Heavy festive makeup can make your skin dull! Dermatologist shares post-Diwali detox tips

When the festive season arrives, everything transforms into a bright mix of colours and celebrations. However, the fun can also leave our skin looking dull and tired, especially after late nights and heavy makeup. As we move past Diwali, it’s important to take care of our skin. Here are some simple tips to help refresh your skin after the celebrations.
Let’s talk about an important but often ignored part of skincare: hydration. During the busy holiday season, we can easily forget to drink enough water. Staying hydrated is essential because dehydration can make your skin look dull and tired. Try to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water each day.
You can make it more interesting by:
Staying hydrated helps your skin recover from makeup, late nights, and greasy foods. It also helps your skin keep its natural glow.
If you haven’t already, it’s a good time to create a skincare routine that your skin will appreciate. Use a daily routine of Cleanser, Toner, and Moisturiser (CTOM) every morning and evening. Here are some simple tips to help you set it up effectively:
Using this routine along with weekly treatments will help your skin heal effectively and reduce signs of fatigue.
Exfoliation is a great way to refresh your skin after the festivities. It removes dead skin cells, excess oil, and leftover makeup, giving your complexion a new life. It’s best to exfoliate once a week. Here’s how:
This process clears clogged pores, lowers the chances of breakouts, and helps your skin look brighter. It is important to take care of your skin after the festivities.
Sheet masks are a great way to treat your skin at home! These calming masks are ideal for refreshing your skin after Diwali. You can use them up to twice a week, preferably after your nighttime CTOM routine. Here are some benefits:
Never underestimate a good night cream! As you relax after the festive events, your skin needs time to heal and refresh. A quality night cream can greatly help your skin repair overnight. Look for ingredients like:
Put on a nourishing cream before bed to help your skin look fresh and radiant when you wake up.
“Late nights with laughter, dancing, and good food can cause dark circles and puffiness around your eyes. This sensitive area needs special care,” says the expert. Here’s what you can do:
Taking care of your eyes can greatly improve your overall appearance!
Even after the celebrations end, sun protection is still important. UV rays can worsen skin problems, cause discolouration, and lead to early signs of ageing. Always wear sunscreen every day, no matter the season. Keep these points in mind:
Let’s discuss sleep and its importance for your skin. Beauty sleep is not just a saying; it is essential for your skin’s healing process. While you sleep, your body repairs skin cells and restores balance. Aim for:
When you wake up well-rested, your skin will have a natural glow that no makeup can match.
