Heavy festive makeup can make your skin dull! Dermatologist shares post-Diwali detox tips

Refresh skin after Diwali celebrations with skincare tips, including hydration, exfoliation, and nourishing treatments for a radiant glow.

When the festive season arrives, everything transforms into a bright mix of colours and celebrations. However, the fun can also leave our skin looking dull and tired, especially after late nights and heavy makeup. As we move past Diwali, it’s important to take care of our skin. Here are some simple tips to help refresh your skin after the celebrations.

Hydrate like your skin depends on it

Let’s talk about an important but often ignored part of skincare: hydration. During the busy holiday season, we can easily forget to drink enough water. Staying hydrated is essential because dehydration can make your skin look dull and tired. Try to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water each day.

You can make it more interesting by:

Lemon water: A refreshing blend that aids in A refreshing blend that aids in detoxification

Detox water: "Infuse water with cucumber, mint, or berries for added benefits", Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist at Asian Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Fresh fruit juices: Packed with vitamins, these can boost your skin’s radiance.

Staying hydrated helps your skin recover from makeup, late nights, and greasy foods. It also helps your skin keep its natural glow.

2. Consistent skincare routine

If you haven’t already, it’s a good time to create a skincare routine that your skin will appreciate. Use a daily routine of Cleanser, Toner, and Moisturiser (CTOM) every morning and evening. Here are some simple tips to help you set it up effectively:

Cleansing: Use a gentle yet effective cleanser to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities.

Toning: “Opt for a toner that balances your skin’s pH levels and helps tighten pores”, suggests the doctor.

Moisturising: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen every day, even when you are inside. UV rays can damage skin that is already stressed, so protect it carefully. Choose a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to help prevent early ageing.

Using this routine along with weekly treatments will help your skin heal effectively and reduce signs of fatigue.

3. Exfoliate to refresh

Exfoliation is a great way to refresh your skin after the festivities. It removes dead skin cells, excess oil, and leftover makeup, giving your complexion a new life. It’s best to exfoliate once a week. Here’s how:

Face and body scrubs: Pick a gentle scrub that matches your skin type. Stay away from harsh scrubs that may irritate your skin.

Chemical exfoliants: “Use a gentle AHA or BHA product to help remove dead skin more easily”, suggests the doctor.

This process clears clogged pores, lowers the chances of breakouts, and helps your skin look brighter. It is important to take care of your skin after the festivities.

4. Sheet masks

Sheet masks are a great way to treat your skin at home! These calming masks are ideal for refreshing your skin after Diwali. You can use them up to twice a week, preferably after your nighttime CTOM routine. Here are some benefits:

Hydration boost: Sheet masks contain serums that deeply hydrate and nourish the skin.

Puffiness reduction: Many sheet masks have ingredients like caffeine or plant extracts that help reduce puffiness, especially around the eyes.

5. Nourishing night cream

Never underestimate a good night cream! As you relax after the festive events, your skin needs time to heal and refresh. A quality night cream can greatly help your skin repair overnight. Look for ingredients like:

Vitamin E: Offers antioxidant properties and supports skin repair.

Goji berries: Known for their revitalising benefits, they help restore skin firmness and glow.

Put on a nourishing cream before bed to help your skin look fresh and radiant when you wake up.

6. Eye care is essential

“Late nights with laughter, dancing, and good food can cause dark circles and puffiness around your eyes. This sensitive area needs special care,” says the expert. Here’s what you can do:

Eye creams: Look for products that help reduce dark circles and puffiness. Caffeine can be very effective at lowering tired eyes.

Gentle patting: Always use your ring finger to apply eye cream. Gently tap the cream onto the skin to avoid irritation.

Taking care of your eyes can greatly improve your overall appearance!

7. Don’t skip sunscreen

Even after the celebrations end, sun protection is still important. UV rays can worsen skin problems, cause discolouration, and lead to early signs of ageing. Always wear sunscreen every day, no matter the season. Keep these points in mind:

Broad-spectrum: “Look for a sunscreen that offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays”, says the expert.

SPF 30 or higher: Ensure your sunscreen has a minimum SPF of 30, even if you plan to stay indoors.

8. Prioritise sleep

Let’s discuss sleep and its importance for your skin. Beauty sleep is not just a saying; it is essential for your skin’s healing process. While you sleep, your body repairs skin cells and restores balance. Aim for:

7-8 hours of quality sleep: “Give your skin time to breathe and heal by creating a good sleeping environment”, shares Dr Amit.

Sleep hygiene: Stick to a regular sleep schedule and create a peaceful environment to improve your sleep quality.

When you wake up well-rested, your skin will have a natural glow that no makeup can match.