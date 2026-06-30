8 effective hair growth supplements in India for thicker, healthier hair

Find out the top 8 hair growth supplements in India that really work. This includes the best biotin options for thicker and healthier hair.

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Healthy hair looks good and shows that you are taking care of your overall health. It’s important to review both your hair care routine and your lifestyle. While we often focus on using products like oils, shampoos, and conditioners, we sometimes forget that true beauty comes from within. A balanced diet matters just as much as a good hair care routine. Consider taking supplements and eating nutrient-rich foods to help improve your hair health. Biotin is one of the B vitamins that helps the body’s metabolic processes. This supplement can strengthen your hair and improve its appearance. We have put together a list of the best supplements for hair growth that you can try!

8 best supplements for hair growth

The best supplements in India can improve your hair health. Check out this list of top supplement brands to help reduce your hair problems.

HK Vitals Hair Nourish Collagen

HK vitals Hair Nourish Collagen is a specialised formula that supports hair strength and shine. It contains KeraCollagen, Marine Collagen Peptides, Biotin, Cystine, and Vitamin E to nourish hair from within. It comes in a refreshing orange flavour for easy daily use. Marine Collagen Peptides provide amino acids that support hair structure and healthier-looking hair. KeraCollagen and Cystine help support keratin formation, which improves hair strength, texture, and shine. Biotin supports keratin production and helps maintain healthy hair growth and overall hair health. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress and supports scalp and hair health.

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2. Neuherbs Plant-Based Hair Biotin Supplement

The Neuherbs Plant-Based Hair Biotin Supplement includes a combo pack of hair-and-skin vitamins with hyaluronic acid. This natural, plant-based biotin tablet contains 10,000 mcg and aims to reduce hair fall and encourage new hair growth. Regular use of this biotin supplement can help make your hair thicker and stronger. It includes Omega-3 Fatty Acids, natural DHT blockers, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to address common causes of hair loss. In addition to strengthening your hair, this biotin powder also benefits your skin health.

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3. Swisse Biotin+

Try this Swisse biotin supplement for hair. It has biotin and nicotinamide, which can help increase keratin levels and reduce inflammation. It also fights free radicals, boosts collagen, and moisturises your skin with rosehip extract. Using this supplement regularly may help reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. Besides strengthening your hair, it may also help delay signs of ageing. The brand claims this keratin supplement is gluten-free and 100 per cent vegan.

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4. ZEROHARM Biotin Tablets for Hair

ZEROHARM Biotin Tablets may help improve your hair health. This dietary supplement contains vitamin B7, which helps convert carbohydrates into energy and break down proteins and fats. It may also boost keratin production, which supports hair growth. The tablets come from Sesbania grandiflora, a source of biotin. The brand claims that you may see hair growth and less hair loss in 90 days. This product is lab-tested and uses nanotechnology for improved absorption.

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5. HXN Biotin Tablets for Hair Growth

If you want the best biotin tablets for hair growth, try HXN. These tablets contain beetroot, amla, strawberry, lemon, bamboo shoots, sesbania agati, acerola cherry, and pomegranate. Together, these 23 plant extracts help strengthen hair follicles, improve blood circulation, and enhance hair shine. They are rich in vitamin C, silica, and antioxidants, which deeply condition your hair and support your skin health. The brand also claims that these biotin tablets are free of harmful chemicals, including talc, preservatives, gluten, allergens, and sugar.

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6. Carbamide Forte Biotin Supplement

Carbamide Forte offers a biotin supplement formulated by experts for people of all ages and hair and skin types. This supplement supports fatty acid production and cell growth, which can strengthen your nails and promote their growth. With regular use, this supplement may enlarge hair follicles, making your hair look fuller. It also helps in breaking down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Use this biotin supplement for longer, stronger, and thicker hair. The product is free of parabens, NON-GMO, and 100 per cent vegan.

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7. MyPro Sport Nutrition Biotin Hair Gummies

Mypro Sport Nutrition Biotin Hair Gummies contain grapeseed extract, amla extract, multivitamins, and minerals that may help keep your hair healthy. They provide a complete profile of amino acids to nourish your hair follicles and support thicker, longer, and healthier-looking hair. The brand claims these biotin hair gummies contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or gluten, making them safe to use.

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8. Himalayan Organics Biotin for Hair Growth

Himalayan Organics Biotin for Hair Growth helps you achieve healthy hair, skin, and nails. It converts food into energy and provides the essential nutrients your skin and hair need to thrive. Taking this supplement regularly can reduce dryness, repair hair damage, minimise split ends, and improve hair elasticity. It nourishes and strengthens your hair. The brand claims these biotin tablets are free of harsh chemicals and 100% vegan.

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Does taking biotin really help hair grow?

Biotin is important for the health of your hair follicles. Here are some key benefits of biotin for hair:

Biotin supplements can help your hair grow and reduce hair loss caused by a lack of biotin.

It helps produce keratin, which strengthens the hair shaft. This improves elasticity, reduces breakage and split ends, and makes your hair look healthier.

The best biotin tablets for hair growth in India help produce fatty acids essential for maintaining a healthy skin barrier. They nourish the scalp, prevent dryness, and reduce inflammation.

Biotin helps your hair follicles get the nutrients they need, which can prevent hair loss.

Biotin helps your body produce fatty acids, which keep your hair moisturised and prevent dryness.

How to choose the best biotin supplements for hair growth?

Here are some important things to consider when choosing the best biotin supplements for hair growth:

Check if you have hair fall or slow growth. Knowing what you need can help you choose the right option.

Check your biotin dosage to avoid health issues. Talk to your doctor, as they can help you decide the right biotin dosage for your needs.

Choose biotin supplements that have been tested for purity and strength. This ensures the product does not contain harmful contaminants.

Check the product’s ingredients. Make sure it has extra ingredients like keratin, collagen, and B vitamins.

Choose a product that does not have additives or harmful ingredients. These can harm your hair’s health.

Who should not take biotin vitamins?

Biotin is usually safe to take, but taking too much can cause side effects like constipation, stomach pain, and acne. If you have any health issues or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, check with your doctor before taking biotin supplements. In some cases, biotin can reduce the effectiveness of certain medications. It’s a good idea to get your doctor’s advice to reduce your risk of health problems.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Does biotin really work to grow hair?

Biotin is good for hair. It can help reduce hair loss and encourage healthy growth. A study in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found that taking biotin supplements may promote hair growth, especially during temporary thinning. So, using biotin supplements can help improve your hair health.

What is the recommended dosage of biotin?

The amount of biotin a person needs can differ based on several factors. The National Institutes of Health recommends a daily intake of 25 micrograms (mcg) for healthy adults. For pregnant women, the recommendation is 30 mcg; for breastfeeding women, 35 mcg.

Is it safe to take biotin supplements with vitamins or medications?

It’s generally safe to take biotin supplements with vitamins and other medications. However, it’s best to talk to your healthcare provider first. They can advise you on the right dosage, possible risks, and other important details about biotin, which may help improve your hair health.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with HK Vitals. The first product listed in this article is sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]