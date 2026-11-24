How does long-term exposure to air pollution increase lung cancer risk for smokers and non-smokers? Learn ways to protect your lung health.

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality in India. The country recorded 1,12,659 new cases and 98,687 deaths from the disease in 2024, according to GLOBOCAN estimates. Globally, there were 26.37 lakh new lung cancer cases and 18.61 lakh deaths. While tobacco is the major risk factor, growing evidence throws light on another important factor that affects smokers and non-smokers alike – long-term exposure to polluted air. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that 99% of the world’s population resides in places where air quality exceeds recommended guidelines. What’s even scarier is that the damage from pollution does not show up immediately. Rather, it is built over time, affecting lung health and increasing the risk of serious respiratory conditions, including cancer.

The danger in every breath

Air pollution is a complex mixture of particulate matter, gases, and chemicals released by vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, construction dust, burning fossil fuels, and household activities. Of these, fine particulate matter—particularly PM2.5—is especially harmful, as these particles are small enough to travel deep into the lungs and cause damage. Some ultrafine particles and the toxic chemicals they carry may even enter the bloodstream. Outdoor air pollution is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen (carcinogenic to humans) by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). This classification is based on scientific evidence of cancer in humans from long-term exposure, with higher risks for lung cancer.

When do years of exposure begin to leave a mark?

The link between air pollution and lung cancer results from changes in lung tissue over time. Repeated exposure to fine particles and toxic chemicals can result in inflammation and oxidative stress, a process in which unstable molecules damage healthy cells. Over time, cellular damage can also affect DNA and its repair mechanisms, leading to abnormal cell growth and cancer. A study also found that long-term exposure to pollutants such as PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides was associated with faster progression of emphysema, showing how environmental exposure can affect lung structure over time. Importantly, lung cancer is not limited to smokers alone. Non-smokers regularly exposed to industrial pollutants, traffic emissions, second-hand smoke and indoor cooking fumes are also at a higher risk.

Protecting your lungs in a polluted environment

While it may not be possible to control the air outside, you can reduce your exposure to polluted air and protect lung health.

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Begin by checking the Air Quality Index before stepping outdoors, limiting vigorous exercise near busy roads on highly polluted days, and using a mask when outdoor exposure is unavoidable. Improving indoor ventilation when outdoor air quality permits, avoiding indoor smoking and reducing exposure to cooking smoke and other combustion sources are equally important.

People with prolonged occupational exposure to dust, fumes or industrial chemicals should follow workplace safety measures and use appropriate respiratory protection. Those with a history of smoking or other significant risk factors should discuss their eligibility for lung cancer screening with a doctor. A persistent cough, coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss, chest pain or breathlessness should not be ignored and warrants medical evaluation.

The cost of ignoring the air we breathe

Lung cancer develops over time, and so can the effects of prolonged pollution exposure. Personal precautions matter, but they cannot replace cleaner air policies, better emission controls and stronger public awareness. Protecting lung health must begin well before symptoms appear. The air we breathe every day is not just an environmental issue; it is a long-term health concern that deserves attention from individuals, communities and policymakers alike.