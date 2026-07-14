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Trataka meditation: How does candle gazing benefit focus and vitality?

Tratak meditation improves focus and vitality through candle gazing. Learn its benefits for all ages and enhance your mental awareness.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Updated On: 14 Jul 2026, 07:46 pm IST
Inputs from
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar
Fitness
Tratak meditation: How does this ancient yogic technique benefit focus and vitality? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

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Greater attention is being given to traditional yogic practices that nurture physical, mental, and emotional well-being. One such ancient practice is Tratak Meditation, a potent tradition of Himalayan Yoga and Siddha Sciences that continues to offer many benefits in our contemporary lives. There’s constant information, long screen time and lots of distractions. It is more critical than ever to remain focused, mentally clear and aware. Tratak Meditation is a gentle yet powerful practice that helps to develop these attributes and promote overall wellness.

What is Tratak meditation?

The yogic concentration technique of tratak is the steady looking at of a fixed point, generally the flame of a lamp. The eyes keep their gaze steady, the mind slowly becomes still. It is easy to use and can be done by people of varying ages and backgrounds. Although so simple, Tratak offers profound benefits that extend beyond mere eye focus. It fosters a more intimate relationship among the eyes, the mind, and awareness.

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, “one of the most valuable outcomes of the practice is the development of awareness and the ability to consciously direct one’s attention. In a world where distractions constantly compete for the mind, the capacity to choose where to place attention becomes a powerful skill.”

Can you see what you can see?

How to improve eye vision through yoga? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

The eyes are an important symbol in people’s lives. The modern lifestyle demands continuous visual attention due to long periods of reading and digital work, as well as time spent on screens. Ancient yogic traditions recognised the close connection among the eyes, concentration, and mental stability.

Regular practice of Tratak helps cultivate gaze stability and keep the mind focused and present. People tend to be more aware in day-to-day life as their awareness increases. Improved concentration can positively impact learning, productivity, decision-making, and quality of life.

The world of Tratak and healthy ageing

Being physically fit is only one aspect of healthy ageing. It also includes sustaining mental alertness, concentration, mindfulness and mental activity throughout life. Tratak is highly considered in Yogic teachings as an exercise that helps to develop such attributes. It is useful for keeping the mind active and in touch with things by bringing attention and mindful observation into a disciplined state.

Tratak can help children focus and learn attentively. It is a great help to professionals with packed schedules to focus on their work. For older adults, it offers a simple exercise to help them remain aware, stable and engaged in their thinking. It is easy to do and therefore accessible to people who want to remain vibrant and mentally sharp throughout their senior years.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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