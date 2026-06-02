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How exercise impacts an overactive thyroid

Regular exercise can improve thyroid health, boost metabolism, and help balance hormones. Even walking and yoga can help to calm an overactive thyroid, says an expert.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Updated On: 2 Jun 2026, 06:23 pm IST
Inputs from
Aman Puri
Fitness
Exercise and thyroid health: How the right movement protocol can support hormonal balance. Image Courtesy: Adobe StockImage courtesy: Adobe Stock

Your thyroid gland produces hormones called triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These hormones control your metabolism, which affects how your body uses calories. They also play a role in many bodily functions, such as your heart rate. When someone has hyperthyroidism, it can cause changes in the heart and lead to irregular heartbeats, making exercise harder. In severe cases of hyperthyroidism, the heart may struggle to pump enough blood during intense physical activity.

How does exercise affect thyroid hormones?

“Physical exercise can potentially improve thyroid hormone levels, boost metabolism and lower stress hormones (cortisol),” Fitness Expert Aman Puri tells Health Shots. There are several ways in which exercise supports thyroid and hormonal balance:

  1. Boosts metabolism

Physical activity is often linked with improved metabolism and circulation. This can help overcome fatigue and improve the slow metabolic rate associated with hypothyroidism.

2. Supports the endocrine system

Regular exercise, such as walking, yoga, and strength training, can help regulate hormones like estrogen and progesterone. Exercise also lowers cortisol levels, a stress hormone that can negatively affect thyroid function.

3. Enhances insulin sensitivity

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels may also elevate cortisol, triggering metabolic stress. Exercising enhances glucose utilisation, balances insulin levels, and lowers metabolic stress.

4. Supports energy levels

Exercise improves the utilisation of glucose, which provides the body with energy. It also improves circulation and nutrient transport to cells, supporting cellular energy production.

5. Improves mood

Exercise helps stimulate endorphins and neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which lower stress levels and reduce anxiety and depression, commonly associated with thyroid imbalance.

Which exercises are best for the thyroid?

Here are some simple exercises that can help balance hormones:

  1. Walking
    Low-intensity walking may be one of the easiest and most effective exercises to boost the body’s metabolism. This low-impact exercise can benefit people of all ages, from adolescents to older adults.

  2. Strength training

    Lifting light weights helps strengthen muscles, regain lost muscle mass, and rebuild strength and stamina. Regular strength training can regulate metabolism and improve insulin sensitivity. Exercises such as Pilates, squats, rows, and presses can improve strength without cardiovascular strain.

  3. Yoga or deep-breathing exercises

    Yoga is a holistic approach to supporting thyroid health by reducing stress levels. It involves slow, controlled movements that help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, thereby lowering cortisol levels. Certain poses, such as Setu Bandhasana, Sarvangasana, Bhujangasana, Chakrasana, and Ushtrasana, can help stimulate the adrenal and pituitary glands, thereby promoting hormonal regulation.

  4. Cardio exercises
    Low or moderate-impact exercises like cycling, swimming, and jogging improve the body’s metabolic rate and support heart health.

“Regular physical activity can help the body work better. But it is important to understand that intense or prolonged duration of training for those already dealing with thyroid problems may lead to the development of fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and inflammation. A balanced routine combining a healthy diet and light exercise can support thyroid and endocrine system health,” says the expert.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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