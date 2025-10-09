Desi ghee for gut health: 8 picks to support natural digestion

Desi ghee, a clarified butter rich in healthy fats, supports gut health by aiding digestion and promoting overall wellness.

Ever wondered how a traditional ingredient like desi ghee can transform your digestive health? Gut health influences digestion, immunity, energy levels, and overall well-being, making it essential for maintaining a healthy body. Maintaining a healthy gut is key to overall well-being, and natural foods like desi ghee offer time-tested support. Clarified butter made from cow or buffalo milk using the Bilona method, desi ghee is rich in beneficial compounds, including butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid essential for colon health. This nutrient fuels gut lining cells, reduces inflammation, and promotes a balanced microbiome, supporting smooth digestion and nutrient absorption.

In addition to aiding digestion, desi ghee can improve metabolic health, support immunity, and enhance skin and energy levels when consumed in moderation. Here, explore the top desi ghee options of 2025, selected for purity, sourcing, and gut-health benefits, helping you make an informed choice for natural digestive support.

8 desi ghee brands for gut health

Desi ghee is also associated with enhancing memory, intellect, and cognitive health, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. Explore some of the best options to utilise maximum benefits:

1. Talegaon Farms Premium Cow Ghee – 1L

Crafted through the traditional Bilona method, this pure cow ghee supports gut health by promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption. It’s natural butyric acid content nourishes the intestinal lining and balances stomach acids for smoother digestion. Free from lactose and gluten, it’s a wholesome choice for maintaining digestive comfort and overall internal well-being.

2. Auric Lab Certified Cow Ghee 2Litre- 100% Pure

Perfect for individuals seeking to enhance their overall wellness, this pure cow ghee promotes heart health, strengthens the immune system, and naturally boosts energy. Rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, it supports digestion and nutrient absorption. Its natural purity and balanced composition make it a wise choice for overall wellness and everyday cooking.

3. Kapiva 100% Organic Ghee

Keto-friendly and nutrient-dense, this organic ghee offers healthy fats that support energy levels, heart health, and digestive balance. With its high smoke point, it’s perfect for cooking, sautéing, or drizzling over meals. Adding a small amount to your daily diet can naturally support a better metabolism, improved nutrient absorption, and overall gut wellness.

4. Milkfood Rich Desi Ghee, 900 ml

Ever wondered how a traditional ingredient can boost your health daily? This rich desi ghee supports digestion, gut balance, and heart wellness. Made from high-quality milk using time-tested methods, it’s packed with healthy fats and butyric acid to enhance nutrient absorption and provide lasting energy. Ideal for everyday cooking, it blends authentic flavour with functional wellness benefits.

5. Sri Sri Tattva Premium Cow Ghee 500 ml

Crafted using the traditional Vedic Bilona method, this pure cow ghee is naturally rich in healthy fats and butyric acid, supporting digestion and gut health. Lactose- and gluten-free, it’s a wholesome choice for those seeking natural nutrition. Perfect for daily cooking, it combines authentic taste with health benefits, making it an ideal addition to any diet.

6. Yugmantra Organic Foods A2 Desi Sahiwal Cow Ghee 500 ML

Handmade using the Bilona method from 100% grass-fed Sahiwal cow milk, this organic ghee is rich in healthy fats and antioxidants. It supports immunity, digestion, and gut health naturally. Ideal for daily use in cooking, drizzling over meals, or mixing with warm milk, it enhances nutrient absorption while adding authentic flavour and wholesome nutrition to your diet.

7. PALAN POSHAN A2 Gir Cow Bilona Ghee

Crafted using the traditional Bilona method from farm-fresh A2 Gir cow milk, this ghee is rich in healthy fats and antioxidants. Lab-tested and curd-churned, it supports digestion, gut health, and overall immunity. Perfect for daily cooking or Ayurvedic use, its natural purity and nutrient-rich profile make it an excellent choice for those seeking authentic, health-focused nutrition.

8. Himalayan Natives Original Cow Ghee 1L

Promoting gut health and aiding digestion, this 100% natural cow ghee is rich in healthy fats and nutrients. Made from pure, preservative-free milk using traditional methods, it supports muscle strength and overall wellness. Ideal for daily cooking or adding to warm milk, it combines authentic taste with functional health benefits, making it a wholesome addition to any diet.

Health benefits of desi ghee:

Desi ghee, particularly when prepared through traditional methods, offers a range of health benefits:

Gut Health: Rich in butyric acid, ghee nourishes intestinal cells and supports digestion, as reported by the National Library of Medicine

Heart Health: Moderate intake may help manage cholesterol and triglycerides

Bones & Joints: Supports bone and joint health through improved gut absorption.

Skin & Detox: Aids detoxification and fat-soluble nutrient absorption.

Immunity: Enhances digestive function, indirectly boosting immunity.

Consume in moderation due to its high saturated fat content; consult a healthcare provider if needed.

