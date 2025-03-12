Cases of seasonal flu rise in Delhi: Are you safe?

About 54 per cent of households in Delhi are reportedly suffering from seasonal flu, Covid-like symptoms. Should you be worried? Know how to protect yourself.

Following the seasonal change in Delhi, there has been a surge in the number of seasonal flu cases in the city. Most of these have been diagnosed as H1N1 (swine flu) or Influenza B. High fever, cough, fatigue, and upper respiratory tract infections are common symptoms that people are facing. A recent report, put out by a community platform called Local Circles reveals that 54 percent of households in Delhi have one or more members experiencing these symptoms. Let’s take a look at what the report says about how to protect yourself.

Report suggests more cases of seasonal flu, covid-like symptoms

There are rising cases of people experiencing seasonal flu or Covid-like symptoms in Delhi. According to the report published in Local Circles, this number has been going up since February. It states that 54 percent of households in Delhi have one of more members reporting symptoms of headaches, cough, fatigue, mild temperature and other respiratory issues. The recovery periods are extended, often lasting up to 10 days, as against the usual five to seven days. It is also seen that while seasonal flu or viral infection can happen to anyone, those above 50 and young children are particularly susceptible. Besides this, individuals with pre-existing health issues or comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiac issues are more at risk. There are also more cases of pneumonia and bronchitis, and some people are also experiencing diarrhoea and nausea.

As part of the survey, Delhi residents were asked how many individuals in their households were experiencing Covid or flu or viral fever symptoms like fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach issues, joint pain, body ache, and respiratory issues. Out of 13,938 responses, 9 per cent said four or more people in their house were suffering from Covid or H1N1 flu-like symptoms.

Rise of swine flu cases in the country

Talking specifically about H1N1 flu or swine flu cases in the capital, they have been on a steady rise since December 2024. Not only in Delhi, but data from the Central Surveillance Unit, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) reveals that over 20,000 people have been infected with the virus, while 347 have died in India in December last year.

Symptoms of seasonal flu or influenza

According to the World Health Organization, there are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza annually, including 3–5 million cases of severe illness. Symptoms begin 1–4 days after infection and usually last around a week. It also states that influenza, including H1N1 flu or swine flu, is contagious and can be passed on from one person to another when they cough or sneeze. Symptoms of influenza are high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease, states the WHO.

How do you diagnose seasonal flu or viral?

Doctors can detect cases of seasonal flu, viral and COVID-19 by clinical evaluation. If symptoms such as fever (mild to high), runny or stuffy nose, cough and sore throat, body aches and chills and fatigue, as well as headache, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea persist beyond 3-5 days, further tests are recommended.

Tests such as a Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT), done through a nasal or throat swab and an RT-PCR Test might be asked for by doctors. Other than this, blood tests such as Complete Blood Count (CBC), C-reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), and liver and kidney function tests might be recommended.

Treatment of seasonal flu or viral

There are many home remedies and some medications that can make you feel better.

Stay hydrated and drink warm water, soups, and herbal tea.

Make sure to sleep well and avoid physical exertion.

Steam inhalation can help relieve nasal congestion.

Gargle with warm salt water as this helps to soothe the sore throat.

Using a humidifier can help as this keeps the air moist and prevents dry throat.

Vitamin C and Zinc-rich foods help to boost immunity. Therefore, make sure to eat oranges, amla, nuts, and seeds.

Medicines such as paracetamol as well as antihistamines and cough Syrups can help. Besides this, in severe cases, doctors may recommend antiviral Medications. However, all medications must only be had after consultation with a doctor.

How to protect yourself from seasonal flu or viral

There are various ways that you can ensure that you are not at risk amid the influenza as well as the swine flu outbreak in the capital.

1. Vaccination

In India, influenza vaccines are widely available and recommended for high-risk groups of people, such as kids, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions and the elderly. There is an annual flu vaccination that has proved to be the most effective way to prevent H1N1 or swine flu infection. The injectable flu shot provides immunity against the swine flu virus and is available at almost all healthcare centres in the country.

2. Maintaining hand hygiene

Just like we did during the pandemic, with swine flu and seasonal flu too, you need to make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds multiple times in the day. Besides this, make sure to use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. You can also lower your risk of infection by not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth frequently.

3. Wearing a mask

It is also a good idea to wear N95 masks or even surgical masks as this can help prevent the inhalation of virus-laden droplets. This can prevent seasonal flu as well as viral and Covid. This is very important when you are stepping out, especially in crowded areas, hospitals, and public transport. Also, make sure to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from people who show flu-like symptoms.

4. Cover your mouth

Besides this, when you cough or sneeze, you need to cover your mouth and nose well. You can do this with the help of a tissue or even your elbow. However, it is important to dispose of the tissue well and wash or sanitize your hands.

6. Eat a balanced diet

It is very important to eat a balanced diet not only to prevent seasonal flu, swine flu or viral infection but to recover from these as well. Eat a nutrient-rich diet with foods that are rich in Vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, as well as zinc, which is found in nuts and seeds. Vitamin D, which we get from morning sunlight as well as dairy products, is also important. Besides this, make sure to stay hydrated and get adequate sleep to boost your immunity.

7. Consult the doctor

Don’t ignore any seasonal flu or fever symptoms, as it could be swine flu or a viral that you are suffering from. If you develop symptoms such as high fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, or fatigue, consult a doctor immediately. Early detection and treatment reduce complications.

The rising cases of seasonal flu in Delhi, particularly H1N1 (swine flu) and Influenza B, bring to light the importance of preventive tips, getting medical help on time, as well as eating healthy and sleeping well. Many people are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, and respiratory issues and it is crucial to stay vigilant at this time. As Delhi navigates through this seasonal flu surge, awareness and preventive health measures are key to staying safe and healthy.