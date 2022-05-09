These celebs reached their weight-loss goals with intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is not considered 100 percent safe. However, from Malaika Arora to Bharti Singh, there are many B-town divas who swear by intermittent fasting for weight loss.

Have you been thinking of trying intermittent fasting to lose weight? Well, intermittent fasting is not a cup of tea for everyone. In fact, in some cases, instead of helping in weight loss, intermittent fasting (IF) has contributed to gaining weight in some people. Still, intermittent fasting is gaining popularity and many celebrities are even trying it. Let’s take a look at celebrities who chose intermittent fasting to either stay fit or inch closer to their weight loss goals.

If your goal is to lose weight, you must have once wondered whether it is safe or not. Well, IF can be a great way to lose weight, but it is often misunderstood as a diet and hence people gain weight or do not get promising results. Yes, intermittent fasting does not define what you should eat but rather when you should eat. Have a look at those celebs who have been successful in this.

Here’s a list of celebs who have found success with intermittent fasting:

1. Malaika Arora

Needless to say, Malaika Arora is a perfect source of fitness motivation. She is not just particular about her yoga practice but she’s someone who is very strict about what to eat and when to eat in order to stay in shape. Along with yoga, it’s intermittent fasting that helps her manage a fit frame and looks even at the age of 48. Talking about her diet routine once, she shared that she does intermittent fasting, and she doesn’t eat anything in the morning as she takes her dinner between 7-8 PM every day and after that, she keeps a fast for 16 hours till 12 noon the next day. According to her, intermittent fasting is the easiest way to lose weight.

2. Alia Bhatt

Well, Alia Bhatt swears by the intermittent fasting diet. In an interview with Mid-Day, Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist, had revealed how intermittent fasting helped Alia to lose weight by following the 16:8 rule of IF with a vegetarian diet plan. And guess what? She lost 16 kgs in just 3 months before her first movie release.

3. Bharti Singh

Recently, Bharti Singh gave birth to a baby boy on April 3. Before her pregnancy announcement, she was all over the news for her impressive weight loss transformation. Intermittent fasting and a healthy lifestyle changed the weight game for her. The star comedian lost 15 kgs in ten months. After her transformation, she had revealed how eating her first meal at 12 PM and her last meal at 7 PM turned out to be a game-changer. Bharti also shared with her fans that with the diet she enjoys her favourite foods including paratha and butter in limited quantities, during the gap of 7-8 hours while fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

We have always been in awe of Jacqueline Fernandez. After all, her enviable fitness levels always inspire us! The 36-year-old former Miss Sri Lanka Universe had earlier revealed that the credit for her flexibility and fit body does not go to gym and workout, but intermittent fasting. Just like Alia’s IF plan, she ate her last meal around 7 PM and in the morning she drank lemon water and then had her first meal at 8 AM. Also, her diet is low in sugar and fats and high in veggies and fruits.

5. Lizelle Remo D’Souza

Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s massive weight loss was revealed to everyone when choreographer-director Remo D’Souza shared an Instagram post. Lizelle was 105 in 2018 but she has become a weight loss icon as she shed 40 kgs over a period of two years. In an interview with Health Shots, she revealed that her transformation journey has started with two things: cutting off carbs and following an intermittent fasting routine, beginning with 14 hours of fasting to pushing her limits to follow a 16 and then 18 hours fast. In fact, at one point she was also doing it for over 20 hours but time then returned to 14-16 hours of fasting.

These women are the perfect example that with the right practice intermittent fasting can truly change your living!