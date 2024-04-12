All you need to know about the health benefits of Earl Grey Tea or Bergamot Tea

If black tea is something that you enjoy, it is likely that you are also going to love your cup of Earl Grey tea. It’s literally black tea with a twist. And that twist comes from an oil that is made from the peel of a kind of orange, called bergamot orange. Not only is it super delicious and refreshing, but Earl Grey tea comes with a lot of health benefits too!
Be it your heart health, digestion or your mental health, Earl Grey tea is sure to help you in many areas of your body. While Earl Grey tea can be had everyday, one must stick to moderate consumption. Read on to know the benefits of this tea, and how to have it.
Earl Grey tea is a type of black tea that is flavoured with oil extracted from the rind of the bergamot orange, a small citrus fruit primarily grown in Italy. How the tea got its name is rather interesting. Let us tell you about the Earl Grey Tea history. It is said to be named after Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl Grey. He was also a British Prime Minister in the early 19th century. The story goes that this tea was specially curated for Lord Grey as a gift.
The oil is added to the tea leaves during the production process, and this helps the flavours to blend. The flavour of the tea is fragrant, floral, and slightly tangy.
There are various ways to enjoy Earl Grey tea. Earl Grey can be enjoyed on its own or with milk and sugar, depending on personal preference, explains dietician Garima Goyal.
Here are some potential health benefits often associated with drinking Earl Grey tea:
One of the biggest Earl Grey tea benefits is that it contains antioxidants such as catechins and flavonoids, which may help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. This study, published in Food Science and Nutrition, states that flavonoids help to prevent cell damage as well as various diseases.
The study, published in Fitoterapia, suggests that regular consumption of black tea, such as Earl Grey, helps to improve cardiovascular health. Another study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, states that Bergamot extracts help to improve cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Compounds found in tea, including tannins, may have a mild digestive effect, that can help to sooth upset stomachs and aid in healthy digestion. A study, published in Clinical Nutrition, studied the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of bergamot juice and came to the conclusion that it helped to reduce diarrhea episodes.
The caffeine content – 40 to 120 milligrams in a cup – in this tea can provide a temporary boost in energy and mental alertness, helping to improve focus and concentration. It can also help release stress and alter your mood, states this study, published in Food Science & Nutrition.
If you are choosing between Earl Grey tea or black tea, your decision would be based on you taste preferences, dietary considerations, and the benefits that you seek. Earl Grey tea comes with its citrusy flavour that derived from the addition of bergamot oil, which sets it apart from conventional teas. Black teas come in various types, and each of these has its own unique flavor as well as health benefits. For example, green tea is known for its grassy and vegetal taste, while conventional black tea has a rather malty flavor. Earl Grey tea may offer similar health benefits as black tea, but since it has bergamot oil, it will showcase of benefits of that too, such as antioxidant properties and mood-enhancing effects.
Yes, you can, but it needs to consumed in moderation. Earl Grey tea has caffeine, and the amount of tea you can safely consume in one day depends on various factors. These include individual tolerance to caffeine, overall health status, and any preexisting medical conditions. “As a general guideline, moderate consumption of Earl Grey tea is typically considered safe for most adults. Aim to limit your intake to moderate levels, which usually means no more than 2 to 4 cups of Earl Grey tea per day,” says Goyal.
Earl Grey tea can be had by everyone. However, pregnant women, individuals with caffeine sensitivity, and those with certain medical conditions should consult with a healthcare professional to determine their optimal intake of Earl Grey tea. “Additionally, be mindful of any additives such as sugar or milk, which can affect the overall nutritional profile of the beverage,” says Goyal.
Also Read: Milk tea or black tea: What is better for you?
Here are some possible side effects of excessive Earl Grey tea consumption:
Making Earl Grey tea at home is simple and requires just a few basic ingredients. Here’s a traditional method for brewing Earl Grey tea:
1 teaspoon of loose leaf Earl Grey tea or 1 tea bag
Freshly boiled water
Optional: milk, sugar, honey, lemon, or other flavorings to taste
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.