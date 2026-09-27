Too much screen time? What it means for children’s eye and social health

EXPERT SPEAK

Rise in childhood myopia: How excessive screen time affects children's social health and vision, plus solutions to promote balance.

A mother told me recently that her seven-year-old had started narrating cartoons to himself when the tablet wasn’t in front of him, reciting lines from a show, alone, in the voice of a character. At the same time, the rest of the family sat two feet away. She laughed when she described it, the way parents do when something is a little unsettling, and they haven’t decided yet whether to worry. Then she asked, almost as an afterthought, whether his eyes seemed fine to me. She’d noticed him sitting closer to the television than he used to.

Those two observations arrived in the same breath, and I don’t think that was a coincidence. When a child’s world shrinks to the size of a screen, it tends to shrink in more than one direction at once. The eyes maintain focus at a distance of 30 to 40 centimeters for hours on end. And their social world narrows alongside it, as unstructured minutes with siblings, cousins, and the kids down the hall are replaced by a single, absorbing rectangle that asks nothing of a child except attention.

What are the eyes telling us?

The rise in childhood myopia in India over the last two decades is not a minor statistical shift; it is close to a fivefold increase. Among urban children aged five to 15, prevalence rose from roughly 4% in 1999 to more than 21% by 2019. One modeling study projects that close to a third of urban Indian children could be myopic by 2030. The mechanism is fairly well understood: Prolonged near work (such as reading, using screens, or focusing on anything held close to the face), combined with reduced time spent outdoors in natural light, can encourage the eyeball to elongate during a critical period of childhood growth. That elongation is myopia, and once it sets in, it cannot be reversed.

But the only part we can measure with a chart is the impact on vision. The behavioral picture that comes with myopia is harder to put a number on, though parents describe it to me constantly: children who seem restless without a screen, who have trouble settling into unstructured play, and who default to the tablet the moment that boredom appears rather than tolerating the low hum of having nothing to do. It’s a developmental necessity, the space in which a child’s brain learns to generate its own entertainment, social overtures, and imaginative play. When a screen reliably fills that space, the muscle of self-generated engagement isn’t exercised.

The social world gets smaller too

I think what worries me more than the rise in childhood myopia is the subtle erosion of social connection happening alongside it. Children are, by nature, wired for co-regulation. They learn to manage big feelings by being around other regulated nervous systems in shared, embodied play. A screen offers stimulation, but it does not provide the specific kind of social feedback that a child gets from negotiating whose turn it is on the swing or from reading a friend’s face when a game gets too rough. A recent survey of families with children aged four to 10 found that nearly 70% of children used a device during their most recent meal, one of the few remaining moments in a day built for face-to-face exchange. When a cartoon absorbs that time, a small but real rehearsal of connection goes missing.

This isn’t a case against technology itself, and I want to be clear. Screens are not a moral failing, and the goal here isn’t guilt; it’s proportion. The question worth asking is not screen or no screen, but what a child’s day contains besides the screen: how much unstructured time outdoors, how many minutes of unmediated interaction with another human face, and how often the day includes a stretch of nothing that the child must fill on their own.

What actually helps?

The aim isn’t to shrink a child’s screen time to zero; it’s to widen the world around them. In my experience, small, repeatable shifts do more than any single rule, especially when the whole family leans into them together.

Protect outdoor light, not just outdoor time. Multiple studies now link exposure to natural daylight (not exercise itself, but simply being outside) with a slower rate of myopia progression in children. Adding as little as 40 minutes of outdoor time to a school day has been shown to measurably slow the onset of myopia. Two hours a day, in daylight rather than under artificial light, is the commonly recommended target. Use the 20-20-20 rule as a household habit, not just for a child. It works better when the whole family practices it, rather than singling out a child’s device use as the problem to fix. Build in boredom on purpose. A daily pocket of time with no screen, no scheduled activities, and no adult stepping in to entertain them gives a child’s brain room to do the slower work of imagination and self-soothing. It will feel unproductive. And that is the point. Restore the table. Meals are one of the easiest places to reclaim face-to-face time without it feeling like a rule. Turning screens off, even briefly, changes what a family’s conversation sounds like over weeks, not days. Get eyes checked before symptoms are obvious. Children rarely report blurry vision. They adapt by sitting closer, squinting, or losing interest in reading. A basic eye exam once a year, especially between ages 5 and 15, can catch what a child might not mention.

Opening the door

A child who spends most of an afternoon looking at something that’s 30 centimeters away is, in more than one sense, living in a small room. The task at hand is to open the door to a wider world.