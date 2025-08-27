From deadlifts to kettlebell swings: Fitness expert shares 7 weight lifting exercises to reduce belly fat

These expert-recommended weight lifting exercises not only sculpt your body but also help reduce stubborn belly fat. Know how to perform each exercise.

When it comes to burning belly fat, most people think of running on a treadmill or doing endless crunches. But don’t forget to add weight lifting exercises to your fitness routine. While it is usually linked to building muscle, weight lifting exercises can also be incredibly effective for fat loss, especially around your midsection. That is because strength training boosts your metabolism, helps your body burn more calories at rest, and triggers fat-burning hormones. And when you focus on the right exercises that engage multiple muscle groups, you get even better results. So if you are ready to lose belly fat and build a stronger, leaner body, it is time to incorporate these weight lifting exercises into your regular workout routine!

7 weight lifting exercises to burn belly fat

These weight lifting exercises can help you shed those extra kilos around your belly and bring your body back in shape:

1. Deadlifts

They target your hamstrings, glutes, back, and core, helping you burn maximum calories.

Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet under a barbell.

Bend your knees and grab the bar with both hands.

Keep your back straight, chest up, and core tight.

Stand up by pushing through your legs and lifting the bar.

Lower the bar back down slowly. Make sure to keep the bar close to your body the whole time.

2. Squats

This full-body exercise targets legs and glutes while also engaging your core. Squats can help you with fat loss, especially around the belly.

Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a barbell on your upper back or dumbbells at your sides.

Bend your knees and lower your body like you are sitting in a chair.

Stand back up to the starting position.

3. Overhead press

It strengthens your shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, helping you build upper body strength.

Here’s how to perform it:

Stand tall with a barbell or dumbbells at shoulder level.

Push the weight straight up over your head.

Lower it back down slowly to your shoulders. Keep your belly tight and do not lean backward.

4. Dumbbell curl

While it will not help you burn massive calories burn but dumbbell curls can definitely help you build muscle mass and boost metabolism.

Here’s how to perform it:

Stand up straight, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing forward.

Bend your elbows and lift the dumbbells up toward your shoulders.

Lower them back down slowly.

5. Bench press

It targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps, and also supports muscle growth and fat loss.

Here’s how to perform it:

Lie down flat on a bench.

Hold the bar above your chest with both hands.

Lower the bar slowly to your chest.

Push it back up to the starting position.

6. Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings work your glutes, hamstrings, hips, and lower back while also increasing heart rate, making it an effective exercise to burn calories and strengthen your core at the same time.

Here’s how to perform it:

Stand with feet apart and hold a kettlebell with both hands.

Swing the kettlebell back between your legs.

Quickly stand up and swing it up to chest height using your hips.

Let it swing back down and repeat.

7. Bent over barbell row

Rows target your upper and middle back, but they also require core engagement to maintain balance and good form. Therefore, it helps reduce the appearance of belly fat.

Here’s how to perform it:

Hold a barbell and bend at your hips until your back is flat.

Let the bar hang in front of you.

Pull the bar up toward your belly button.

Lower it back down slowly.

Keep your back flat and do not round your shoulders.

What are the benefits of weight lifting exercises?

When it comes to burning belly fat, weight lifting exercises are more effective than most people think. Unlike cardio, which burns calories mainly during the workout, lifting weights helps build lean muscle, boosting your metabolism so you burn more calories even at rest. This makes it easier to lose fat, including around your midsection.

In fact, a study published in Obesity Reviews found that strength training supports fat loss while helping preserve muscle mass, key for sustainable weight management. So, if your goal is to shed belly fat and tone up, adding weight lifting exercises to your routine can make a big difference.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and try these weight lifting exercises and lose those extra kilos!