover, it can also lead to bloating, one of the side effects of honey on stomach. If you are wondering can honey cause diarrhea, then yes it can due to your body’s inability to digest the sugars in honey. Honey is one of the FODMAP foods that should be avoided if you suffer from IBS, according to this study published in International Journal of Preventive Medicine.

4. It can lead to weight gain

If you are watching your weight, then controlling the amount of honey you are consuming is very essential. The high content of calories, sugar, and carbohydrates present in it can lead to weight gain, which is one of the common side effects of honey. It has 64 calories in one teaspoon, and so eating too much honey can make you put on weight.

5. Honey can also pave the way for dental problems

When you have too much honey, you are also having too much sugar which can promote tooth decay. According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, about 82% of honey is made of sugar and this is enough to damage your teeth. Moreover, honey is also sticky in nature, meaning it can cling to your teeth further promoting tooth decay.

Honey is a natural sweetener that can be beneficial for your health. But don’t have it in excess, as there are side effects of honey.

Related FAQs Is honey 100% safe? Whether you consume raw or regular honey, it may contain small amounts of Clostridium botulinum. It is a bacteria that can cause botulism, which is a food poisoning that rarely happens. Can diabetics eat honey? Yes, people with diabetes can consume honey, but they should not have it excess. After all, it is a sweetener, so it can have a negative impact on blood sugar levels. What is the best time to eat honey? The best time to consume honey depends on you and your needs. For better digestion, have it in the morning on an empty stomach. Yu can eat it before bed to promote relaxation. Does honey go bad? There is no expiry date for honey. But for best quality, store it for up to 12 months.