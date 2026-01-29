Rice flour for skin: 5 simple ways to get a natural glow

Rice flour is a simple kitchen ingredient that gently exfoliates, controls oil, and supports clearer skin. Ayurveda expert explains how to use it safely for a natural, healthy glow.

Natural skincare does not always need fancy products or long routines. Sometimes, the most effective solutions are already sitting in your kitchen. Rice flour is one such ingredient that has been used for centuries in Asian beauty rituals for maintaining smooth, clear, and glowing skin. Made from finely milled white or brown rice, it is gentle, affordable, and suitable for most skin types.

As per Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda, rice flour works as a natural exfoliant. It removes dead skin cells while absorbing excess oil without stripping the skin of moisture. Backed by traditional use, rice flour can support brighter skin, better texture, and a balanced complexion when used correctly. Let us understand why this humble ingredient works and how to include it in your skincare routine.

What makes rice flour good for skin?

Rice flour has a mildly coarse texture that helps lift dead skin cells gently. A study published in the Advances in Social Science, Education, and Humanities Research Journal found that rice-based formulations can improve skin texture and support a more even tone. Jangda says its natural enzymes also help with dullness and mild pigmentation over time.

1. Controls excess oil without drying the skin

If you struggle with oily or acne-prone skin, rice flour can be helpful. It absorbs excess sebum and helps tighten enlarged pores, making the skin feel fresh and balanced. Unlike harsh cleansers, it does not damage the skin barrier, which is important for preventing breakouts.

2. Soothes sensitive and irritated skin

Rice flour has natural anti-inflammatory properties that help calm redness and irritation. This makes it suitable for sensitive skin when used in mild combinations like yoghurt or honey. Jangda often recommends it as a gentler alternative to chemical exfoliants.

3. Helps protect against early ageing

Rice flour contains antioxidants such as vitamin E, which help fight free radicals caused by pollution and sun exposure. These antioxidants support skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines, giving skin a healthier, more youthful look with regular use.

How to use rice flour for skin?

1. For gentle exfoliation: Mix 2 tbsp rice flour with 1 tbsp honey. Massage gently on the face, leave for 10–15 minutes, and rinse with cool water.

2. For sensitive skin: Mix 2 tbsp rice flour with 1 tbsp plain yoghurt. Apply evenly, leave for 10 minutes, then wash off.

3. For oily skin: Combine 2 tbsp rice flour, 2 tbsp multani mitti, and rose water to form a paste. Leave on for 5–10 minutes and rinse.

4. For natural glow: Mix 2 tbsp rice flour with a pinch of turmeric and milk or yoghurt. Apply, leave for 10–15 minutes, and wash off.

5. For dry skin: Mix 1 tbsp rice flour with 1 tbsp honey and ¼ mashed avocado. Apply, leave for 10–15 minutes, then rinse.