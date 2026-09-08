Training in the heat: A fitness expert’s guide to exercising safely in India’s tropical climate

Stay safe while exercising in India’s heat with essential tips on hydration, workout adjustments, and smart training strategies during summer.

With Northern and Central India reeling from a heatwave, exercising in the extreme weather may not be comfortable. Still, it may also put your health at risk. The scorching summer sun and humidity affect the body’s temperature, making you feel exhausted. If proper precautions are not taken, it can lead to severe dehydration and increase the risk of heatstroke.

Why does your body heat up during exercise?

It’s crucial to understand how the body responds to extreme heat during exercise and how to meet its needs. Exercising in hot weather doubles the body’s workload, raising its temperature and affecting internal temperature regulation. As you train, the muscles contract and generate heat. The body tries to cool itself down naturally by sweating and diverting blood to the skin to help heat escape. But because oxygen is used to cool the body’s skin, the muscles start craving more oxygen.

What are the four signs your heart is quietly failing?

The body struggles to deliver enough oxygen to the muscles, resulting in fatigue, and it also puts extra strain on the heart, which pumps faster to move more blood. Lack of oxygen can make you feel weak and dizzy, and in severe cases, it can make you faint or lose consciousness for a short while. Training under high temperatures also causes the body to lose electrolytes and fluids. This can lead to dehydration, fatigue, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke.

What are the best ways to prevent heat exhaustion while exercising?

However, that does not mean you can’t train in summer. The solution is to adapt your training to minimize the adverse effects of summer. Here are certain ways you can stay fit even when the temperature outside continues to soar.

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Exercise smartly: The most impactful change you can make is adjusting your training time to avoid the peak summer heat. Avoid exercising between 12 and 3 pm when temperatures are typically at their highest. Exercise early in the morning to reduce heat exposure. Opt for indoor exercises: A morning yoga session can improve flexibility and mobility while reducing exposure to heat. Choose indoor workouts such as Pilates, aerobics, or circuit training. Athletes can practice in covered or indoor stadiums that offer a temperature-controlled environment, reducing heat exposure. Opt for water workouts: Water-based exercises are a great way to beat the heat during peak summer. Indoor swimming, water aerobics, and water walking can improve muscular strength and endurance while also cooling the body. Adjust intensity: Reduce your workout intensity and avoid HIIT activities, as they can cause heavy sweating and deplete electrolytes. This also helps lower strain on both the heart and the muscles. Drink adequate water: Drink water before, during, and after sessions, and even before you feel thirsty. Do not rely solely on water for hydration; it is equally important to take electrolytes to effectively combat dehydration. Coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk, and sports drinks can help restore fluids and minerals. Include hydrating foods: To help the body adapt to the demands of hot weather, add hydrating fruits and vegetables to your diet. Foods high in water content include grapes, cucumbers, watermelons, water chestnuts, muskmelons, mangoes, and phalsa. Additionally, including fresh juices like sugarcane and bael may help cool the body naturally. Wear appropriate clothing: Breathable, light fabrics help cool the body. Ice collars, iced vests, and wet towels can lower body temperature. Those practicing outdoors should wear light-coloured fabrics that can help regulate body temperature. Try wearing full-sleeved clothing as it offers better protection against direct sunlight.

To train safely in the tropical Indian climate, stay well hydrated before, during, and after workouts, replace lost electrolytes, wear breathable fabrics, and avoid training outdoors in the peak afternoon sun. Stay active and beat the summer heat with these simple ways to stay fit and cool.