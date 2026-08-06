Here’s why your DIY skin remedies may be worsening infections this monsoon

Invest in Your Well-being
Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needsCheck Eligibility →
With easy access to over-the-counter creams, social media health tips, and home remedies, many people are treating skin infections on their own. Experts warn that self-medication can worsen infections, delay healing, and even lead to long-term skin damage, especially during the monsoon season.
Skin infections tend to increase during the monsoon due to high humidity, excessive sweating, damp clothing, and prolonged exposure to moisture. Conditions such as fungal infections, rashes, itching, redness, and skin allergies tend to cause discomfort for many people.
However, instead of consulting a dermatologist, many rely on pharmacy recommendations, internet advice, social media influencers, or home remedies to manage their symptoms. Experts caution that while these measures may seem convenient, they can often make the condition worse.
“During the monsoon, there is nearly a 30% increase in patients seeking treatment for fungal infections, rashes, and skin allergies. Around 3 out of 10 patients with fungal infections admit to using self-medication before consulting a dermatologist. Common conditions seen during this season include ringworm, athlete’s foot, jock itch, fungal infections in skin folds, bacterial skin infections, and eczema flare-ups. Many people use creams recommended by friends or pharmacists without understanding the actual cause of the problem. While symptoms such as itching and redness may temporarily reduce, the infection often continues to spread underneath the skin, making treatment more complicated later,” said Dr Shareefa Isa Chause.
Dr Shareefa further added, “Another growing concern is the widespread use of home remedies without proper medical guidance. Many people apply turmeric paste, vinegar, baking soda, garlic, coconut oil, toothpaste, or essential oils on affected skin areas. While some of these ingredients may have benefits, these remedies may not treat the underlying infection. They can sometimes trigger irritation, burning, redness, allergic reactions, or further damage to the skin barrier. Early diagnosis and treatment remain the safest and most effective approach.”
To minimise the risk of infections during the monsoon, it is essential to maintain proper hygiene and keep the skin dry and healthy. Regularly changing out of damp clothing, using antifungal powders, and ensuring adequate ventilation can help. Additionally, if symptoms persist, individuals should prioritise consulting a dermatologist for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Recognising the importance of professional care over self-medication can make a significant difference in successful recovery and overall skin health. A proactive approach will contribute to better skin resilience during the rainy season.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.