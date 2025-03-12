Cases of seasonal flu rise in Delhi: Are you safe?

Chat with
Following the seasonal change in Delhi, there has been a surge in the number of seasonal flu cases in the city. Most of these have been diagnosed as H1N1 (swine flu) or Influenza B. High fever, cough, fatigue, and upper respiratory tract infections are common symptoms that people are facing. A recent report, put out by a community platform called Local Circles reveals that 54 percent of households in Delhi have one or more members experiencing these symptoms. Let’s take a look at what the report says about how to protect yourself.
There are rising cases of people experiencing seasonal flu or Covid-like symptoms in Delhi. According to the report published in Local Circles, this number has been going up since February. It states that 54 percent of households in Delhi have one of more members reporting symptoms of headaches, cough, fatigue, mild temperature and other respiratory issues. The recovery periods are extended, often lasting up to 10 days, as against the usual five to seven days. It is also seen that while seasonal flu or viral infection can happen to anyone, those above 50 and young children are particularly susceptible. Besides this, individuals with pre-existing health issues or comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiac issues are more at risk. There are also more cases of pneumonia and bronchitis, and some people are also experiencing diarrhoea and nausea.
As part of the survey, Delhi residents were asked how many individuals in their households were experiencing Covid or flu or viral fever symptoms like fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach issues, joint pain, body ache, and respiratory issues. Out of 13,938 responses, 9 per cent said four or more people in their house were suffering from Covid or H1N1 flu-like symptoms.
Talking specifically about H1N1 flu or swine flu cases in the capital, they have been on a steady rise since December 2024. Not only in Delhi, but data from the Central Surveillance Unit, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) reveals that over 20,000 people have been infected with the virus, while 347 have died in India in December last year.
According to the World Health Organization, there are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza annually, including 3–5 million cases of severe illness. Symptoms begin 1–4 days after infection and usually last around a week. It also states that influenza, including H1N1 flu or swine flu, is contagious and can be passed on from one person to another when they cough or sneeze. Symptoms of influenza are high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease, states the WHO.
Doctors can detect cases of seasonal flu, viral and COVID-19 by clinical evaluation. If symptoms such as fever (mild to high), runny or stuffy nose, cough and sore throat, body aches and chills and fatigue, as well as headache, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea persist beyond 3-5 days, further tests are recommended.
Tests such as a Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT), done through a nasal or throat swab and an RT-PCR Test might be asked for by doctors. Other than this, blood tests such as Complete Blood Count (CBC), C-reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), and liver and kidney function tests might be recommended.
There are many home remedies and some medications that can make you feel better.
There are various ways that you can ensure that you are not at risk amid the influenza as well as the swine flu outbreak in the capital.
In India, influenza vaccines are widely available and recommended for high-risk groups of people, such as kids, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions and the elderly. There is an annual flu vaccination that has proved to be the most effective way to prevent H1N1 or swine flu infection. The injectable flu shot provides immunity against the swine flu virus and is available at almost all healthcare centres in the country.
Just like we did during the pandemic, with swine flu and seasonal flu too, you need to make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds multiple times in the day. Besides this, make sure to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. You can also lower your risk of infection by not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth frequently.
It is also a good idea to wear N95 masks or even surgical masks as this can help prevent the inhalation of virus-laden droplets. This can prevent seasonal flu as well as viral and Covid. This is very important when you are stepping out, especially in crowded areas, hospitals, and public transport. Also, make sure to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from people who show flu-like symptoms.
Besides this, when you cough or sneeze, you need to cover your mouth and nose well. You can do this with the help of a tissue or even your elbow. However, it is important to dispose of the tissue well and wash or sanitize your hands.
It is very important to eat a balanced diet not only to prevent seasonal flu, swine flu or viral infection but to recover from these as well. Eat a nutrient-rich diet with foods that are rich in Vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, as well as zinc, which is found in nuts and seeds. Vitamin D, which we get from morning sunlight as well as dairy products, is also important. Besides this, make sure to stay hydrated and get adequate sleep to boost your immunity.
Don’t ignore any seasonal flu or fever symptoms, as it could be swine flu or a viral that you are suffering from. If you develop symptoms such as high fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, or fatigue, consult a doctor immediately. Early detection and treatment reduce complications.
The rising cases of seasonal flu in Delhi, particularly H1N1 (swine flu) and Influenza B, bring to light the importance of preventive tips, getting medical help on time, as well as eating healthy and sleeping well. Many people are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, and respiratory issues and it is crucial to stay vigilant at this time. As Delhi navigates through this seasonal flu surge, awareness and preventive health measures are key to staying safe and healthy.
Most of the time, this can be managed with rest, hydration, home remedies like steam inhalation and gargling, and over-the-counter medications such as paracetamol and antihistamines. Severe cases may require antiviral medications, but only under a doctor's supervision.
Individuals at higher risk include children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, asthma, COPD, hypertension, and heart disease.
