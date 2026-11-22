Pancreatic cancer is affecting younger Indians. Learn about symptoms, risks, and the importance of early detection in saving lives.

Pancreatic cancer is far less common in India than in Western countries, yet the mortality rate remains high. The reason is late diagnosis. The disease gives few early signals, and few people know what to look for, so by the time it is found, the tumour can rarely be removed. The problem is now deepening, because oncologists are seeing the disease in people in their 30s and 40s, often without the usual risk factors such as smoking or long-standing diabetes. Saving lives will depend on three things: wider awareness of the warning signs, prompt investigation of persistent unexplained symptoms at any age, and closer monitoring of people at higher risk.

India records relatively few cases

Most patients are diagnosed after the tumour has spread or wrapped around vital blood vessels. Surgery, such as the Whipple procedure or removal of the body and tail of the pancreas, offers the only realistic chance of cure. Yet, only about 15 to 20 per cent of patients arrive with tumours that can be removed.

“According to available estimates, annual age-adjusted incidence is only about 0.5 to 2.4 per 100,000 men and 0.2 to 1.8 per 100,000 women, well below the rates seen in the United States and Europe. In all, the country sees roughly 10,000 to 14,000 new cases a year, and the disease ranks around 24th among cancers by incidence. Yet it ranks 18th for mortality,” Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director, Surgical Oncology, Aakash Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots.

For everyone else, chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapy, and palliative care can extend and ease life. Still, treatment begins from a position of disadvantage. Because the disease is uncommon, it is also rarely suspected, so awareness stays low among the public and sometimes among clinicians too.

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A rise that cannot be ignored

Pancreatic cancer has long been seen as a disease of the elderly, linked to ageing, tobacco or years of diabetes. Global data now point to a shift. Over the last two decades, cases among people under 50 have been rising steadily. Indian data are harder to read because reporting is incomplete. Still, major cancer centres are seeing more patients in their late 30s, many without diabetes, which was once considered the classic warning sign. Indian patients also tend to be diagnosed about a decade earlier than their Western counterparts. Better imaging may account for part of the increase, though probably not all of it. Obesity, sedentary lifestyles, heavy drinking, smoking, smokeless tobacco, and chronic pancreatitis are all under scrutiny.

A silent disease

Most people can name the warning signs of breast or oral cancer. Far fewer can do the same for pancreatic cancer. The pancreas lies deep in the abdomen, behind the stomach, so a growing tumour cannot be felt on routine examination and can stay silent for a long time.

When symptoms do appear, they are easy to mistake for everyday complaints, such as a dull ache in the upper abdomen or back, bloating, indigestion, tiredness, and a loss of appetite. In younger patients, who are not expected to have cancer, these are often put down to acidity or stress. Antacids and home remedies follow, and valuable months can pass before the right tests are ordered.

Certain signs deserve prompt attention. Yellowing of the skin and eyes, sometimes with dark urine, pale stools, or itching, can point to a blocked bile duct. Unexplained weight loss and persistent pain in the upper abdomen that travels to the back are also red flags, as is diabetes that appears suddenly, especially after 50 and without obesity, or that abruptly becomes harder to control. None of these means cancer, and most people who have them will not have the disease. But persistent, unexplained symptoms should be investigated rather than left to settle on their own.

Some groups need extra vigilance. People with chronic or tropical calcific pancreatitis, which is more common in parts of southern India, those with a family history of pancreatic cancer, and heavy alcohol and tobacco users face higher risk. They should discuss it with a specialist early.

Signs of progress

Research offers some reason for hope. Earlier this year, Mayo Clinic researchers reported an artificial intelligence tool that studies routine abdominal CT scans for subtle tissue changes the human eye cannot see. However, until advanced screening reaches everyday practice, awareness remains the most effective tool. Public education should reach younger adults, not just smokers and older people. Doctors in primary care need a low threshold for investigating persistent abdominal or back pain, unexplained weight loss and new-onset diabetes.

Quitting tobacco, cutting back on alcohol and maintaining a healthy weight are the most practical steps within an individual’s control. For India, where the disease is not very common but has a high mortality rate, catching it earlier is the surest way to close the gap between how few people get it and how many die of it.