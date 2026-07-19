5 DIY skincare trends that could ruin your skin

5 viral DIY skincare trends that dermatologists warn could harm your skin, from lemon juice to homemade sunscreen and safe skincare methods.

These days, social media is loaded with DIY skincare hacks that promise an instant glow and breakout-free skin. Even anti-ageing benefits are guaranteed by some. Though some of these hacks may seem harmless, other viral trends can damage the skin barrier, cause allergies, worsen pigmentation, and even lead to permanent skin issues. The consequences of these mindless trends are faced by dermatologists.

5 viral DIY skincare trends dermatologists hate

Here are five viral DIY skincare trends that dermatologists caution against:

Skin brightening with lemon juice

Lemon is a natural skin-lightening ingredient. Still, its acidity can sometimes cause skin irritation and disrupt the skin barrier. Skin also becomes more sensitive, leading to skin burns, redness, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. This is more prominently observed in Indian skin types.

2. Action of toothpaste on acne

This is one of the oldest skincare myths that toothpaste should be applied to acne. It has a temporary effect of drying out pimples. Still, ingredients in toothpaste, such as menthol, alcohol, and hydrogen peroxide, can cause skin irritation, inflammation, and peeling, which can worsen acne.

3. Exfoliation with baking soda

Many DIY videos on social media claim that baking soda is a natural scrub. But the high pH of baking soda disrupts the skin’s normal acidic pH, and frequent use is further damaging, causing dryness, irritation, and a disturbed skin barrier.

Antimicrobial properties of garlic for acne: Garlic contains antimicrobial compounds, but applying raw garlic directly to the skin can cause chemical burns, blistering, and severe irritation. Dermatologists frequently discourage this practice.

4. DIY sunscreen

This is one of the most dangerous social media trends: making sunscreen at home with oils and all-natural ingredients. For effective sun protection, one requires scientifically tested formulations that give UV protection. DIY versions cannot guarantee protection and may increase the risk of sun damage, pigmentation, and premature ageing.

5. Excessive face scrubbing

Using coffee grounds, sugar scrubs, or harsh homemade exfoliants can create tiny tears in the skin. Over time, this can lead to inflammation, sensitivity, and uneven skin texture.

How can you keep your skin healthy naturally?

Just because something promises to be natural doesn’t mean it is safe. Skin health needs science, not trends. Before you try any DIY hack, consider whether there is evidence supporting its effectiveness and safety. What’s more powerful is a simple skincare regimen consisting of a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and dermatologist-recommended treatments. Experimenting with viral trends can sometimes be more expensive.