Can ginger shots reduce acne and clear skin?

An acne breakout can happen at any time, and if you’ve been looking for a natural and effective way to tackle these then try ginger shots. The drink is a culmination of centuries-old remedies with modern-day wellness. These concentrated drinks are known for their strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and work wonders against inflammation and bacteria—the primary reasons behind acne. What’s more? Ginger shots can also help with balancing hormones, improving digestion, and promoting radiant, clear skin from within. Check out how ginger shots can be made and ways to use this drink for glowing skin.
Ginger shots, as the name suggests, are juice shots made from ginger. They come with a host of health benefits. When it comes to any ginger drink, the ingredient has been used for years to treat skin-related ailments, according to state research published by the National Institutes of Health in the US. “After being cleaned and peeled, the ginger root is blitzed into juice where the juice is extracted and taken as a shot. Other ingredients such as lemon juice can also be incorporated into the final blend,” explains dietician Archana S.
There are many types of such shots which are made by adding or lemon for a more balanced taste profile. They are known to be healthy as well. They’re also well known for their strong spicy taste and are taken for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It is also widely popular for increasing digestion, skin, and immunity.
Yes, these shots can lessen the severity of acne inflammation because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. The illness-causing inflammation and bacteria that lead to the formation of acne are effectively reduced with the shots. Bioactive compounds found in ginger such as gingerol and shogaol can help to lower skin inflammation, and bacteria that cause acne, as well as enhance skin tone. Over time these compounds may also balance hormones and improve digestion, both essential for controlling acne.
Making a shot is easy. Here is a ginger shot recipe that you can follow:
Ingredients
Steps
While these shots can be great in reducing acne, here is what you should remember while consuming these:
Here is how ginger shots can help with acne:
Ginger is known for its ability to decrease inflammation, swelling and pain, explains the expert. “Ginger shots are high in gingerol, which is a bioactive compound that moderates the activity of enzymes that promote inflammation leading to reduced inflammation of tissues, especially acne-prone skin,” says Archana. This should help to control the severity of lesions.
The anti-bacterial property of ginger is helpful against Propionibacterium acnes, which is the main cause of pimples. A study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, observed that all extracts of ginger were strongly antimicrobial against acne. This is why the regular consumption of ginger shots could lead to fewer pimples and clearer skin.
Another benefit of ginger shots, when it comes to acne, is its ability to manage hormones. “Ginger has been used to benefit hormonal activity by increasing the efficiency of adrenal glands and lowering the cortisol,” explains Archana. Such benefits may explain how ginger can suppress hormonal acne that is overly active due to stress or reproductive hormones.
Poor digestion can lead to toxin buildup, which might manifest as acne. This is where ginger shots may help. Ginger promotes better digestion and detoxification, supporting healthier skin from within. A study, published in the journal BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, observed that 1500 mg per day of ginger supplementation for 12 weeks, significantly reduced the frequency and severity of nausea and constipation as well as the severity of bloating.
Another reason that ginger shots can work wonders on acne is that ginger is packed with antioxidants. This helps to neutralise free radicals, reducing oxidative stress that can lead to skin ageing and acne. Ginger shots may also contain lemon and turmeric. These ingredients too have high antioxidants. This supports a healthier, more resilient complexion.
Ginger shots can be a great way to reduce acne. Drink one ginger shot daily, ideally in the morning on an empty stomach, to maximise its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory benefits. “Combine it with lemon or honey for added skin-boosting properties. Consistency is key—incorporate it into your routine to maintain its positive effects on skin health,” explains Archana.
Start with small amounts, as ginger’s intensity might upset sensitive stomachs.
“Avoid overconsumption; stick to 1–2 ounces daily to prevent side effects.
Maintain a balanced diet alongside ginger shots for optimal results. Ensure you’re not allergic to ginger before incorporating it into your regimen. Combine topical and dietary skin care for better acne management,” explains the expert.
Consuming too much ginger is not ideal as it may cause heartburn, stomach discomfort, or diarrhoea due to its strong nature. “People with acid reflux or gallbladder issues especially should avoid large doses,” says Archana. Additionally, ginger may thin the blood, so consult a doctor if you’re on blood-thinning medications or have surgery scheduled.
Yes, ginger shots may help you deal with hormonal acne. They do so by reducing inflammation and supporting liver function, which plays a role in hormone regulation. However, they may not be a standalone solution for severe hormonal imbalances.
Yes, ginger shots can be taken on an empty stomach for better absorption and detoxification benefits. However, people with sensitive stomachs may prefer to take them after eating.
