Search HealthShots…
Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Weight Loss

Why do diets fail? Gastroenterologist explains hidden factors damaging your weight loss journey

Struggling with weight loss? Diets often fail, but effective medical treatments and lifestyle changes can help you achieve lasting results.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 4 Jul 2026, 10:00 am IST
Inputs from
Dr Lokesh L. V.
Gastroenterologist
What are your options when diets stop working? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

For many people struggling with obesity, the most exhausting part is not losing weight, but repeatedly trying to lose it. A new diet plan, stricter calorie limits, intense workout schedules, and cutting out favourite foods often become part of a familiar cycle. While some individuals may initially see results, many eventually hit a plateau or regain the weight they worked hard to lose.

“Weight loss is not always a matter of discipline. The body responds to prolonged calorie restriction in ways that can make sustained results increasingly difficult to achieve. Metabolism may slow to conserve energy, hunger hormones may rise, and cravings may become harder to control. Over time, the body may begin to resist further weight loss, leading many to feel frustrated and defeated,” Gastroenterologist Dr Lokesh L. V. at SPARSH Hospital tells Health Shots.

Can PMOS make it hard to lose weight?

Underlying medical conditions can make this even more challenging. In women, especially, hormonal disorders such as hypothyroidism and Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), insulin resistance, poor sleep, chronic stress, and certain medications can all influence how the body stores fat and regulates appetite. In many cases, individuals may be following the right habits but still struggle because the underlying issue remains unaddressed. This is why obesity treatment has evolved beyond conventional dieting.

What to do when your diet stops working? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

What lifestyle changes can help prevent obesity?

Lifestyle changes remain the first line of treatment. Still, medical interventions are increasingly being considered for individuals who do not achieve sustainable results with traditional methods alone. These interventions are especially important in addressing the complex factors contributing to obesity and achieving lasting weight management.

  1. One such option is Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG). This minimally invasive procedure reduces stomach volume using an endoscope inserted through the mouth. By helping patients feel full faster, ESG can support long-term weight loss when combined with dietary and lifestyle changes.
  2. Another option is the Intragastric Balloon, in which a temporary balloon is placed in the stomach to promote portion control and help individuals build healthier eating habits. This approach is often effective for those looking for less invasive alternatives to surgical procedures.
  3. For patients who have previously undergone gastric bypass surgery and are experiencing weight regain, Transoral Outlet Reduction (TORe) offers another alternative. This procedure helps reduce the size of the gastric outlet and pouch opening, improving satiety after meals.

The larger message is clear: when diets stop working, repeating the same strategy may not always be the answer. Sometimes, the more effective approach lies in understanding why weight loss has become difficult and in exploring treatments better aligned with how the body works to create sustainable change. With a comprehensive understanding of these factors, individuals can find lasting solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

Related Stories

View all

5 low-impact exercises to lose weight without stressing your joints

Weight Loss

7 gut-friendly breakfasts to start your day right

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

View all

World Stroke Day: 6 yoga poses to reduce the risk of stroke

5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

7 high-sugar foods you should avoid with diabetes

High cholesterol: 7 mistakes people make after diagnosis

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES