Don’t let the rain ruin your look! 7 shampoos that could save your hair this monsoon

Combat monsoon hair fall with 7 effective shampoos designed to strengthen locks, enhance scalp health, and reduce breakage this rainy season.

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If you notice hair strands everywhere in your room, like in the bathroom sink, on your pillowcase, and on your shoulders, you might be dealing with monsoon hair fall. This is a common issue for many men and women in this season. Factors such as high humidity, contaminated rainwater, and, in some cases, increased scalp fungal infections can lead to hair loss. While no shampoo can completely stop monsoon hair loss overnight, choosing the right shampoo can help reduce breakage, strengthen roots, and improve scalp health. Lifestyle and diet also play important roles in hair health.

Which shampoo is best for hair fall?

Here are 7 shampoos to consider that can help with monsoon hair fall:

Mamaearth rosemary anti-hair fall shampoo

Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo helps with weak roots and thinning hair using rosemary and methi dana. Rosemary strengthens hair roots, while methi dana helps reduce hair breakage. The shampoo gently cleanses the scalp and boosts blood flow, which supports stronger, healthier hair. Its toxin-free formula is safe for regular use, even on chemically treated hair. With regular use, it can lower breakage, nourish the scalp, and improve hair texture, making it a good choice for anyone looking for a natural solution to monsoon hair fall.

Reasons to buy

Natural ingredients such as rosemary and biotin.

No sulfates or parabens.

Good for everyday use.

Reason to avoid

This may not be effective for serious hair loss.

Results may take some time.

Customer reviews: Customers like the natural ingredients and gentle cleansing. Many say they see less hair fall over time, though some think the results take a while. It works well for mild hair problems and for daily use.

2. Bblunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo

BBlunt Hair Fall Control Shampoo helps reduce monsoon hair fall caused by pollution and styling. It contains pea protein and caffeine, which strengthen hair and energise the roots to prevent breakage. The shampoo cleanses your hair without leaving it dry so that you can use it daily. It also makes hair smooth and easy to manage, giving it a fuller and healthier look. This product is great for city living, as it protects hair from environmental damage while keeping it soft and shiny.

Reasons to buy

Made for Indian hair types.

It contains proteins and pro-vitamin B5.

It adds shine and makes things smooth.

Reason to avoid: This product may not be suitable for people with very sensitive scalps.

Customer reviews: People like how smooth and shiny their hair looks after using it. It helps control mild hair fall. However, some users say it makes their hair dry because of the sulfates.

3. Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo helps strengthen weak hair with its formula containing biotin and keratin. It repairs damage and reduces monsoon-related hair fall due to breakage. The sulfate-free formula is gentle on sensitive scalps and improves hair elasticity and strength. With regular use, this shampoo promotes thicker hair and a smoother texture. It is ideal for anyone seeking targeted hair care that combines effective ingredients with noticeable results.

Reasons to buy

Personalised hair care methods.

No harsh chemicals

Makes weak hair stronger

Reason to avoid

A slightly higher price.

Use it regularly to see results.

Customer reviews: Praised for clean formulation and noticeable reduction in monsoon hair fall. Some users mention improved texture, though price is a concern.

4. WishCare Multi Peptide Anti Hairfall Shampoo

WishCare Multi Peptide Anti-Hairfall Shampoo helps strengthen hair right from the roots using special peptide technology. It stimulates hair follicles, reduces thinning, and improves hair density over time. The lightweight formula cleanses your hair without removing its natural oils, making it safe for regular use. Packed with nourishing ingredients, it supports a healthy scalp and boosts hair strength. This shampoo is ideal for anyone experiencing gradual monsoon hair loss and seeking a modern solution.

Reasons to buy

Peptide formula for strengthening.

Addresses hair thinning.

Light and gentle.

Reason to avoid

Limited availability in person.

This may not work well for very oily scalps.

Customer reviews: Many customers highly rate this product for strengthening hair and reducing breakage. They appreciate its lightweight feel but mention that you need to use it consistently for the best results.

5. L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo is designed to reduce monsoon hair fall from breakage. It contains arginine essence and proteins to nourish your hair from root to tip. This shampoo strengthens your hair and makes it more resilient. Its creamy formula cleans your hair thoroughly while keeping it soft and easy to manage. You can use it every day to help restore shine and vitality. This shampoo offers a good balance of nourishment, affordability, and visible improvement in hair strength.

Reasons to buy

A brand that many people trust.

Contains arginine to help nourish you.

Available and affordable.

Reason to avoid

Contains sulfates

This product may not be suitable for people with chemical sensitivities.

Customer reviews: This product is popular for its affordability and wide availability. Users notice some control over hair fall, but some people dislike the chemicals in it.

6. Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary & Biotin Anti Hairfall Shampoo

Pilgrim Spanish Rosemary & Biotin Anti Hairfall Shampoo combines rosemary extract and biotin to help strengthen and thicken your hair. It refreshes the scalp, boosts blood flow, and supports healthier hair growth. The shampoo gently cleans away dirt while keeping moisture. It’s suitable for all hair types, improving shine and smoothness while reducing breakage. With regular use, it can enhance hair thickness and overall scalp health, making it a great choice for fans of natural ingredients.

Reasons to buy

This product has rosemary and biotin.

This product is plant-based and not tested on animals.

Makes your scalp healthier.

Reason to avoid: Not every fragrance works for everyone.

Customer reviews: Customers like the premium feel and natural ingredients. Many say the product helps their scalp feel healthier. However, some mention that the fragrance and cost are small drawbacks.

7. Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo 200 ml

Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo is designed to help reduce hair loss during the monsoon and support scalp health. It has a balanced pH of 5.5 and contains caffeine and ginkgo biloba, which improve blood flow and strengthen hair roots. The gentle, soap-free formula cleans without irritating sensitive scalps. With regular use, it can make hair thicker and more resilient. This shampoo is dermatologically tested, making it a good choice for people experiencing monsoon hair loss due to scalp problems who want a mild yet effective way to cleanse their hair.

Reasons to buy

Dermatologically tested

pH-balanced at 5.5

Good for people with sensitive scalps.

Reason to avoid

Premium price

It takes longer to see visible results.

Customer reviews: This product is good for people with sensitive scalps. It works gently and shows results over time, though you might not see immediate effects.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]