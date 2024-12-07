How to pick the right under eye gel to tackle dark circles and puffiness

Are you struggling with dark circles or puffy or tired eyes? Follow this guide to pick the right under eye gel and tackle these concerns.

Your eyes are the first thing that most people notice in a person. So, pampering them a little extra is necessary. Plus, it helps you slow down the signs of ageing. However, just applying a moisturiser or a night cream is not enough to maintain the delicate skin around the more sensitive eyes. This area is often the first to show signs of ageing, fatigue and stress like dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. Therefore, including an under-eye gel in your routine can be a wise decision. This skincare product is specially formulated to address these concerns by providing targeted nourishment and hydration. But the real problem is to pick the right product that matches your skin type. Don’t worry, follow this expert-backed guide to make the right decision.

What is an under-eye gel?

An under-eye gel is a skincare product that is suitable for the delicate skin around the eyes. It is a lightweight and refreshing gel that can tackle concerns like puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. With their cooling and soothing texture, these products can reduce swelling, refresh tired eyes and improve blood circulation. The presence of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and peptides in these gels may help to hydrate and plump the skin while protecting it from environmental damage and brightening dark circles. A study published in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences states that an under eye derma gel can improve the skin’s suppleness around the eyes.

What are the benefits of under-eye gel?

Under-eye gel can offer a multitude of benefits to the delicate skin around the eyes. They can help to reduce puffiness by improving blood circulation and promoting lymphatic drainage, especially useful after a night’s sleep. With its cooling effect, it may soothe and refresh tired eyes and provide instant relief. Enriched with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, peptides, caffeine, vitamin C and more, they can plump the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and rejuvenate the skin. The World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences states that an under eye derma gel can promote blood flow around the eyes.

Under eye gel – Ingredients to look for?

1. Caffeine: This potent ingredient can reduce puffiness by boosting circulation and constricting blood vessels. The Skin Pharmacology and Physiology states that caffeine can increase the microcirculation of blood in the skin and slow down the process of photo ageing of the skin.

2. Hyaluronic acid: This humectant may hydrate and plump the skin along with reducing the appearance of fine lines. Dermatologic Therapy mentions that hyaluronic acid can boost hydration and reduce wrinkles.

3. Peptides: By stimulating collagen production, peptides can improve skin elasticity and lead to smoother under-eye areas. The International Journal of Molecular Sciences states that using peptide-based skincare products for two weeks can offer significant improvements in skin wrinkles.

4. Vitamin C: This antioxidant can brighten dark circles and even skin tone while protecting against environmental damage. The Indian Dermatology Online Journal states that vitamin C can treat and prevent skin changes associated with photo ageing.

5. Green tea extract: This skincare ingredient may soothe and protect the skin with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The European Journal of Integrative Medicine states that green tea can offer anti-skin ageing benefits.

6. Niacinamide: A night gel with niacinamide can reduce puffiness, calm inflammation and brighten dark circles. Dermatologic Surgery states that regular use of topical niacinamide can improve the appearance of skin wrinkles and elasticity.

What ingredients to avoid when choosing an under eye gel?

When choosing an under-eye gel, it is important to avoid certain ingredients that could irritate or damage the delicate skin around your eyes. Fragrances and artificial dyes are common culprits, as they can cause irritation, redness, or allergic reactions, especially in sensitive skin. Alcohol is another ingredient to avoid, as it can dry and strip the skin of moisture, making fine lines and dryness more noticeable. Parabens and sulfates can also be harsh, potentially causing irritation or disrupting the skin’s natural barrier. Retinol (if used in high concentrations) can be irritating to the under-eye area, especially for sensitive skin. Always opt for products free from these harsh ingredients to ensure a gentle and nourishing experience.

How to choose the right under eye gel for your skin type?

Now that you know which ingredient to choose, you must also know which kind of under eye gel is perfect for your skin type.

1. Best under eye gel for oily skin

People with oily skin should choose a lightweight, oil-free under-eye gel. Look for ingredients like caffeine or witch hazel to reduce puffiness without adding excess oil.

2. Best under eye gel for dry skin

Opt for hydrating gels with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin for dry skin. They can help to lock in moisture and prevent dehydration.

3. Best under eye gel for sensitive skin

For sensitive skin, select gentle, fragrance-free gels with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or cucumber extract. Avoid harsh chemicals to reduce the risk of irritation.

4. Best under eye gel for combination skin

Look for a balanced, non-greasy gel that provides hydration without being too heavy for combination skin. Ingredients like niacinamide or green tea can work best for overall care.

How to apply an under eye gel?

Here is a step-by-step guide to help to use the under eye gel in the most correct manner for effective results:

1. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove impurities, dirt and makeup.

2. Then take a pea-sized amount of the under-eye gel onto your fingertip.

3. Apply it gently under your eyes along the orbital bone. Avoid direct contact with your lashes or eyelids.

4. Let the gel absorb naturally into the skin for a few minutes.

5. For best results, apply it in the morning to reduce puffiness and at night to hydrate and repair.

Add the right under eye gel in your routine and say goodbye to puffiness!

Related FAQs What concerns can under-eye gels tackle? Under-eye gels can target puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and dryness. They may help to reduce swelling, brighten the under-eye area, and improve the overall appearance of tired eyes. What is the ideal time to use under-eye gel? You can use it in the morning and at night. Morning applications can help to reduce puffiness and refresh tired eyes, while nighttime use helps hydrate and repair skin overnight. What is the difference between an under-eye cream and under eye gel? Under-eye creams are typically thicker, more emollient, and designed for hydration and anti-ageing, often targeting dryness and wrinkles. Under-eye gels, on the other hand, have a lighter, cooling texture, focusing on reducing puffiness, and dark circles, and providing refreshment. Can under-eye gel be used with other skincare products? Yes, under-eye gels can be incorporated into your skincare routine. Apply them after cleansing and before moisturisers or serums to ensure optimal absorption and effectiveness without interfering with other products.