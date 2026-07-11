Worried about eye health? Try this simple yoga trick to save your sight

Eye health tips: Try Tratak Kriya and make dietary changes that can help you see better and reduce stress in just a few minutes each day.

Since childhood, we are advised to take our eye health seriously. But we continue to take it lightly, indulging in excessive screen time, inadequate eye care and nutrition, and insufficient eye rest. Vision problems can’t simply be corrected with exercises. But you can do eye yoga to strengthen your vision. Most people, and even young children, are already experiencing vision problems, particularly because of reading in the dark, late-night usage of smartphones, excessive screen time and due to underlying health conditions such as diabetes. However, weak eyesight can be overcome, and we can take steps to maintain the health of our eyes.

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Tratak Kriya to improve eye health

Fitness trainer Juhi Kapoor has popularly shared some ways to improve your eyesight. But one interesting way is to do the Tratak Kriya, a meditation exercise for the eyes. Tratak kriya is a very powerful yogic technique, also known as the eye-cleansing kriya. This helps to strengthen eye muscles. This yoga technique can be practised daily for 2-3 minutes or 3-5 rounds. It’s a very simple technique that involves moving your eyeballs in different directions. For example, up, right, down and left. You can do 3-4 clockwise and 3-4 anti-clockwise rounds of the eyeballs.

Who should avoid Tratak Kriya?

If you have a migraine, you should avoid this technique because it requires continuous staring without blinking. Those with psychic issues should avoid this workout. Trataka should not be used by those who are prone to schizophrenia or hallucinations.

Additional benefits of Trataka Kriya for health:

Relieves stress in the mind.

Reduces insomnia or other sleep issues.

Avoids unpleasant thoughts

Increases focus

Aids in calming anger

Improves vision

The brain works more efficiently

You can do it every day for 2 to 3 minutes, or even multiple times during the day if possible.

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More tips to improve your eye health

Try the methods listed below to enhance your vision and get rid of your specs:

Eat amla: Including two amlas in your daily diet can actually improve your eyesight. Amla supports maintaining and enhancing vision because it is high in vitamin C, which helps improve it. This vitamin-rich fruit strengthens the eye muscles. It also prevents cataract.

Including two amlas in your daily diet can actually improve your eyesight. Amla supports maintaining and enhancing vision because it is high in vitamin C, which helps improve it. This vitamin-rich fruit strengthens the eye muscles. It also prevents cataract. Palming: The Bates Method’s most significant and advantageous relaxation technique. The six muscles that surround each eye are relaxed by the warmth of your hands, which also increases energy and circulation in the area. The ciliary muscles, retina, and optic nerves all become more relaxed in the dark. Thus, palming is important for relaxing the eyes and improving eyesight.

The Bates Method’s most significant and advantageous relaxation technique. The six muscles that surround each eye are relaxed by the warmth of your hands, which also increases energy and circulation in the area. The ciliary muscles, retina, and optic nerves all become more relaxed in the dark. Thus, palming is important for relaxing the eyes and improving eyesight. Procedure: Rub your palms together, cup your eyes, and then release your palms gently.

Additionally, good eating is necessary alongside yoga. Your eyesight can be improved by making several healthy lifestyle choices. Among them is a healthy diet, which involves the regular intake of foods rich in vitamins A and C.