8 best sunscreens for face to beat UV damage: Get up to 70% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Keeping your skin protected from the sun isn’t just a summer essential; it is a year-round skincare rule. A good face sunscreen helps guard against harmful UV rays, prevents premature ageing, and supports an even, healthy glow. But with so many formulas out there, including gel, matte, tinted, and mineral, it is important to pick one that suits your skin type and lifestyle. From acne-prone to sensitive skin, this list features high-performance sunscreens that deliver on protection and comfort. These picks combine high SPF protection with skin-friendly ingredients. And here’s the bonus: all of them are available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, running from 12th to 14th July. It is the perfect moment to upgrade your sun care routine.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 70% off on the best sunscreens for face

The best sunscreen for face can decrease your skin’s risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50%, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Here are some of the top options that you can buy at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

1. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

Say goodbye to greasy sunscreens with this ultra-light, fragrance-free gel from The Derma Co. It hydrates deeply while protecting your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays and blue light. Perfect for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, the best sunscreen for oily skin blends in effortlessly without a white cast. The 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E combo also soothes and smoothens skin over time. Grab it at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025!

B0BVWDJTHF

Specifications:

SPF 50 and PA++++

Suitable for oily, dry, acne-prone skin

Non-greasy, fragrance-free

Broad-spectrum and blue light protection

80g

2. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This clinically tested sunscreen offers high UVA and UVB protection by using 4 premium UV filters sourced from Germany and the Netherlands. Packed with Vitamins A, B3, B5, E & F, the best sunscreen for all skin types hydrates, repairs and brightens without any white cast or heavy feel. It is now available at huge discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025!

B0CW5BK193

Specifications:

SPF 50 and PA++++

Lightweight and no residue

With multi-vitamins for skin repair

Clinically tested in the US

30g

3. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel is a multitasking sunscreen that doesn’t just protect but also hydrates, brightens, and shields against pollution and blue light. Powered by papaya and vitamin C, the best sunscreen in India leaves your skin with a natural glow minus any greasiness. Snag it now at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025!

B0BY8THNP2

Specifications:

SPF 50+ and PA++++

Protects from UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution

Hydrating with hyaluronic acid

Fragrance- and toxin-free

80g

4. Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ is a cooling gel cream sunscreen that calms and hydrates skin. It promises to shield your skin from UV, blue light, and infrared rays. Infused with watermelon and hyaluronic acid, it corrects dullness and uneven skin tone while promoting Vitamin D absorption. Get this skin-soothing formula at unbeatable prices on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025!

B0BQN2YWN5

Specifications:

SPF 50+ PA++++

With watermelon and hyaluronic acid

Indoor and outdoor protection

For all skin types

50g

5. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

Formulated for acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin, this gel sunscreen delivers long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores or leaving any white cast. Its lightweight texture absorbs fast and fights photo-ageing, thanks to a combination of powerful UV filters. It is now available at special rates during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

B0C23VM2D6

Specifications:

SPF 50+ PA+++

Zero white cast

Oil-free, fragrance-free

Vegan and cruelty-free

50g each

6. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50+ PA++++

This Korean cult-favourite sunscreen is infused with rice extract and probiotics to hydrate and protect without leaving a trace. The creamy texture of this sunscreen absorbs like a dream, offering all-day UV protection and strengthening the skin barrier. Don’t miss out—grab it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 for less!

B09JVNZVH3

Specifications:

SPF 50+ PA++++

Rice and probiotics formula

Lightweight and no white cast

Strengthens skin barrier

50ml

7. Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen

A glow-enhancing sunscreen with SPF 50, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide to protect against tanning and pigmentation. This fast-absorbing formula blends seamlessly, leaving no white cast—just radiant, healthy skin. It is great for daily wear and suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is now available at exciting prices during the Prime Day Sale 2025, so don’t skip this glow boost!

B0C3CP6B5Y

Specifications:

SPF 50 & PA++++

Brightens with vitamin C and niacinamide

Non-greasy and lightweight

No white cast

50ml

8. Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is a dermatologist-formulated sunscreen that helps prevent UV damage and visibly reduces pigmentation. With mineral and organic filters plus skin-brightening actives like kojic acid and niacinamide, it provides a smooth, dewy finish without clogging pores or leaving residue. Save big during the Amazon Sale 2025!

B0CSPH8FTZ

Specifications:

SPF 50 PA++++

For all skin types

Fights pigmentation with Kojic Acid

Dewy, lightweight, no white cast

50g

