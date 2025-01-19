Strengthen your triceps with French press exercise

Wondering which exercise will make your triceps stronger? Grab dumbbells, barbell or EZ curl bar and do the French press exercise to activates your triceps.

From pushing a heavy door to lifting objects, you use one of the major muscle groups of your arms. Strong triceps are required to perform several household chores. To strengthen these muscles, you need to focus on the right exercises. Moves like triceps dips, and diamond push-ups can help to strengthen this part of your arms. You can also do the French press exercise with the help of gym equipment like dumbbells, barbell or EZ curl bar. All you have to do is stand or sit inclined and extend the equipment overhead.

What is the French press exercise?

The French press exercise is a great workout meant to isolate, strengthen and tone the triceps. “It is performed in a controlled manner with the help of a dumbbell, barbell or EZ curl bar,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai. This exercise is the extension of arms overhead and lowering the weight back behind the head before pushing it back up to the starting position. You don’t have to be an experienced weightlifter to do this exercise. Even beginners can perform the French press exercise but with caution.

Muscles worked during the French press exercise

Triceps brachii : The main muscle used in the French press is the triceps brachii. It is the largest arm muscle mostly responsible for elbow extension, as per research published in Frontiers In Physiology in 2020.

: The main muscle used in the French press is the triceps brachii. It is the largest arm muscle mostly responsible for elbow extension, as per research published in Frontiers In Physiology in 2020. Shoulders : The deltoids act as stabilisers in the overhead position while doing the French press exercise.

: The deltoids act as stabilisers in the overhead position while doing the French press exercise. Upper chest : It is not a major muscle used in this exercise, but it does help in stabilising the weight.

: It is not a major muscle used in this exercise, but it does help in stabilising the weight. Core muscles: The core works hard to stabilise the body, especially while using heavier weights.

What are the benefits of the French press exercise?

Strengthens triceps : Th is type of exercise works well on triceps isolation. “It can increase the muscle mass and strength of the upper arm,” says the expert. This may, in turn, help in enhanced performance in movements such as bench press or push-ups.

: Th is type of exercise works well on triceps isolation. “It can increase the muscle mass and strength of the upper arm,” says the expert. This may, in turn, help in enhanced performance in movements such as bench press or push-ups. Tones arms : Regularly performing the French press exercise can define the triceps and make arms more toned and aesthetically appealing.

: Regularly performing the French press exercise can define the triceps and make arms more toned and aesthetically appealing. Improves posture : Involving the triceps and shoulders in this kind of exercise can improve shoulder stability and upper body strength, which helps improve posture . Good posture is important as it can reduce stress on different muscles, which can reduce your risk of getting injured, as per research published in Manual Therapy in 2008.

: Involving the triceps and shoulders in this kind of exercise can improve shoulder stability and upper body strength, which helps improve posture Promotes joint stability: “Strengthening the muscles around the elbow and shoulder can improve joint stability,” says the expert. This is helpful for everyday movements and other strength training exercises.

What is the difference between the French press exercise and skull crusher?

Although similar in movement and targeting the triceps, French press exercise and skull crusher have fundamental differences:

Arm positioning : Your arms are overhead in the French press exercise, whereas your arms are extended forward, parallel to the floor, in a skull crusher.

: Your arms are overhead in the French press exercise, whereas your arms are extended forward, parallel to the floor, in a skull crusher. Grip style : A French press can be performed with a barbell, dumbbells, or an EZ curl bar, but most often, a skull crusher is performed with an EZ curl bar.

: A French press can be performed with a barbell, dumbbells, or an EZ curl bar, but most often, a skull crusher is performed with an EZ curl bar. Elbow alignment: The angle for French press is slightly more vertical compared to that used in skull crushers. This means that the angle will isolate the triceps slightly differently.

How to do the French press exercise?

1. Sit inclined or stand upright with a dumbbell or barbell in both your hands.

2. Hold the weight with both hands overhead, arms fully extended, and elbows close to your head.

3. Slowly lower the weight behind your head, keeping your elbows stationary and close to your ears, but avoid overstretching.

4. Press the weight back to the starting position by extending your arms and contracting your triceps.

5. Breathe in while lowering the weight, and breathe out while pushing it back up.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing the French press exercise

Flaring elbows : Do not let your elbows flare out to the sides. “Instead, keep them tucked in to target the triceps,” says Dr Ashai.

: Do not let your elbows flare out to the sides. “Instead, keep them tucked in to target the triceps,” says Dr Ashai. Jerky movements : Use slow, controlled movements to maximise muscle engagement and reduce the risk of injury. A 2011 study, published in The Journal Of Physiology, showed that slowly raising and lowering weights may be better to build muscles.

: Use slow, controlled movements to maximise muscle engagement and reduce the risk of injury. A 2011 study, published in The Journal Of Physiology, showed that slowly raising and lowering weights may be better to build muscles. Too much weight: “Excessive weight can affect your form and strain your elbows or shoulders,” says the expert. As a beginner, use around 4.5 to 5 kg weight.

Overstretching: Avoid going too behind the head with the weight because this will unnecessarily strain the shoulder joints.

Are there any side effects of doing the French press exercise?

Joint strain : Overdoing this exercise can lead to elbow or shoulder strain, especially if performed with improper form or excessive weight.

: Overdoing this exercise can lead to elbow or shoulder strain, especially if performed with improper form or excessive weight. Shoulder discomfort: This exercise can cause discomfort in the shoulders. So, people with a history of shoulder injuries should avoid this exercise or perform it with lighter weights. Also, do it with the help of a fitness trainer.

The French press exercise is one of the best ways to target your triceps and improve your overall upper body strength. By following proper technique and avoiding common mistakes, you can enjoy the benefits of this exercise.