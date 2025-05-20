Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer: 10 common cancers in men

Testicular cancer mostly affects younger men aged between 15 and 45, with the average age of diagnosis being 33. Although it is not as common as other cancers, it is one of the mos t treatable one if found early, as per the American Cancer Society. The exact cause is not known, but genetics and environmental factors may play a role. Symptoms include a hard lump in one of the testicles, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, lower back pain, tiredness, and weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock