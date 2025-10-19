7 high-sugar foods you should avoid with diabetes
Managing diabetes means keeping blood sugar levels in check. Avoiding these 7 high-sugar foods can help you maintain better health and prevent sudden sugar spikes.
Sugary beverages
Soda, energy drinks, sweetened teas, and even some fruit juices are loaded with sugar. These beverages cause a rapid rise in blood sugar, and the liquid form means your body absorbs the sugar quickly. Instead, keep yourself hydrated with water, unsweetened tea, or sparkling water with a slice of lemon. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Candy and sweets
Candies, chocolates, pastries, and other desserts can be problematic for people with diabetes. They often contain refined sugar and little to no nutritional value, causing sharp spikes in glucose. If you crave something sweet, eat fresh fruits in moderation or consume it sugary treats in moderation only after your doctor's advice. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Sweetened condiments
Ketchup, BBQ sauce, flavoured salad dressings, and some sauces contain hidden sugar. While used in small amounts, they can add up throughout the day and impact blood sugar levels. Choose sugar-free or homemade versions to control the ingredients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Deep-fried foods
Fried snacks, pastries, and fast food items may not always taste sweet, but they can raise blood sugar due to the refined flour and unhealthy fats used. These foods also contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease, which is already a concern for people with diabetes. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Canned fruits
Canned fruits may seem healthy, but they are often packed in syrup, adding extra sugar. Fresh or frozen fruits without added sugar are better choices. They provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals without the unnecessary sugar load. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Alcoholic beverages
Beer, sweet wines, and cocktails can contain a significant amount of sugar and calories. Alcohol also affects how your liver regulates blood sugar, which can be risky for people with diabetes. Stick to dry wines or spirits in moderation, and always monitor your glucose levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
White bread and pasta
Refined grains like white bread, white rice, and regular pasta can affect blood sugar similar to sugar itself. These foods have a high glycemic index, meaning they break down quickly into glucose. Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat bread are safer alternatives. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock