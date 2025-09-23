7 must-try triceps exercises for beginners to build bigger, stronger arms

Want bigger arms? Focus on your triceps exercises! Training them not only adds thickness and shape but also boosts strength.

Ever wondered why your arms do not look as big as you would like, even after countless bicep curls? The answer lies in your triceps. Making up nearly two-thirds of your upper arm, they are the true powerhouse behind size, strength, and definition. Strong triceps do not just fill out your sleeves, they improve push-ups, bench presses, and overhead lifts by giving you the pressing power your body relies on. And the best part is that training them does not have to be complicated. With a few simple, beginner-friendly triceps exercises, you can target all three heads of the muscle and see results faster.

Why are triceps important for arm growth?

Your triceps are the real powerhouse when it comes to building bigger, stronger arms. While biceps often get more attention, it is actually the triceps that make up nearly two-thirds of your upper arm size. Training them not only gives you bigger arms but also boosts strength, making everyday moves like pushing, lifting, or even holding weight overhead feel smoother and stronger. If arm growth is your goal, skipping triceps work is a big mistake.

These muscles are made up of three parts, the long, lateral, and medial heads, each playing a role in thickness, shape, and definition. Strong triceps also enhance your bench press, push-ups, and overhead lifts, giving you strength. In short, bigger arms start with stronger triceps.

Triceps exercises for beginners

Here are 7 must-try moves that experts recommend for beginners who want bigger, stronger arms:

1. Dumbbell triceps extension

This exercise isolates the triceps, giving maximum tension and growth to all three heads. It helps develop stronger, fuller arms while improving pressing movements. Here’s how to do it:

Hold a dumbbell with both hands and lift it overhead.

Keep elbows tucked close and pointed up.

Lower the weight behind your head slowly.

Push back up until arms are straight.

2. Triceps dips (floor or bench)

Dips use your own bodyweight to overload the triceps, building strength and muscle endurance. They also support better shoulder and chest stability during pushing exercises. Here’s how to do it:

Sit on a bench or floor, hands just behind you.

Extend legs forward and lift hips slightly.

Bend your elbows to lower your body.

Push back up to the starting position.

3. Incline dumbbell Tate press

The Tate press targets the triceps with a unique angle that most exercises miss. It improves lockout power, making your bench press and other pressing lifts stronger. Here’s how to do it:

Lie back on an incline bench holding dumbbells above your chest.

Turn palms in, elbows flared out slightly.

Bend your elbows and lower weights toward your chest.

Extend arms back up fully.

4. EZ-barbell incline triceps extension

This move challenges stability while working the triceps through a deep stretch. It promotes muscle growth, better elbow strength, and balanced arm development. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on an incline bench holding an EZ bar overhead.

Keep elbows tight and steady.

Slowly lower the bar toward your forehead.

Extend arms back up smoothly.

5. Close-grip push-up

By keeping hands close, this push-up shifts focus directly onto the triceps. It is great for building strength, toning the arms, and can be done anywhere without equipment. Here’s how to do it:

Get into push-up position with hands close together under chest.

Keep body straight, core tight.

Lower chest toward the floor, elbows tucked.

Push back up to the starting position.

6. Overhead dumbbell extension (single or double arm)

Overhead extensions stretch the long head of the triceps deeply, promoting size and definition. They also improve arm strength needed for pressing and overhead lifts. Here’s how to do it:

Hold one or two dumbbells overhead.

Keep elbows close and pointed upward.

Lower your weight slowly behind your head.

Extend arms back up fully.

7. Farmer’s walk

Though indirect, farmers’ walks build arm strength, grip power, and overall endurance. Stronger forearms and triceps help with everyday lifting and athletic performance. Here’s how to do it: