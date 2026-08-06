Here’s why your DIY skin remedies may be worsening infections this monsoon

DIY skin remedies may worsen infections during monsoon; effective prevention strategies and the importance of consulting a dermatologist.

With easy access to over-the-counter creams, social media health tips, and home remedies, many people are treating skin infections on their own. Experts warn that self-medication can worsen infections, delay healing, and even lead to long-term skin damage, especially during the monsoon season.

How can I stop a skin infection?

Skin infections tend to increase during the monsoon due to high humidity, excessive sweating, damp clothing, and prolonged exposure to moisture. Conditions such as fungal infections, rashes, itching, redness, and skin allergies tend to cause discomfort for many people.

However, instead of consulting a dermatologist, many rely on pharmacy recommendations, internet advice, social media influencers, or home remedies to manage their symptoms. Experts caution that while these measures may seem convenient, they can often make the condition worse.

Why do fungal infections occur mostly during the rainy season?

“During the monsoon, there is nearly a 30% increase in patients seeking treatment for fungal infections, rashes, and skin allergies. Around 3 out of 10 patients with fungal infections admit to using self-medication before consulting a dermatologist. Common conditions seen during this season include ringworm, athlete’s foot, jock itch, fungal infections in skin folds, bacterial skin infections, and eczema flare-ups. Many people use creams recommended by friends or pharmacists without understanding the actual cause of the problem. While symptoms such as itching and redness may temporarily reduce, the infection often continues to spread underneath the skin, making treatment more complicated later,” said Dr Shareefa Isa Chause.

Dr Shareefa further added, “Another growing concern is the widespread use of home remedies without proper medical guidance. Many people apply turmeric paste, vinegar, baking soda, garlic, coconut oil, toothpaste, or essential oils on affected skin areas. While some of these ingredients may have benefits, these remedies may not treat the underlying infection. They can sometimes trigger irritation, burning, redness, allergic reactions, or further damage to the skin barrier. Early diagnosis and treatment remain the safest and most effective approach.”

Which strategy is most effective for preventing the transmission of infections?

To minimise the risk of infections during the monsoon, it is essential to maintain proper hygiene and keep the skin dry and healthy. Regularly changing out of damp clothing, using antifungal powders, and ensuring adequate ventilation can help. Additionally, if symptoms persist, individuals should prioritise consulting a dermatologist for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Recognising the importance of professional care over self-medication can make a significant difference in successful recovery and overall skin health. A proactive approach will contribute to better skin resilience during the rainy season.