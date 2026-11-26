Superbugs are on the rise in Indian hospitals, creating an urgent need for antibiotic stewardship and education on antimicrobial resistance.

A year after India’s AMR action plan, superbugs are still winning in the wards. Doctors say stronger drugs alone will not fix a crisis rooted in everyday habits, from chemist-counter antibiotics to half-finished courses. When a simple infection ignores the first antibiotic, then the second, families rarely think about bacteria. Doctors say stalled recovery is becoming a familiar sight in Indian hospitals, and that one year after the Centre launched its second National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR 2.0), the problem remains untackled.

They think about a recovery that has stalled

An ICMR study across 20 tertiary-care hospitals examined 26,213 patients with confirmed infections from four hard-to-treat bacteria and found that 61.1 per cent were resistant to carbapenems, antibiotics kept for serious infections.

“Resistance is no longer a distant warning; it is a daily reality in hospital wards. Infections that once cleared with a basic course now need stronger drugs, longer stays and more anxious waiting for families. A national plan is a welcome start, but its real worth will be judged by whether a patient with a simple infection still gets a medicine that works,” says Dr Rakesh Pandit, Principal Director and Head, Internal Medicine, from Aakash Healthcare.

What the plan promised

The five-year plan, unveiled on November 18, 2025, as World AMR Awareness Week began, set out to fix what went wrong with its 2017 predecessor: scattered ownership, weak coordination between ministries and thin involvement of the private sector.

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For Dr Vineet Malhotra, Head of Urology at VNA Hospital, the story begins at the pharmacy counter. “Urinary infections are among the most common reasons men seek care, and many reach a specialist only after repeated courses of medicines bought without a prescription. Stopping a course as soon as symptoms ease leaves the toughest bacteria alive and stronger. A short, correctly chosen treatment finished on time is far safer than three half-finished ones, and a proper urine culture takes the guesswork out of choosing the right drug,” said Dr Vineet.

The gynaecologists see another side of it

“Resistant infections in pregnancy or after childbirth are especially frightening, because the number of safe options for a mother and her baby is already limited. Clear, trusted information given early can protect two lives at once, and it costs far less than treating a resistant infection later,” said Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist, Lilavati’s Hospital, Mumbai and Fortis Hospital, Delhi

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Founder & Director, Nurture IVF Centre, adds that routine surgery depends on antibiotics that work. “Caesarean deliveries and gynaecological operations rely on antibiotics to keep infection away from fresh wounds. If those drugs stop working, even a routine procedure becomes a risk for the patient and a worry for the family. Clean operation theatres, strict hand hygiene and sensible prescribing protect patients as much as any new medicine can,” says Dr Archana.

The problem is not confined to people, either

India’s poultry and dairy sectors are also significant contributors to antimicrobial exposure, which is why the plan takes a One Health view that links human, animal, agricultural, and environmental action, including monitoring wastewater from hospitals, farms, and drug factories.

Dr Archana said the plan’s design is sound. “The test lies in delivery: functioning laboratories in district hospitals, infection-control teams that are actually staffed, prescription audits, and a public that stops treating antibiotics like cough syrup.”

“A national plan can set the direction, but real stewardship happens in the consulting room and at the chemist’s counter. Patients need to hear a clear explanation of why an antibiotic is not needed, and that conversation takes time and trust. Doctors, in turn, need an environment where saying no to an antibiotic is supported and not seen as a failure to treat,” said Dr Rakesh Pandit.