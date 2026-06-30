10 ultra-nourishing hair masks to tackle monsoon frizz and boost shine

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The arrival of monsoon brings a refreshing change, inviting us to enjoy cosy moments indoors, savouring our favourite snacks and sipping on a warm mocha while watching the rainy landscape from our windows. However, this seasonal charm comes with challenges, especially for our hair. The moisture-laden air can increase frizz and flyaways, as dry hair absorbs moisture and swells. To maintain healthy, manageable hair during the monsoon, it’s essential to adopt a care routine focused on hydration, frizz control, and smoothness.
With so many options available, choosing the right hair mask can be confusing. We will compare their features, pros, and cons to help you decide which masks are best for tackling frizz and giving you silky, smooth hair.
If you have damaged hair, this product can especially help. With Flaxseed, Hyaluronic Acid, and Ceramides, it repairs up to 100% of damage, leaving your hair healthier, softer, and shinier after just three uses. The mask deeply hydrates and nourishes while locking in moisture, thanks to its safe, toxin-free formula.
Specifications
– Repairs up to 100% of damaged hair
– Restores softness and shine
– Deeply conditions hair
– Provides nourishment beyond the surface
– Hydrates and locks in moisture
Reasons to buy
Damage repair
Enhanced texture
Deep conditioning
Safe ingredients
Multi-benefit formula
Reasons to avoid
Allergic reactions
Price point
The Intense Moisture Hair Mask is designed to add moisture, nourish, and strengthen hair. It also helps reduce frizz and detangle strands for easier manageability, while the Shine Tonic is intended to leave hair looking glossy. Made in India for Indian hair, it is suitable for all hair types and textures.
Specifications
Moisturizing formula
Nourishment
Frizz reduction
Detangling
Shine enhancement
Hair type compatibility
Reasons to buy
Moisture and nourishment
Strengthening properties
Frizz control
Detangling effect
Glossy shine
Suitable for all hair types
Reasons to avoid
Potential build-up
Individual reactions
Price point
Results vary
The Wella Repair Hair Mask is a nourishing treatment designed to address damaged hair, helping to restore its natural health and strength. With its rich, creamy formula, it deeply conditions each strand, effectively repairing wear and tear from styling, colouring, and environmental factors. The mask not only strengthens hair fibres but also controls frizz, resulting in a smooth, soft, and manageable finish. Regular use ensures healthier-looking hair that feels revitalised and easier to manage.
Specifications
Restores smoothness
Deep conditioning
Controls frizz
Repairs damaged hair
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Repairs damaged hair
Controls frizz
Provides deep conditioning
Reasons to avoid
Slightly expensive
May not be suitable for all hair types
The Bare Anatomy Niacinamide Hair Mask is designed to provide deep nourishment and strengthen even the most difficult-to-manage hair types. It works to make hair smoother, healthier, and more manageable with consistent use. This hair mask contains niacinamide, a potent ingredient known for repairing damaged hair, restoring vitality, and protecting against frizz and environmental damage. Regular application helps improve hair texture, giving it a renewed, vibrant appearance and enhanced resilience.
Specifications
Strengthens hair
Nourishes unmanageable hair
Enriched with niacinamide
Promotes smoother strands
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Strengthens and nourishes hair
Promotes smoother strands
Enriched with niacinamide
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for all hair types
Slightly expensive
The Curl Intense Hydrating Hair Mask is specifically formulated to deliver deep, intense hydration to curly and frizzy hair. This nourishing treatment effectively defines every curl, tames flyaways, and reduces frizz, resulting in a smoother, more polished look. Additionally, it enhances hair elasticity, making curls more resilient and lively. Regular use of this mask helps improve overall hair health, leaving your locks looking healthier, shinier, and more vibrant than ever before.
