Period pain that isn’t normal: Why are women still taking years to get an endometriosis diagnosis?

Endometriosis affects many women, causing severe menstrual pain and delays in diagnosis. Learn the symptoms and steps to seek help.

For numerous women, period pain is viewed as something they must endure. Often advised to take painkillers, rest, and move on, many find that menstrual pain greatly disrupts work, studies, sleep, relationships, or daily activities. This issue warrants more attention than simply saying that “periods are supposed to hurt.” A key contributor to severe period pain is endometriosis, a chronic condition characterized by the presence of endometrium-like tissue outside the uterus. It affects approximately one in ten women of reproductive age globally, and many struggle for years to find an explanation for their symptoms. The World Health Organization reports that the average time to diagnosis currently ranges from four to twelve years.

When is period pain a warning sign?

Some cramping during menstruation is normal. However, severe, persistent, or worsening pain should not be regarded as part of the normal menstrual process. It may signal a condition that warrants medical evaluation. Endometriosis can cause intense period pain, chronic pelvic or lower back pain, pain during or after intercourse, painful bowel movements or urination, especially around menstruation, as well as heavy bleeding, fatigue, and difficulties conceiving. (World Health Organization⁠) The intensity of pain should not be overlooked simply because it is associated with menstruation. Missing work or school, being unable to sleep, relying on strong pain medications, or having to adjust daily life around the menstrual cycle warrants further evaluation.

Why does diagnosis take so long?

Multiple factors contribute to diagnostic delays. The presentation of endometriosis can vary greatly, and its symptoms often overlap with those of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, ovarian cysts, or other causes of pelvic pain. While some women may experience few symptoms, others endure debilitating pain. Long-standing societal norms often normalize menstrual pain. A young woman might hear that painful periods are hereditary or that she has a low pain threshold. Consequently, she may structure her life around a few difficult days each month instead of questioning whether something is wrong.

The medical system can also contribute to these delays. Lack of awareness, attributing symptoms to other conditions, and the historical reliance on surgery for diagnosis have all contributed to the challenge of achieving timely diagnosis.

{{{htmlData}}}

The 2026 ACOG Clinical Practice Guideline on the Diagnosis of Endometriosis notes that diagnostic delays remain significant, with people waiting an average of four to eleven years from symptom onset to diagnosis. The guidance emphasizes using clinical findings and imaging to facilitate earlier diagnosis, rather than relying on surgery as the first step. (ACOG⁠)

A normal scan does not always mean everything is normal

Imaging can sometimes add to the confusion. Women may undergo ultrasounds, receive “normal” reports, and believe that endometriosis has been ruled out. This assumption can be misleading. Endometriosis may not show up on a routine ultrasound, and a normal ultrasound does not definitively rule out the condition. When endometriosis is suspected, specialized imaging, including expert ultrasound or MRI, may be beneficial depending on the symptoms and clinical context. (World Health Organization) Listening carefully to a patient’s history is equally important. The nature of the pain, its timing, whether it is increasing in severity, associated bowel or bladder symptoms, pain during intercourse, and fertility concerns can all provide valuable information.

What can women do?

Women should not feel compelled to prove that their pain is “bad enough” to warrant help. Keeping a menstrual and symptom diary can improve the quality of medical consultations by documenting pain intensity, bleeding, bowel or urinary symptoms, medication use, and how symptoms affect daily life. If symptoms are severe, recurrent, or affecting quality of life, consult a gynecologist about endometriosis. Tailor diagnosis and treatment to individual circumstances, considering symptoms, examination findings, imaging results, fertility goals, and personal preferences. (ACOG⁠) Most importantly, severe period pain should not simply be accepted as normal. Endometriosis is a real, chronic, and treatable condition, and women deserve to have their concerns recognized before years of pain become ingrained in their lives.

Early identification may not resolve every issue related to endometriosis. Still, it can help shorten the path from realizing that “something is wrong” to receiving appropriate care. Taking extreme menstrual pain seriously is the first step toward that change.