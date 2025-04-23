Priyanka Chopra’s trick to striking eyes: 7 under eye patches that work

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Graceful, glowing, and effortlessly glamorous—Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of modern elegance. But behind those sparkling eyes lies a beauty ritual rooted in care, not just cosmetics. For someone who juggles global travels, red carpets, and demanding shoots, under eye patches have become her secret weapon. These soothing wonders help depuff, hydrate, and revive tired eyes in minutes, restoring that signature sparkle she is known for. With ingredients that calm, brighten, and protect, the best under eye patches are more than a trend. If you are longing for that fresh, wide-awake look like Priyanka, try these handpicked options.
Despite her hectic schedule and constant travel, Priyanka Chopra’s eyes always look fresh and radiant, and she swears by under eye patches to keep them looking that way. Whether it is for reducing puffiness after long flights or tackling dark circles, these skincare saviors have become a vital part of her beauty routine.
Under eye patches, with their cooling and hydrating effects, offer a quick fix for tired eyes. Here are some of their benefits:
1. Instant hydration: Packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, undereye patches offer an instant moisture boost, leaving the skin around your eyes plump, refreshed, and glowing.
2. Reduce puffiness: The cooling effect of the best undereye patches for dark circles helps reduce swelling, giving you a more rested and awake appearance.
3. Reduce dark circles: With ingredients like caffeine and peptides, the right under eye patches for dark circles help brighten the under eye area and diminish the appearance of dark circles over time.
4. Soothing and anti-inflammatory: Many under eye patches are infused with calming ingredients that soothe the delicate skin, reducing irritation and inflammation.
5. Improves skin elasticity: Regular use of the best undereye patches can make the under eye area appear firmer and more youthful. They can improve skin hydration levels and elasticity, as per the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
For a quick, effective boost, undereye patches are Priyanka Chopra’s go-to for keeping her eyes looking as vibrant as ever.
1. Start with a clean face. Remove all makeup and impurities.
2. Then, place the patches under your eyes and align them with the natural contour—the wider part on the outer corner.
3. Leave the patches on for 10-20 minutes. Allow them to hydrate and de-puff.
4. After that, carefully peel off the undereye patches after the recommended time.
5. Tap the leftover serum into your skin to enhance absorption.
6. Follow up with your regular skincare like moisturiser or eye cream, for lasting hydration.
Also Read: How to pick the right under eye gel to tackle dark circles and puffiness
To keep your under eye healthy like Priyanka Chopra, add some nice undereye patches to your skincare routine. Here are a few options for you:
Mizon’s Snail Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch blends 24K gold, snail mucin, and peptides to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. This hydrogel under eye patch delivers hydration and skin regeneration, offering a dual effect for smooth, glowing eyes.
B07KGMWBHM
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the hydrating and firming effects of these under eye patches, but some found it a bit tricky to apply.
Enriched with aloe vera, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, the Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti-Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch helps soothe puffiness, hydrate, and heal dry skin. It also combats fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the under eye area relaxed and revitalised.
B09JSD3591
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers appreciated the cooling effect of these under eye patches but had mixed opinions on their value for money.
Also Read: 6 best under eye creams for sensitive skin to reduce dark circles and puffiness
Infused with caffeine and hyaluronic acid, these undereye patches reduce dark circles and puffiness while locking in moisture. The biodegradable hydrogel provides intense hydration, soothing the skin and leaving the eye area refreshed.
B0BJF757CK
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers enjoyed the refreshing sensation of these under eye patches but reported mixed results for dark circle reduction.
Dot & Key’s cooling hydrogel undereye patches are packed with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. They hydrate, reduce puffiness, and help diminish dark circles, leaving the under eye area refreshed and glowing.
B0C5HPRVP7
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the refreshing and cooling effect of these under eye patches but found dark circle reduction results to be average.
Infused with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and peptides, Patchology’s under eye gel patches target puffiness and dark circles. This soothing treatment enhances skin elasticity, hydrates, and brightens the under eye area, leaving you with a revitalised look.
B01IEXB0D0
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers raved about the refreshing feeling and immediate improvement in puffiness, calling it a must-try for tired eyes.
These Korean undereye patches combine snail mucin, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and reduce puffiness and dark circles. Ideal for restoring under eye skin, these patches provide a cooling effect and promote skin rejuvenation.
B0DTJ3MJ4B
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers found these under eye patches effective for reducing puffiness and dark circles. Many appreciated its hydrating effect.
Also Read: Best under eye serums for dark circles: 5 top choices
Mamaearth’s hydrogel under eye patches contain green tea and collagen. They instantly reduce puffiness, boost hydration, and soothe tired eyes. These patches are toxin-free, dermatologically tested, and safe for all skin types.
B0BGC64DR4
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers enjoyed the cooling sensation and hydration of these under eye patches, but some saw limited results for puffiness reduction.
Depuff your under eye area and get rid of dark circles by using the best under eye patches, just like Priyanka Chopra!
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Special feature
|Skin type
|MIZON SNAIL INTENSIVE GOLD EYE GEL PATCH for Dark Circles, Moisturising Eye Serum Mask, Cooling Hydrogel for Under Eye Bags, Reduces Wrinkle 30 PAIRS (Gold & Snail)
|Anti-wrinkle
|All
|Swiss Beauty Hydra Anti Wrinkle Eye Serum Patch| Treats Dark Circles, Fine Lines And Wrinkles | Enriched With Collagen And Aloe Vera Extract | Shade -Gold, 60 Pcs
|Cruelty-free
|All
|mCaffeine Coffee Hydrogel Under Eye Patches For Dark Circles & Puffiness Reduction | Eye Care Routine | Eye Patch with Caffeine & Hyaluronic Acid | Moisture-Lock Technique For 2X Hydration - 30 Pairs for both Women and Men | 90G
|Moisture-lock technique
|All
|Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Hydrogel Under Eye Patches for Dark Circles & Puffiness Reduction | With Hyaluronic & Niacinamide | Eye Patches | Instantly Hydrates, Cools & De-Puffs | 60 Patches
|Easy-to-apply
|All
|Patchology Under Eye Gel Patches – Natural Eye Masks for Puffy Eyes, Dark Circles & Eye Bags, Soothing Skincare Treatment for All Skin Types, Beauty & Personal Care Essentials (5 Pairs)
|Hydrating
|All
|SeoulSkin Snail Mucin Under Eye Serum Patches (32 Pcs) – Korean Eye Patches for Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Hydrates & Repairs with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid – Paraben-Free, Sulphate-Free, Cruelty-Free
|Paraben-free
|All
|Mamaearth Under Eye Patches with Green Tea & Collagen for Puffy Eyes, Hydrogel under eye patches with instant cooling serum - 30 Pairs (60 Pieces)
|Cruelty-free
|All
Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid for dryness, caffeine for puffiness, and niacinamide for dark circles. Always pick a formula suitable for your skin type.
Yes, patches with ingredients like caffeine, peptides, and snail mucin help boost hydration, circulation, and skin repair—visibly reducing dark circles and puffiness over time.
You can use them 2–3 times a week or daily for visible results. Always follow the product's usage instructions and adjust based on your needs.
Avoid patches with strong fragrances, parabens, and alcohol. Opt for dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, and clean formulations labeled safe for sensitive skin.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.