Specifications
Provides intense hydration
Defines curls
Reduces frizz
Improves hair elasticity
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Defines curls
Reduces frizz
Improves hair elasticity
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for straight hair
Slightly heavy formula
L’Oréal Professionnel Paris Hair Mask is formulated to address common hair concerns such as damage and frizz. This nourishing treatment helps repair and restore the hair’s natural health by deeply conditioning each strand. Its unique formula softens hair, reduces frizz, and makes styling easier. Whether your hair is damaged from heat styling, colouring, or environmental factors, this mask provides essential hydration and repair. Regular use results in smoother, more manageable, and healthier-looking hair, leaving it feeling revitalised and glossy.
Specifications
Provides conditioning
Nourishes damaged hair
Improves hair texture
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Provides conditioning
Nourishes damaged hair
Improves hair texture
Reasons to avoid
Slightly heavy formula
May not be suitable for fine hair
The True Frog Conditioning Hair Mask is a nourishing treatment designed to hydrate and care for frizzy hair, and it is sulfate-free. It works to restore moisture, control frizz, and make hair more manageable, resulting in a healthier, more vibrant appearance. Suitable for those seeking a gentle yet effective solution, this mask ensures your hair receives the essential care and hydration it needs for a smooth, shiny, and revitalised look. Perfect for maintaining your hair’s natural beauty.
Specifications
Hydrating care
Sulphate-free formula
Restores moisture
Controls frizz
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Restores moisture
Controls frizz
Sulphate-free formula
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for an oily scalp
Slightly heavy formula
8. Plum NourishUp Hair Mask
The Plum NourishUp Hair Mask is specially formulated to address common hair issues such as dryness and damage. It effectively restores moisture, strengthens strands, and improves overall hair health. Ideal for those seeking smoother, more manageable hair, this mask also helps keep frizz at bay. Its silicone-free formula enhances texture and imparts a natural shine, resulting in a healthy and sleek appearance. Regular use leaves your hair looking and feeling revitalised, vibrant, and beautifully nourished.
Specifications
Frizz-free treatment
Nourishing formula
Silicone-free
Improves hair texture
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Frizz-free treatment
Nourishing formula
Silicone-free
Reasons to avoid
May not be suitable for fine hair
Slightly heavy formula
The Professionals Invigo Enrich Hair Mask is specially formulated to care for damaged, frizzy hair. This deep conditioning treatment penetrates the hair shaft, helping to repair and strengthen strands while reducing frizz. Its rich, nourishing formula makes hair easier to manage and style, leaving it with a healthy, vibrant appearance. Suitable for all hair types, it nourishes deeply to restore hair’s natural beauty and resilience.
Specifications
Nourishing care
Deep conditioning formula
Improves hair manageability
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Nourishing care
Deep conditioning formula
Improves hair manageability
Reasons to avoid
Slightly heavy formula
May not be suitable for an oily scalp
The Pilgrim Camellia Hair Mask is specially formulated to smooth and condition frizzy hair, offering a luxurious solution for managing unruly strands. Its unique formula effectively controls frizz, enhances hair texture, and maintains a sleek, smooth appearance for longer. Ideal for those seeking to improve their hair’s overall health and manageability, this mask nourishes while leaving hair feeling softer, shinier, and more manageable with continued use.
Specifications
Smoothening and conditioning
Control formula
Tames frizz
Improves hair texture
200ml size
Reasons to buy
Smoothening and conditioning
Control formula
Tames frizz
Reasons to avoid
Slightly heavy formula
May not be suitable for fine hair
[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]
Everyone’s hair, the needs and concerns are different. But, it is advisable to use hair masks at least once a week to control dryness, hair fall and combat frizzy hair. Frequent use of hair masks can lead to product buildup, which can make your hair look greasy and oily.
Hair masks are used as a reparative treatments that may help fix specific issues. These masks work by penetrating the hair shaft deeply to provide deep nourishment. On the other hand, a hair conditioner is usually applied on the ends to provide an instant result. While a hair mask is used on a weekly basis, hair conditioners are applied after every hair wash.
Hair masks can reduce frizz by providing deep hydration and repairing damage. They can help to smooth down the hair cuticle and improve your hair texture and manageability over time.
To use a hair mask, apply it to clean, damp hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. Massage gently for even distribution. Leave it on for the recommended time, usually 5-15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. For best results, use once or twice a week.
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