8 best natural hair colours for damage-free hair makeover: Up to 40% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Day 2

Are you tired of dull and lifeless hair that lacks vibrancy and shine? A good hair colour can help you transform your hair. From rich browns to bold burgundies, natural hair colours are packed with nourishing ingredients that protect your hair while delivering long-lasting radiance. You no longer need to book expensive salon appointments or deal with harsh, damaging formulas, as these easy-to-use hair colour kits bring salon-like results right into your home. And the exciting news? They are gentler than ever, infused with conditioning agents and ammonia-free options. Explore stunning shades now at unmissable prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Hurry up, as the sale won’t last forever!

Herbal colours are effective and have fewer side effects. They will not cause any damaging effects to your hair and skin, as per the International Journal for Research in Applied Science and Engineering Technology. Explore the Amazon Prime Day landing page now and grab the best deals before the sale ends on July 14th.

1. Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair

Cover greys naturally with Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder, which is made from 100% pure, chemical-free indigo leaves. Use alone or with henna for shades like black, brown, or dark brown. It cools the scalp, soothes irritation, and revitalizes hair. It is a natural and safe option for all hair types. Grab the best hair colour for women at a great price during Amazon Prime Day.

Specifications:

100% natural indigo

No chemicals or dyes

Suitable for all hair types

One-step or two-step colour options

Also Read: Best herbal hair colours: 10 top choices for safe-colouring experience

2. INDUS VALLEY Natural Gel Hair Colour

Indus Valley’s gel hair colour gives 100% grey coverage in just 35 minutes without ammonia, PPD, or peroxide. Its gentle formula prevents dryness and damage while conditioning hair with 8 powerful herbs. Dermatologist-recommended and vegan, the best ammonia-free hair colour is a safe, long-lasting choice for sensitive scalps. Restore shine and softness this Amazon Prime Day with a damage-free colouring experience.

Specifications:

Ammonia and PPD-free

Covers greys in 35 minutes

Enriched with 8 organic herbs

Lasts up to 5 weeks

3. Nat Habit Henna Paste

Say goodbye to chemical dyes with Nat Habit’s pre-soaked henna paste, made from ultra-filtered Rajasthani henna and herbs like amla and rosemary. It delivers a rich brown tone, promotes growth, and prevents greying. It does not need any soaking or mixing, just apply and rinse. Experience natural colour and hair wellness with the best hair colour in India at a special price during Amazon Prime Day.

Specifications:

100% natural and pre-soaked

Infused with amla & black tea

Strengthens and conditions hair

Prevents premature greying

Also Read: 7 best hair colour shampoos: Safe, easy and mess-free options

4. NatureBay Naturals Pure Henna Powder

NatureBay’s triple-filtered henna powder is sourced from Sojat, Rajasthan, for deep reddish tones and pure hair care. Free from chemicals and PPD, the best hair colour for girls is perfect for natural colouring, hair packs, or even making mehndi cones. You can use it regularly to condition and refresh your hair naturally. Stock up on this organic goodness during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

Specifications:

100% pure Rajasthani henna

Triple cloth filtered

Chemical and PPD-free

Natural reddish tone

5. BSY Noni Black Hair Magic Shampoo

Get black, glossy hair in just 5 minutes with BSY Noni Black Hair Colour Shampoo. Enriched with noni fruit, it colours, conditions, and promotes healthy growth, making it perfect for people with busy schedules. Just massage, wait, and rinse. It does not contain ammonia and is mess-free, which makes it the best herbal hair colour. Achieve quick grey coverage this Amazon Sale (July 2025) with this easy-to-use natural solution.

Specifications:

Works in 5 minutes

Ammonia-free shampoo formula

Includes 12 easy sachets

Noni extract promotes hair health

6. Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black

Vegetal Bio offers a safe, certified organic hair colour that gently covers greys with zero ammonia or PPD. Enriched with herbs, it protects against UV damage while keeping hair shiny and soft. It comes with an easy-to-use application kit for mess-free colouring. Try this healthy hair colour alternative at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications:

Certified organic formula

Semi-permanent soft black shade

Offers UV protection

Includes full application kit

Also Read: Top 8 fitness equipment to build your home gym: Amazon Prime Day Sale offers pre-deals at up to 70% off

7. Paradyes Timeless Hair Tint

Paradyes deliver rich, salon-like dark brown colour without harsh chemicals. Its PPD, ammonia, and resorcinol-free formula offers full grey coverage in 30–45 minutes. Infused with hibiscus, aloe vera, and oils, it nourishes your hair while colouring. It is a complete kit, which makes DIY colouring simple. Get long-lasting, vibrant results with this hair colour that is available at a discounted price during Prime Day Sale 2025.

Specifications:

Permanent crème formula

Gentle and nourishing blend

Covers greys in 30-45 mins

Includes brush, shampoo and conditioner

8. URBANMAC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Colour

URBANMAC’s fruit vinegar-based hair dye gives your hair a vibrant black tone with softness and shine. The ammonia-free gel formula is enriched with ginseng, indigo, and herbs to deeply nourish and reduce scalp irritation. It claims to be free from side effects and promises to offer long-lasting colour and conditioning. Upgrade your colouring routine this Amazon Prime Day with this herbal blend.

Specifications:

Ammonia-free gel formulation

Enriched with herbal extracts

Deep black and shiny finish

Comes in 2 x 500ml bottles

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live, so, grab the best natural hair colours at a discounted prices!

