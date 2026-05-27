5 healthy and gut-friendly snacks to swap for your tea-time ritual

Enjoy these 5 tasty snacks that are good for your gut and great with your evening chai, helping you stay healthy without giving up tradition.

Tea time is one of India’s most beloved and deeply ingrained daily rituals. Across generations and geographies, the evening chai is a pause from the day, a moment of warmth, and an occasion to reach for something fried, oily, or heavily processed. From chakli and bhujia to cream biscuits and namkeen, the snacks that accompany chai are rarely doing our gut any favours. But you do not have to give up the ritual. You need to rethink the plate’s companion.

5 healthy snacks for tea time

“The 4 pm chai break is the most emotionally charged eating moment in an Indian household. It is tied to comfort, to habit, to memory, which is exactly why what you eat in that window matters more than people realise. Your gut is not on a break just because you are,” Nutritionist Dr Irfan Shaikh tells Health Shots.

Here are five snacks that are not only delicious alongside a cup of chai but are genuinely good for your gut:

Roasted makhana (fox nuts)

Makhana has been a teatime staple in Bihar and Bengal for generations, and the rest of the country is catching up for good reason. “It sits easily on the stomach, doesn’t leave you sluggish, and a small bowl clocks in at about 100 calories”, says Dr Shaikh. Not bad for something that actually feels indulgent. Millet biscuits The problem with the average cream biscuit isn’t just the sugar, it is how quickly it disappears from your system, leaving you reaching for another. Millet biscuits do the opposite. They digest slowly, your gut bacteria get something useful out of them, and you are not raiding the kitchen an hour later. Beetroot chips (baked, not fried) Baked beetroot chips are one of those things that sound very wellness-Instagram until you actually try them and realise they are genuinely good. Beetroot contains prebiotic fibre that feeds the good bacteria in your gut, and baking keeps most of it intact, unlike deep-frying. Roasted chana with herbs “About 7 grams of protein in a 30-gram serving, which is respectable for a snack you can keep in a jar on your desk”, says Dr Shaikh. More importantly, chana contains resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that your body does not fully digest, instead passing it to your gut bacteria as fuel. Til laddoo Made with sesame and jaggery, a til laddoo is about as traditional as it gets. Sesame supports gut flora, and jaggery, in small amounts, is genuinely easier on your digestive system than refined sugar. One laddoo with chai is not a compromise. It is just a smarter version of what your grandmother was already doing.

The evening chai slot is where habits are hardest to break, which is exactly why it is also where the biggest health gains can be made with the smallest changes. Making the swap does not require giving up taste or tradition. It requires only knowing which snacks work for your body and which quietly work against it.

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“What you reach for at 4 pm every day is not a trivial choice. It is a pattern, and patterns are what your long-term health is built on. Swap the maida biscuit for a millet one. Reach for makhana instead of namkeen. These are not sacrifices, they are upgrades,” says Dr Shaikh.