7 benefits of including grapes in your skincare routine

Have you tried using grapes for skin? You should, as they can keep acne at bay and give you radiant glow.

While grapes make for a delicious and nutritious snack, did you know that the significant amount of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that they have can do wonders for your skin too? They contain something known as resveratrol, a superstar ingredient, that fights wrinkles and age spots, giving you a youthful look. The benefits of grapes for skin go far beyond just anti-ageing. They can help protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, reduce redness and inflammation, and even boost collagen production for a plump, firm look. Check out how to include grapes in your daily skincare routine for a radiant look.

Benefits of grapes for skin

When it comes to skincare, there are many benefits of including grapes in your beauty routine. Here is how they help you:

1. Combats signs of ageing

If you are looking for a natural solution to reverse your signs of ageing, including grapes in your skincare routine can be helpful. This is due to their potent antioxidants like resveratrol which helps to fight free radicals that cause wrinkles and age spots, as found in a study published in the journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity. This key ingredient also boosts collagen, promoting firmer, younger-looking skin. Using grapes for skin care can help to reduce fine lines and improving elasticity. The antioxidant power of grapes may help to maintain a youthful complexion.

2. Protects your skin from UV rays

Using grapes in your beauty regimen is a great way to protect yourself from harmful UV rays. This is due to their antioxidant content. While not a substitute for sunscreen, using grapes can protect you from photo-ageing caused by UV rays, as found in a study published at the University of Alabama. The antioxidants in grapes can provide an extra layer of defense against sun-induced skin damage. This is why using grapes for skin can be a helpful addition to your sun protection routine. Grapes also contribute to overall skin health by mitigating some effects of sun exposure.

3. Gives hydration

The use of grapes for skin care can help promote hydration due to their high water content. This means that it can help in keeping skin plump and smooth. “Grapes provide hydration, which can result in more vibrant and healthier skin. The natural moisture in grapes may aid to maintain the skin’s natural equilibrium,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma.

4. Reduce inflammation

The fruit has anti-inflammatory effects, which is what makes it beneficial to use grapes for skin. It helps to relieve irritated skin and minimise redness, as found in a study published in the journal Antioxidants. This makes it a possible treatment for soothing disorders such as acne and rosacea. Grapes have a relaxing impact that can help reduce inflammation and promote better skin. Including grapes in your skincare routine may help to reduce redness and irritation associated with some skin disorders.

5. Improves skin tone

When it comes to ways to reduce hyperpigmentation, using grapes for skin may help you to. “The properties in grapes may help to diminish the appearance of dark spots and unevenness. Plus, it offers an easy way to promote a more uniform and radiant skin tone,” says the expert. Thus, incorporating grapes into your beauty routine can help achieve a brighter and more luminous appearance. However, more research is needed to prove the claim.

6. Boosts collagen

Grapes contain compounds that support collagen production which is crucial for skin elasticity. “This collagen boost from grapes helps to prevent sagging and maintains a youthful appearance,” explains the expert. Using grapes for skin can contribute to firmer, more resilient skin. The properties in grapes also promote healthy collagen levels which are essential for skin’s structure. However, more research is needed on this.

7. Keeps acne at bay

Suffering from acne daily, including grapes in your beauty routine may be helpful. Its antibacterial properties and anti-inflammatory properties combat the bacteria that contribute to acne breakouts as found in a study published in the journal Antioxidants. The anti-inflammatory nature of grapes may help to soothe irritated skin and reduce redness associated with acne. This fruit also works to cleanse pores, removing dirt and oil that can clog them and lead to pimples. By reducing inflammation, it helps to minimise the swelling and discomfort of existing acne.

How to use grapes for skin?

If you are looking for a way to use grapes for skin, here are a few options for you to try out.

1. Grape seed facial scrub

Crush a handful of green grapes (seeds included) and mix with a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of olive oil.

Gently massage your face in circular motions for a few minutes, then rinse with warm water.

2. Grape juice toner

Blend a handful of red or green grapes and strain the juice.

Apply the juice to your face using a cotton pad after cleansing.

Let it dry for a few minutes before applying moisturiser.

3. Grape and yoghurt mask

Mash a handful of red grapes and mix with two tablespoons of plain yoghurt.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

4. Frozen grape facial

Freeze red or green grapes.

Wrap a few frozen grapes in a thin cloth or muslin bag and gently massage them over your face.

5. Grape seed oil serum

While not strictly DIY, you can purchase pure grape seed oil and use it as a serum. Apply a few drops to your face after cleansing and toning, followed by your moisturiser.

6. Grape pulp face mask

Mash a handful of grapes and apply the pulp directly to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

7. Grape and aloe vera gel mask

Mix mashed grapes with aloe vera gel.

Apply to your face and leave for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

Side effects of using grapes for skin

It is important to be aware of the potential side effects of using grapes for skin:

Some people may be allergic to grapes or specific compounds within them. This can manifest as redness, itching, rash, or even more severe reactions. Always do a patch test before applying grapes to your face.

The natural acids in grapes, while beneficial for exfoliation, can irritate sensitive skin. This may cause redness, burning, or stinging. Diluting grape juice or using milder grape-based recipes can help reduce this risk.

Note: If you experience any adverse effects while using grapes for skin, discontinue use and consult with your doctor.