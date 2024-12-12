Curry leaves can give you beautiful, brighter skin: Know how to include it in your skincare routine

Chat with
Curry leaves do much more than just add flavour to your food. There are many benefits of curry leaves when it comes to skincare. Not only do these help in clearing out acne, but they also prevent wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of ageing. Curry leaves also have wound-healing abilities and help reduce the skin’s redness. Various DIY face packs can be made with these leaves to help give your skin the radiance it needs. However, make sure to use these in the right way to avoid side effects such as allergies and rashes.
Curry leaves are aromatic leaves from a spice tree known as the curry tree (Murraya koenigii). It is a major part of many Indian and South Asian cuisines. There are many curry leaves benefits. It is used to infuse flavour and aroma in curries, soups, and stir-fried food. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, they are also valued for their potential health benefits, explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri.
Yes, there are many curry leaves benefits for the skin. Curry leaves contain antioxidants and are rich in vitamins A and C. This contributes toward protecting the body from infections while working towards a wrinkle-free and youthful look. A study, published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, lists other curry leaves benefits such as their antioxidant, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory affects. These also have antibacterial properties that help treat acne, breakouts and other skin issues as well. Curry leaves can be consumed or applied externally on the face via masks, oils, etc.
There are many curry leaves benefits when it comes to your skin. Here is how they help us.
One of the biggest curry leaves benefits is that they are excellent sources of antioxidants that play a vital role in reducing wrinkles. A study, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that curry leaf powder, which is high in antioxidants, promotes new cell growth while also reducing the effects of premature ageing. Vitamins A and C in these leaves also stimulate the production of collagen, thus enhancing skin elasticity and improving its texture.
One of the most important curry leaves benefits is that they contain antibacterial and antifungal properties. These help to fight acne-causing bacteria and other infections of the skin. A study, published in Reviews in Food and Agriculture, states that curry leaf oil may be useful for treating skin conditions like athlete’s foot, boils, acne, pimple, itching, and ringworm. One might notice that continuous use or consumption of curry leaves reduces acne breakouts, keeping the skin healthy and clear.
Curry leaves benefits include the fact that it contains vitamin C, which helps in removing pigmentation and lightening the skin. In addition to this, they also contribute to cell regeneration, leading to a gradual decrease in dark spots and blemishes. A study, published in the Saudi Journal of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that curry leaves cream is useful for the reduction of dark spots due to the presence of β-caryophyllene present in curry leaves.
Curry leaves benefits include them being anti-inflammatory. This can help treat redness, inflammation, and irritation caused by multiple skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or rashes. It calms the skin and also has wound healing properties, states this research paper published in the journal BIO Web of Conferences.
Curry leaves contain natural oils. These oils work to hydrate and moisten the skin. The oils improve the skin texture and create a barrier within the skin for retaining moisture, therefore making the skin soft and supple.
There are many curry leaf benefits for skin. Here are some ways to include these in your skincare routine.
While there are many curry leaves benefits when it comes to your skin, it is important to use these the right way. Using curry leaves for skin is generally safe for most people, although some people might experience side effects. Some people may develop redness, itching, or irritation on their skin (especially with fresh leaf paste or essential oil) if they have sensitive skin or suffer from allergic reactions. It is recommended to do a patch test before applying any products containing curry leaves directly to the face. Improper preparation or overuse may also leave the skin dry or flaky. Using curry leaves in moderation and in combination with other soothing ingredients like yoghurt or honey is better.
About 8–10 fresh curry leaves are sufficient for a single use on the skin.
Curry leaves can be used for the skin 2–3 times a week and daily use might irritate sensitive skin.
Select fresh, green curry leaves with no yellowing or browning for skin use, as they indicate freshness and contain a higher amount of nutrients. Preferably get organically grown or pesticide-free leaves to avoid irritating the skin. Wash them well before use to rid them of dirt and residue.
