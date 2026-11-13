India immunises children well, now needs a programme for adults: Dr Aashish Chaudhry

India’s success in child immunisation highlights the urgent need for a public programme targeting adult vaccinations to protect the ageing population.

India has shown that immunisation works at scale. Full coverage among children rose from 62 per cent in 2015 to 98.4 per cent in January 2026 because vaccines came through a free national programme, trained frontline workers, and a dependable cold chain. Adults have no such system. Apart from tetanus boosters for pregnant women, vaccines against influenza, pneumococcal disease and shingles are left to the private market, and the latest National Sample Survey found that just 0.40 per cent of people above 60 had received any vaccine. The people most at risk of serious illness are therefore the least protected, even as the population ages. Closing the gap means treating adult immunisation as a public programme: free flu and pneumococcal vaccines first for older and high-risk adults, delivered through the community health workers who already carry the childhood programme.

Childhood: A success worth defending

According to available data, the Universal Immunisation Programme reaches about 2.54 crore newborns and 2.9 crore pregnant women every year, free of cost, through ASHAs, anganwadis and a cold chain of nearly 30,000 points. Pneumococcal vaccine joined the schedule in 2017, and zero-dose children fell from 0.11 per cent in 2023 to 0.06 per cent in 2024. Coverage follows when a vaccine has a programme behind it.

Cervical cancer: Prevention is now public policy

In February 2026, India launched a nationwide HPV campaign for 14-year-old girls, aiming to reach about 1.15 crore girls free of charge. Cervical cancer is among the most preventable cancers, and vaccination before exposure, combined with screening in adulthood, can sharply reduce its toll. The campaign’s success will depend on how clearly parents, teachers and frontline workers present it: as protection against cancer, delivered at the age when it works best.

The adult gap

An analysis of the NSS 80th Round found that just 1.98 per cent of adults aged 18 and above had received any vaccine. Roughly 95 per cent of adult vaccinations recorded were tetanus-diphtheria boosters given to pregnant women. Once a woman is no longer expecting, the public system largely stops reaching her. Because influenza, pneumococcal and zoster vaccines are market-priced, coverage tracks income and geography rather than clinical need.

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Awareness and access, not refusal

A multicentre study published in BMC Public Health in 2026 surveyed 4,998 people over 60. Only 1.4 per cent had ever received a flu vaccine, and fewer than one in five had heard of influenza. When vaccines were offered free at community health camps, uptake rose to 29.7 per cent. Low coverage, the evidence suggests, reflects a lack of information and easy access more than unwillingness. The cost of inaction is measurable. A study in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses estimated that influenza among Indians over 60 caused 84,613 deaths in 2021, and found that an annual vaccination programme for older adults could be cost-effective in most scenarios tested.

Pneumococcal disease and shingles

Research in Infectious Diseases and Therapy indicates that a single dose of the 20-valent conjugate vaccine could be cost-effective for older and high-risk adults. Shingles, caused by reactivation of the chickenpox virus, can leave months of nerve pain. An Indian phase-3 trial reported in the journal Vaccine in 2025 found an immune response in 85.7 per cent of participants aged 50 and above.

What needs to happen?