7 steps to make aloe vera gel at home

From skin to hair, aloe vera has so many benefits to offer. Know how to make aloe vera gel at home to get a pure and natural form of it.

There are a number of natural ingredients that are used as home remedies for various ailments. One of them is aloe vera! It is one of the most effective and widely used ingredients that offer benefits for skin care, hair care, and overall wellness. Its gel is packed with various vitamins (such as C, E, B9, and B12), minerals (such as calcium, copper, selenium, magnesium, manganese, potassium, sodium, and zinc), and antioxidants that soothe and heal. Have you tried aloe vera for its health benefits? If not, why not try making aloe vera at home and how to use it.

How to make aloe vera?

To prepare aloe vera gel at home to get fresh, pure gel without additives, follow these steps:

Step 1: Take aloe vera leaves

To prepare aloe vera gel at home, choose a thick, fleshy leaf from a mature aloe vera plant. Ensure the leaf is green and not discoloured or wilted. Mature leaves contain a high amount of gel.

Step 2: Remove yellow-tinted resin

Wash the leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt. Cut one of the outer leaves from the base of the plant and let it sit for a few minutes to allow the yellow-tinted resin to drain out. As per the Journal of Environmental Science and Health, this resin contains latex, which can irritate the skin, so it is essential to complete this step.

Step 3: Cut the leaf

Use a small knife or vegetable peeler to carefully remove the thick outer skin of the leaf. For best results, use only 2-3 large leaves at a time when preparing the gel at home.

Step 4: Extract the gel

Once the leaf is peeled, scoop out the transparent gel using a small spoon. Make sure to avoid including any pieces of the aloe vera skin.

Step 5: Blend the gel

Transfer the extracted gel into a blender and blend until smooth. This will give the gel a consistent texture, making it easier to use for various purposes.

Step 6: Store the gel

Pour the blended gel into a clean, airtight container and store it in the refrigerator. It will remain fresh for up to a week.

Step 7: Add preservative (Optional)

To extend the shelf life of your aloe vera gel beyond one week, you can add vitamin C or E. This will increase the shelf life of aloe vera gel by up to 2 months. Plus, both ingredients contain antioxidant and anti-aging properties, which can offer a plethora of benefits for your skin.

Note: For every 1/4 cup (60 ml) of aloe vera gel, add either 500 mg of powdered vitamin C or 400 International Units (IU) of powdered vitamin E, or both.

This homemade aloe vera gel is ideal for skincare, haircare, and a range of other uses.

Benefits and use of aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is a natural remedy with a wide range of benefits for skin, hair, and overall health. Here’s how to use it for various purposes:

1. Beneficial for skin

Well known for its soothing and healing properties, aloe vera gel can help with various skin issues, including canker sores, wound healing, sunburn, etc. The gel contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that promote cell regeneration and reduce inflammation. When applied to minor cuts or burns, aloe vera accelerates the healing process and minimises the risk of scarring. It contains 98 percent water, which also makes it an effective remedy for treating dry skin problems. Although it may not cause any side effects, it is better to always do a patch try.

2. Promotes skin health

Aloe vera gel is packed with vitamins A, C, E, and B12 and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it super beneficial for your skin problems. Thanks to its moisturising and soothing properties, aloe vera gel can be effective in dealing with acne-prone skin, reveals a 2013 study published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment. Its soothing effects can help alleviate redness and swelling associated with acne outbreaks, while its antioxidants helps reduce signs of ageing. The gel also acts as a moisturiser, which is quite beneficial for people with oily or combination skin. No wonder that many skincare products, including cleansers, moisturisers, serums, gels, and masks, contain this ingredient.

3. Gives you beautiful hair

Aloe vera gel can be used directly or can be mixed with various other ingredients as well to prepare hair masks such as amla or onion juice. Aloe vera gel acts as a natural conditioner that moisturise the hair and scalp and can help you get rid of frizzy and dry hair. This also reduces the risk of dandruff and promotes hair growth. Additionally, vitamins and minerals present in aloe vera gel nourish the hair follicles, adding shine and strength to your hair. Applying the gel directly to the scalp can also help to soothe itchy scalps and control oil production.

4. Maintains oral health

Aloe vera gel helps reduce plaque buildup and promote gum health, reports a study published in Oral Health and Dental Management. Its natural antimicrobial properties help fight bacteria in the mouth, reducing the risk of gum disease and bad breath. Rinsing with aloe vera juice can support overall oral hygiene and maintain fresh breath. However, a person should avoid taking raw aloe vera orally.

5. Provides relief from anal fissures

For those suffering from anal fissures, applying an aloe vera gel or cream to the affected area several times throughout the day can provide a cooling sensation and alleviate pain. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties help soothe discomfort and promote healing in the affected area, reveals a study published by the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences. Use it after consulting with your healthcare provider.

6. Good for digestion

Aloe vera gel is beneficial for digestive health. It helps relieve heartburn and constipation symptoms. Its soothing properties help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, while its natural laxative effect can alleviate constipation. In fact, a study published by the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility found that aloe vera may also help with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Drinking aloe vera juice may also improve digestion and balance the gut flora.

7. Manages blood sugar levels

When you consume two tablespoons of aloe vera juice per day, it has been shown to lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes, according to a study published by the International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacology. It helps improve insulin sensitivity and can aid in regulating blood sugar levels. Consult with a doctor before introducing aloe vera gel into your daily routine.

Precautions to take before using aloe vera gel

Before using the gel, perform a patch test to check for allergic reactions.

Ensure the gel is pure and free from chemical-based additives or preservatives.

While it is safe to apply aloe vera gel to wounds or broken skin, it is better to consult a doctor first.

Consult a healthcare professional if you have underlying conditions or are pregnant.

Store the gel in a cool, dry place to maintain its efficacy.

Make sure you follow these instructions!