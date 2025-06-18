8 best sunscreens for face that won’t clog pores or leave white cast

Sunscreen can shield your skin from UV radiation and prevent sun damage. So, use the best sunscreen for face for ultimate protection.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

Do you think sunscreen is an optional product in your skincare routine? It’s time to rethink and make some positive choices. SPF 50 sunscreen offers powerful protection by blocking up to 98% of harmful UVB rays, which may help to prevent sunburn, premature ageing and long-term skin damage. Whether you are enjoying a beach day or just running errands, a good sunscreen formula is your skin’s first line of defense. But with so many options available, picking the one that is lightweight, invisible and packed with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid may feel like a task. To make things simpler for you, we have curated a list of the best sunscreen for face that blends protection with comfort.

10 best sunscreen for face options for you

SPF 50 sunscreen with high antioxidant potential helps in the reduction of erythema after 15 days of usage, as per a study published in the Wiley Online Library. Check out these best sunscreen for face:

1. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

A favourite among oily and acne-prone skin types, this aqua-light gel sunscreen is a hydration hero. Packed with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this best sunscreen for face protects against UVA, UVB, and blue light without greasiness or white cast. This fragrance-free and non-comedogenic sunscreen doubles up as a daily moisturiser. Its featherlight texture with heavy-duty protection can be your new go-to for healthy, hydrated and sun-safe skin.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

Benefits: Wrinkle treatment

SPF: 50

B095CRM8NF

2. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This science-backed, no-nonsense and best sunscreen for face delivers high-performance sun protection with zero fluff. Formulated with four potent UV filters sourced from Germany and the Netherlands, plus a blend of vitamins A, B3, B5, E, and F, it shields, repairs, and nourishes skin all without a greasy feel or white cast. It is dermatologically tested in the US, which glides on like a serum and feels like nothing, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

Benefits: UV protection

Skin type: All

B0CW5BK193

3. Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Lotion

For those who love fuss-free skincare, Lakme’s Sun Expert brings broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection in a lightweight matte lotion. It blocks up to 97% of harmful UV rays, with niacinamide to brighten and even skin tone. Its non-sticky, non-greasy finish makes it the best sunscreen for face for hot Indian summers. Moreover, it also works well under make-up and suits all skin types looking for daily sun safety on a budget.

Specifications:

Product benefits: Tanning

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

B07J339MSS

Also Read: Best tinted sunscreen in India in 2025: Top options to block UV rays

4. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 SPF 50+

This ultra-light, fragrance-free sunscreen from the French pharmacy giant is a holy grail for sensitive skin. It offers cutting-edge UVMune 400 technology for long UVA protection while resisting water, sweat, and sand. Ideal for daily and outdoor wear, its fluid texture absorbs instantly and leaves no residue. This best sunscreen for face is trusted by dermatologists worldwide.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

Benefits: Sun protection

SPF: 50

B09SLF5ZH8

5. RE’ EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

RE’ EQUIL’s Ultra Matte Sunscreen delivers a smooth, dry-touch finish perfect under make-up. Its oil-free, sweat-resistant formula stays put even during intense workouts. With broad-spectrum PA++++ protection and added IR defense, this product is non-comedogenic. It is the best sunscreen for face that guards against premature ageing and dullness. It does not leave any greasy residue or white cast.

Specifications:

Benefits: Freshening

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

B07VP5JFRB

Also Read: 8 high-performance SPF 70 sunscreens to prevent sun damage and tanning

6. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

A featherlight gel that is all about performance without the fuss. Designed for oily, normal, and combination skin, Deconstruct’s sunscreen provides 8-hour UV protection with no white cast or heavy residue. The formula features advanced UV filters like Benzophenone-3 and Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane to fight sun damage and skin ageing. It is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and made for skin that hates being smothered but still needs serious defense.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

Benefits: Prevents tanning

SPF: 50+

B0C23VM2D6

7. Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

It is not just sunscreen. It is a juicy burst of hydration with every swipe. Dot & Key’s watermelon-powered gel cream offers instant cooling relief, oil control, and blue light protection. It contains hyaluronic acid, which adds plumping moisture while the water-based texture vanishes into your skin without a trace. Whether you are sunbathing or screen-facing, this sunscreen keeps your skin dewy, happy, and protected.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Skin type: All

B0BQN2YWN5

8. Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50+ PA++++

A Korean cult-favourite, this creamy sunscreen feels more like a moisturiser than a protector. With fermented rice and grain extracts, this best sunscreen for face nourishes and strengthens skin while blocking harmful UVA/UVB rays. There is zero white cast, zero greasiness, and no pilling, just smooth, hydrated skin all day long. It is ideal for layering with serums or BB creams, giving a way to glow without sun stress.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

SPF: 50

Active ingredient: Vitamin E

B09JVNZVH3

Best overall product: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 SPF 50+

This best sunscreen for face offers unmatched UVA protection with its cutting-edge UVMune 400 formula. Lightweight, sweat-resistant, and non-comedogenic, it is ideal for sensitive skin and long sun exposure. This best sunscreen for women is backed by dermatologists globally, which makes it a premium choice for those who want superior, invisible protection and advanced skincare benefits in one bottle.

Best value for money: The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

Affordable yet high-performing, this best sunscreen for face delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection with hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid. It is lightweight, non-greasy, fragrance-free, and suits oily, acne-prone skin. Its blue light protection and effective formulation rival pricier options, which makes this the best sunscreen for oily skin.

Also Read: Say goodbye to greasy pores with sunscreen for oily skin: Here is what your skin needs

What are the benefits of using the best sunscreen for face?

Protects from UV damage: The best sunscreen for face protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn and long-term damage.

The best sunscreen for face protects your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn and long-term damage. Prevents premature ageing: Regular use of the best sunscreen for the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

Regular use of the best sunscreen for the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Lowers risk of skin cancer: Regular use of the best sunscreen helps prevent sun-induced skin cancers.

Regular use of the best sunscreen helps prevent sun-induced skin cancers. Maintains even skin tone: It may prevent sunspots, pigmentation, and discolouration.

It may prevent sunspots, pigmentation, and discolouration. Boosts skin health: Many sunscreens also contain hydrating and antioxidant-rich ingredients, which help improve skin health.

Many sunscreens also contain hydrating and antioxidant-rich ingredients, which help improve skin health. Supports overall skincare: Protects the effectiveness of treatments like retinol or vitamin C.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)