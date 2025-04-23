Priyanka Chopra’s trick to striking eyes: 7 under eye patches that work

Get a red-carpet-ready look like Priyanka Chopra by using these under eye patches. Explore the top picks now.

Graceful, glowing, and effortlessly glamorous—Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of modern elegance. But behind those sparkling eyes lies a beauty ritual rooted in care, not just cosmetics. For someone who juggles global travels, red carpets, and demanding shoots, under eye patches have become her secret weapon. These soothing wonders help depuff, hydrate, and revive tired eyes in minutes, restoring that signature sparkle she is known for. With ingredients that calm, brighten, and protect, the best under eye patches are more than a trend. If you are longing for that fresh, wide-awake look like Priyanka, try these handpicked options.

Priyanka Chopra swears by under eye patches and how they can benefit you

Despite her hectic schedule and constant travel, Priyanka Chopra’s eyes always look fresh and radiant, and she swears by under eye patches to keep them looking that way. Whether it is for reducing puffiness after long flights or tackling dark circles, these skincare saviors have become a vital part of her beauty routine.

Under eye patches, with their cooling and hydrating effects, offer a quick fix for tired eyes. Here are some of their benefits:

1. Instant hydration: Packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, undereye patches offer an instant moisture boost, leaving the skin around your eyes plump, refreshed, and glowing.

2. Reduce puffiness: The cooling effect of the best undereye patches for dark circles helps reduce swelling, giving you a more rested and awake appearance.

3. Reduce dark circles: With ingredients like caffeine and peptides, the right under eye patches for dark circles help brighten the under eye area and diminish the appearance of dark circles over time.

4. Soothing and anti-inflammatory: Many under eye patches are infused with calming ingredients that soothe the delicate skin, reducing irritation and inflammation.

5. Improves skin elasticity: Regular use of the best undereye patches can make the under eye area appear firmer and more youthful. They can improve skin hydration levels and elasticity, as per the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

For a quick, effective boost, undereye patches are Priyanka Chopra’s go-to for keeping her eyes looking as vibrant as ever.

How to use under eye patches?

1. Start with a clean face. Remove all makeup and impurities.

2. Then, place the patches under your eyes and align them with the natural contour—the wider part on the outer corner.

3. Leave the patches on for 10-20 minutes. Allow them to hydrate and de-puff.

4. After that, carefully peel off the undereye patches after the recommended time.

5. Tap the leftover serum into your skin to enhance absorption.

6. Follow up with your regular skincare like moisturiser or eye cream, for lasting hydration.

7 under eye patches that you can try

To keep your under eye healthy like Priyanka Chopra, add some nice undereye patches to your skincare routine. Here are a few options for you:

1. MIZON SNAIL INTENSIVE GOLD EYE GEL PATCH

Mizon’s Snail Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch blends 24K gold, snail mucin, and peptides to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. This hydrogel under eye patch delivers hydration and skin regeneration, offering a dual effect for smooth, glowing eyes.

B07KGMWBHM

Reasons to buy:

Rich in collagen, snail mucin, and gold

It hydrates and firms the under eye area.

Reason to avoid:

A slippery formula may require multiple adjustments to stay in place.

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the hydrating and firming effects of these under eye patches, but some found it a bit tricky to apply.

2. Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti-Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch

Enriched with aloe vera, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, the Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti-Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch helps soothe puffiness, hydrate, and heal dry skin. It also combats fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the under eye area relaxed and revitalised.

B09JSD3591

Reasons to buy:

Aloe vera and collagen hydrate and reduce puffiness

It offers quick relief to tired eyes.

Reason to avoid:

Some users report skin irritation and burning sensations.

Customers’ reactions: Customers appreciated the cooling effect of these under eye patches but had mixed opinions on their value for money.

3. mCaffeine Coffee Hydrogel Under Eye Patches

Infused with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, these undereye patches reduce dark circles and puffiness while locking in moisture. The biodegradable hydrogel provides intense hydration, soothing the skin and leaving the eye area refreshed.

B0BJF757CK

Reasons to buy:

Combines caffeine and hyaluronic acid

It offers a visible reduction in puffiness and dark circles

Reason to avoid:

Some users report skin irritation, and the dark circle reduction results are inconsistent.

Customers’ reactions: Customers enjoyed the refreshing sensation of these under eye patches but reported mixed results for dark circle reduction.

4. Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Hydrogel Under Eye Patches

Dot & Key’s cooling hydrogel undereye patches are packed with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. They hydrate, reduce puffiness, and help diminish dark circles, leaving the under eye area refreshed and glowing.

B0C5HPRVP7

Reasons to buy:

Provides quick relief for tired eyes

Gives an instant cooling effect and great hydration

Reason to avoid:

Some customers feel these undereye patches don’t reduce dark circles as expected.

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the refreshing and cooling effect of these under eye patches but found dark circle reduction results to be average.

5. Patchology Under Eye Gel Patches

Infused with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and peptides, Patchology’s under eye gel patches target puffiness and dark circles. This soothing treatment enhances skin elasticity, hydrates, and brightens the under eye area, leaving you with a revitalised look.

B01IEXB0D0

Reasons to buy:

Combines caffeine and peptides

It works wonders for puffiness and skin brightness

Reason to avoid:

Some customers feel that the results don’t last long enough.

Customers’ reactions: Customers raved about the refreshing feeling and immediate improvement in puffiness, calling it a must-try for tired eyes.

6. Snail Mucin Under Eye Serum Patches

These Korean undereye patches combine snail mucin, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and reduce puffiness and dark circles. Ideal for restoring under eye skin, these patches provide a cooling effect and promote skin rejuvenation.

B0DTJ3MJ4B

Reasons to buy:

Snail mucin hydrates deeply

It helps to brighten the under eye area

Reason to avoid:

A few customers experienced irritation due to the snail mucin content.

Customers’ reactions: Customers found these under eye patches effective for reducing puffiness and dark circles. Many appreciated its hydrating effect.

7. Mamaearth Under Eye Patches with Green Tea & Collagen

Mamaearth’s hydrogel under eye patches contain green tea and collagen. They instantly reduce puffiness, boost hydration, and soothe tired eyes. These patches are toxin-free, dermatologically tested, and safe for all skin types.

B0BGC64DR4

Reasons to buy:

Perfect for on-the-go hydration

These patches refresh and rejuvenate with natural ingredients

Reason to avoid:

Some customers feel the patches don’t effectively reduce puffiness.

Customers’ reactions: Customers enjoyed the cooling sensation and hydration of these under eye patches, but some saw limited results for puffiness reduction.

Depuff your under eye area and get rid of dark circles by using the best under eye patches, just like Priyanka Chopra!

