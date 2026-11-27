Lung cancer is affecting non-smoking young adults in India; experts recommend risk-based screening for early detection and better outcomes.

Lung cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths in India, and who it affects is changing. New cases rose from about 81,700 in 2022 to nearly 1.12 lakh in 2024, while deaths climbed from around 75,000 to 98,687 over the same period, according to data from the Global Cancer Observatory, maintained by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer. Nearly half of all cases are now unrelated to smoking. Most are detected late, when survival is poor. Doctors say India needs a risk-based screening approach suited to Indian conditions, quicker attention to early symptoms, and sustained tobacco control.

A changing disease

Lung cancer has moved from fourth to third place among cancers in India by incidence, and according to the available data, its share of cancer deaths has risen from 8.2 per cent to 10.9 per cent in two years. The older pattern, in which more than 90 per cent of cases were linked to smoking, no longer holds. Non-smokers, women and younger adults make up a growing share of patients, and experts point to ambient air pollution, indoor cooking fumes, second-hand smoke, and occupational exposure as likely contributors.

“The profile of the lung cancer patient has changed completely,” says Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant and HOD Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare. “We no longer think of it only as a smoker’s disease. Many patients today have never smoked, and that is something both doctors and the public are still catching up with.”

The cost of coming late

The central problem is timing. Dr Akshay added, “Lung cancer causes few symptoms early on, and the ones it does cause, such as a persistent cough, breathlessness, hoarseness or back pain, are easily mistaken for other conditions. In India, tuberculosis is often the first suspicion, which can delay the right investigation.”

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As a result, an estimated 75 to 90 per cent of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage. Five-year survival for late-stage disease is only about 7 to 18 per cent, compared with up to 80 per cent when the cancer is found in the first stage.

“Stage at diagnosis decides almost everything,” says Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director, Surgical Oncology at Aakash Healthcare. “We now have targeted therapies and immunotherapy that can extend and improve lives, but they work best when the disease is caught early. The biggest gap is not in treatment but in detection.”

“Treatment has advanced. Surgery and radiation can offer a cure in early disease. Molecular testing can identify mutations that respond to oral targeted drugs, and immune checkpoint inhibitors are increasingly used in advanced non-small cell lung cancer,” Dr Arun added.

Why has screening not taken off?

Screening for breast, oral and cervical cancer relies on simple, low-cost checks at primary health centres. Lung cancer screening needs a low-dose CT (LDCT) scan, which is costlier and requires equipment that primary centres lack. Even in hospitals with CT machines, LDCT is usually ordered only when a doctor already suspects disease, not for people without symptoms. It is also not part of any government programme.

Eligibility is a second hurdle

Global guidelines recommend LDCT only for people aged 50 to 80 with a heavy, long-term smoking history. That would exclude many of India’s at-risk people, including beedi smokers, those exposed to second-hand smoke or biomass fuel, and non-smokers in highly polluted areas.

The high burden of TB has also raised fears of false positives and unnecessary testing. “The TB concern is valid, but it should not become a reason to delay,” says Dr Sushrut Ganpule, Consultant – Chest Medicine, a pulmonologist from Jupiter Hospital. “With experienced radiologists and clear follow-up protocols, nodules can be separated from old infection.”

What needs to be done?

Dr Sushrut advised that “Screening eligibility should go beyond pack-years of cigarettes to include beedi use, second-hand smoke, biomass fuel exposure and occupational and environmental risk. Even without a national programme, hospitals can offer structured LDCT screening for defined high-risk groups, with clear follow-up pathways.”

Dr Akshay said, “Cough lasting beyond three weeks, unexplained breathlessness, hoarseness or persistent back pain warrants proper evaluation, including imaging, rather than repeated empirical treatment.”

Smoking remains a major cause, and quitting improves treatment outcomes. Experts also suggest that packaging should tell people when to get screened, giving them something to act on, rather than only warning that smoking kills. “Early detection is the single biggest lever we have,” says Dr Arun. “Policy, hospitals and the public all have a role in pulling it.”